CFT Previews: Your Dec. 28 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

By John TaylorDec 28, 2018, 8:44 AM EST
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 28 bowl menu, which today features two schools from the Big 12 as well as one each from the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.

WHO: Purdue (8-4) vs. Auburn (7-5)
WHAT: The 21st Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 ET on ESPN
WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
THE SKINNY: Regardless of what happens in this game, Purdue has already had an extremely successful post-regular season as they fended off Louisville and retained a rising star in the college football coaching ranks, head coach Jeff Brohm. … Auburn, on the other hand, heads into the postseason as one of the sport’s most disappointing teams after beginning the tear ranked ninth in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. … Gus Malzahn, who is either on the hot seat or he’s not, is looking for his second bowl win after losing four of his first five with the Tigers. Auburn has lost two of its last three entering the postseason, although those two losses came at No. 1 Alabama (by 31 points) and at No. 5 Georgia (by 17 points). … Purdue is looking for its second bowl win in as many trips under Brohm, and could win bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997-98. … Malzahn has taken back playcalling duties for an offense that’s tied for 71st in points per game (28.3), 94th in total offense (374 yards per game) and 89th in passing offense (209.5 ypg). … Three of Purdue’s six wins came against teams that were ranked at the time the game was played — No. 2 and eventual Big Ten champion Ohio State (49-20), No. 19 Iowa (38-36) and No. 23 Boston College (30-13). All three of those wins came in West Lafayette. … Boilermakers quarterback David Blough has recorded a career-high seven 300-yard passing games this season, while the Tigers are 58th nationally and seventh in the SEC in giving up 222.4 yards per game through the air. Auburn’s 35 sacks are currently third in the SEC and tied for 16th in the FBS, while Purdue has given up 27 sacks, tied for 57th in the country. … This game will mark the first-ever meeting in football between the Boilermakers and Tigers. … This will also be the first of four Big Ten vs. SEC postseason games, the others being the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Florida-Michigan, Dec. 29), the Outback Bowl (Mississippi State-Iowa, New Year’s Day) and the VRBO Citrus Bowl (Kentucky-Penn State, New Year’s Day). … The best part about this bowl will arguably be in the stands as Purdue super-fan Tyler Trent, who has served as an inspiration to millions in his brave fight with a form of bone cancer that has turned terminal, is being flown to the game on the private plane of the Indianapolis Colts and will serve as an honorary captain for the Boilermakers.
THE LINE: Purdue, +3½
THE PREDICTION: Purdue 34, Auburn 27

WHO: West Virginia (7-5) vs. Syracuse (7-5)
WHAT: The 29th Camping World Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
THE LINE: West Virginia, +1½
WHO: Iowa State (7-5) vs. Washington State (7-5)
WHAT: The 26th Valero Alamo Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
THE LINE: Iowa State, +3
Former Florida assistant joins Geoff Collins’ Georgia Tech staff

By John TaylorDec 28, 2018, 10:50 AM EST
As Georgia Tech continues to move on from the Paul Johnson era, Johnson’s replacement has made yet another addition to his first Yellow Jackets coaching staff.

Thursday, Tech confirmed that Kerry Dixon has been hired by new head coach Geoff Collins as the Yellow Jackets’ wide receivers coach.  Dixon had spent the 2018 season as the running backs coach at Toledo before moving on to Atlanta.

Prior to that, Dixon served as the receivers coach at Florida from 2015-17.  In the latter two seasons in Gainesville, Collins was the Gators’ defensive coordinator.

“Kerry and I worked together at the University of Florida and I watched firsthand the type of wide-receiver play that he developed,” the head coach said in a statement. “He’s a relentless recruiter, a tireless worker and always has a positive attitude. He possesses a knowledge of the game from all of the positions on offense. I’m really excited about him joining the Georgia Tech football family.”

The football program also announced the hiring of Lewis Caralla as head football strength & conditioning coach.  Caralla, who spent the 2018 season at Buffalo, was the assistant strength & conditioning coach at Tech from 2010-11.

San Diego State’s Kahale Warring latest to cannonball into draft pool

By John TaylorDec 28, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
The latest college football player to leave eligibility on the table is the rare early entrant who’s the combination of a tight end who began his career as a walk-on.

As all of the cool players are doing these days, Kahale Warring used Twitter to announce that he has decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.  In a subsequent interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Warring, who didn’t play football until he was a senior in high school, described his rise from freshman walk-on to NFL prospect.

“I didn’t have an NFL dream,” Warring told the Union-Tribune. “That never crossed my mind until this season started coming to an end.

“I was always trying to take the next step from making camp as a freshman walk-on to getting on the field in games and earning a scholarship to being as much of a contributor as I could to help us win games.”

After entering the 2018 season with 20 career catches for 265 yards, the 6-6, 250-pound Warring led the Aztecs in receptions with 31; tied for the team lead with three touchdowns receptions; and was second with 372 receiving yards.

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year

By John TaylorDec 28, 2018, 9:54 AM EST
Ahead of what he hopes will lead to some team hardware, Brian Kelly has picked up another individual honor.

Friday morning, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced that Kelly has been named as the winner of the 2018 Dodd Trophy.  Kelly has guided Notre Dame to a perfect 12-0 record this season and the school’s first-ever spot in the College Football Playoff opposite Clemson Saturday night.

The football program has also posted back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 1992-93.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year,” said Kelly in a statement. “I accept this award on behalf of our team, university, staff and fans. Coach Dodd is a legend. He emphasized scholarship, leadership and integrity, and we do the same at Notre Dame.”

Kelly is the first Notre Dame head coach to claim the Dodd Trophy since it was first awarded in 1976.

Earlier this month, Kelly was also named as the Associated Press Coach of the Year.

LSU DB Kary Vincent’s father, himself an ex-A&M DB, passes at age 49

By John TaylorDec 28, 2018, 9:33 AM EST
There’s terribly sad news involving a member of the LSU Tigers football team on which to report.

According to the Port Arthur News, Kary Vincent Sr., the father of LSU defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., passed away Wednesday at the age of 49.  A cause of death was not given, although the elder Vincent had two serious battles with pneumonia this year, including one in September that left him in a coma for three weeks.

Vincent’s son used Twitter on the day of his father’s death to send a message.

Vincent Sr. played cornerback at Texas A&M and was a sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1992 NFL Draft.  He’s spent the past several years as an assistant football and track coach in Texas.

His son, a true sophomore, has played in 23 games with nine starts.  Six of those starts came during the 2018 season.

LSU is set to face UCF in the Fiesta Bowl New Year’s Day.  It’s unclear if Vincent Jr., who’s expected to start in the game, will be available for the game because of his dad’s passing.