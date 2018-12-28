CFT Previews: Camping World Bowl

WHO: No. 16 West Virginia (8-3) vs. No. 20 Syracuse (9-3)
WHAT: The 29th Camping World Bowl
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
THE SKINNY: I was prepared to pick West Virginia to win a typical Big 12 game (42-37 to be exact) that’s also a Big East reunion — it’ll be the 61st time Syracuse and WVU have met, but the first since 2012 — until Will Grier announced he was skipping the game.
Gone are Grier’s 3,864 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, replaced by sophomore quarterback Jack Allison, who threw all of 10 passes this season. (For those scoring at home, he completed six of those 10 passes for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.)
Eric Dungey is still playing quarterback for Syracuse, which tilts the game in the Orange’s favor. Syracuse has scored at least 30 points in all but two games — 23 against Clemson, and three against Notre Dame. Needless to say, West Virginia’s defense is not Clemson’s or Notre Dame’s. In fact, last we saw them, the Mountaineers “limited” Oklahoma to 668 yards on 10.3 yards per play in a 59-56 loss.
No offense to Allison, but we’re riding with the sure thing here.
THE PICK: Syracuse 35, West Virginia 27
A year ago at this time, Matt Rhule was coming off a dismal 1-11 campaign in his first season in Waco. It was rough for his fellow coaches, the players and a fan base that had grown accustomed to winning plenty in recent seasons.
Well, what a difference a year makes.
Baylor capped off a remarkable turnaround from those dark days to grab victory No. 7 on the season in the Texas Bowl in shootout fashion 45-38 over Vanderbilt.
The Bears, as you could predictably rely on for a Big 12 squad, used their offense to rack up big plays galore and numerous long scoring drives. QB Charlie Brewer was dealing both inside and outside the pocket, throwing for 384 yards with two scores and a pick. He also accounted for 109 yards rushing and scored one of four Baylor touchdowns on the ground.
As good as Brewer was though, his top target was hard to beat coming out of the backfield as Trestan Ebner ran for 90 yards and a score while catching three passes for 109 yards with another trip to the end zone off a fantastic 75-yard scamper over the middle.
Maybe even more wild was the fact that Ebner wasn’t even the tailback with best performance in the game.
That would be belong to Vandy’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who you really should know all about after the way he broke off three 60+ yard runs to finish the year in style. The junior wound up with 243 yards on just 13 carries and probably should have seen the rock even more the way he was running.
It wasn’t totally a one-man show for the Commodores though. QB Kyle Shurmur became the school’s all-time leading passer with 286 yards (1 TD) on the night and Khari Blasingame was an all-purpose threat with 96 total yards and three touchdowns.
In the end though, bad tackling — something both sides were quite guilty of — in key situations in the second half that proved to be Vandy’s undoing in a pretty fun game to close out an otherwise boring Thursday during bowl season. While the Dores will head back home to Nashville wondering why they couldn’t get that one key stop or put up one more big play, the Bears will head up the highway to Waco and celebrate all the way after capping a wild turnaround in 2018 with a win.
It’s been a bit boring this bowl season to be honest but we have the makings of a fun one down in Houston as Baylor and Vanderbilt have traded big play after big play as the Texas Bowl hit halftime with a 21-17 scoreboard in favor of the Commodores.
Playing in front of a very partisan crowd of green and gold at NRG Stadium, Matt Rhule’s squad had already put together three scoring drives of over 68 yards and the Bears managed 289 yards of total offense in just two quarters worth of work. QB Charlie Brewer threw for 153 of those yards but really helped open things up with a number of scrambles and was averaging a robust 6.4 per carry. That would sound mighty impressive were it not for backfield-mate Jamycal Hasty, who was sitting pretty at 7.2 yards per touch and had a touchdown scamper as well.
Vandy’s offense went blow-by-blow with their Big 12 opponent however. Signal-caller Kyler Shurmur was only completing about half his passes but still had 123 yards through the air, most of which game on a long touchdown pass that saw Khari Blasinggame turn on the jets and race up the sidelines for a 65-yarder. The real MVP of the first half for the Dores was Ke’Shawn Vaughn though as the tailback had seven carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Yep, 150 yards at halftime.
Needless to say, this has been a fun one so far and a lot better than you’d expect from two 6-6 teams that just barely snuck into the postseason. Each side is more than motivated to end the year on a high note and it all should make for a fun finish deep in the heart of the Lone Star State on Thursday night.
Oh, how the times have changed.
When Mark Richt returned home to Miami following the 2015 season, he was viewed by many as a football savior for a program that hadn’t sniffed national significance in more than a decade. And, at least initially, the prodigal son returning home paid dividends as the Hurricanes won 19 of their first 23 games under Richt, including the first 10 of a 2017 season that had thoughts of championships, conference, national and otherwise, dancing in The U fans’ heads.
Since beating Virginia on Nov. 18, 2017, however, Miami has gone 7-9 — 0-3 to close out the 2017 season, 7-6 in 2018. Included in that latter record was an embarrassing loss to Wisconsin Thursday night in the New Era Pinstripes Bowl, an “effort” so listless and lackluster that the social media calls for Richt’s head on a platter came fast and furious.
Seemingly in response to that, Richt’s boss, U-M athletic director Blake James, issued a statement Thursday night on social media in which he referred to the football team’s performance at times under Richt as “unacceptable” while at the same time seemingly giving the head coach the dreaded public vote of confidence.
While it seems highly unlikely that Richt is in danger of losing his job in the next month or so, it is very likely that the coach will enter the 2019 season high atop the coaching hot seat list. And, if he can’t find an answer at the quarterback position? He’ll very likely find himself on the coaching unemployment line at this time next year.
It turns out last year’s Orange Bowl triumph was just the beginning for Wisconsin. And Miami too.
The Badgers ran over, around, and very much through a lackluster Hurricanes squad 35-3 on Thursday night in the Pinstripe Bowl to take a bit of momentum into the long offseason and throw a huge number of questions the way of their familiar postseason opponent.
To nobody’s surprise, Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor was superb. Even against a pretty stellar run defense and stout front-seven, the sophomore ran for 205 yards and a touchdown as the focal point for the Wisconsin offense. The tailback will be the first to give credit to his offensive line and the performance was certainly a masterclass in leaning on an opposing defensive line and wearing them out as the game went on.
Make no mistake, the score could have been a lot worse as the Badgers dominated from start to finish and left more than a few scoring opportunities on the field. Jack Coan didn’t need to do too much at quarterback filling in for Alex Hornibrook and wound up throwing just 11 passes, completing six for 73 yards and a touchdown (running for another too) while also tossing a pick. Senior Taiwain Deal found the end zone late as well.
Speaking of interceptions, while this was no Cheez-It Bowl in terms of quarterback play, it wasn’t too far off for the Canes. Senior Malik Rosier started and completed eight passes — five to his own team and three to the other one (he also had a hand in on a fumbled handoff). Eventually he was replaced by N’Kosi Perry, who didn’t start after posting a lewd video on social media but came in to throw five passes for two yards and an interception.
Rosier did run for 90 yards (including a 62 yard scamper) but it was otherwise more of the same rough going on the offensive side of the ball for Miami.
That will lead to increasing scrutiny for head coach Mark Richt as his team enters a crucial offseason. The program began the year in the top 15 of the polls with plenty of high expectations to contend with Clemson in the ACC but will wind up 7-6 on the season and facing questions about personnel, scheme and coaching staff going forward.
While 2018 was also a bit disappointing for Wisconsin after entering with College Football Playoff hopes, at least they can take solace in ending things on the right note with the program’s fifth straight bowl win. The Badgers, like they did last year, made this one look pretty easy in the process too.