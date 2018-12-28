CFT Previews: Your Dec. 28 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 28 bowl menu, which today features two schools from the Big 12 as well as one each from the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.

WHO: Purdue (8-4) vs. Auburn (7-5)

WHAT: The 21st Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

WHEN: 1:30 ET on ESPN

WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

THE SKINNY: Regardless of what happens in this game, Purdue has already had an extremely successful post-regular season as they fended off Louisville and retained a rising star in the college football coaching ranks, head coach Jeff Brohm. … Auburn, on the other hand, heads into the postseason as one of the sport’s most disappointing teams after beginning the tear ranked ninth in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. … Gus Malzahn, who is either on the hot seat or he’s not, is looking for his second bowl win after losing four of his first five with the Tigers. Auburn has lost two of its last three entering the postseason, although those two losses came at No. 1 Alabama (by 31 points) and at No. 5 Georgia (by 17 points). … Purdue is looking for its second bowl win in as many trips under Brohm, and could win bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997-98. … Malzahn has taken back playcalling duties for an offense that’s tied for 71st in points per game (28.3), 94th in total offense (374 yards per game) and 89th in passing offense (209.5 ypg). … Three of Purdue’s six wins came against teams that were ranked at the time the game was played — No. 2 and eventual Big Ten champion Ohio State (49-20), No. 19 Iowa (38-36) and No. 23 Boston College (30-13). All three of those wins came in West Lafayette. … Boilermakers quarterback David Blough has recorded a career-high seven 300-yard passing games this season, while the Tigers are 58th nationally and seventh in the SEC in giving up 222.4 yards per game through the air. Auburn’s 35 sacks are currently third in the SEC and tied for 16th in the FBS, while Purdue has given up 27 sacks, tied for 57th in the country. … This game will mark the first-ever meeting in football between the Boilermakers and Tigers. … This will also be the first of four Big Ten vs. SEC postseason games, the others being the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Florida-Michigan, Dec. 29), the Outback Bowl (Mississippi State-Iowa, New Year’s Day) and the VRBO Citrus Bowl (Kentucky-Penn State, New Year’s Day). … The best part about this bowl will arguably be in the stands as Purdue super-fan Tyler Trent, who has served as an inspiration to millions in his brave fight with a form of bone cancer that has turned terminal, is being flown to the game on the private plane of the Indianapolis Colts and will serve as an honorary captain for the Boilermakers.

THE LINE: Purdue, +3½

THE PREDICTION: Purdue 34, Auburn 27

__________