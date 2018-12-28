CFT Previews: Your Dec. 28 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 28 bowl menu, which today features two schools from the Big 12 as well as one each from the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
WHO: Purdue (8-4) vs. Auburn (7-5)
WHAT: The 21st Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 ET on ESPN
WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
THE SKINNY: Regardless of what happens in this game, Purdue has already had an extremely successful post-regular season as they fended off Louisville and retained a rising star in the college football coaching ranks, head coach Jeff Brohm. … Auburn, on the other hand, heads into the postseason as one of the sport’s most disappointing teams after beginning the tear ranked ninth in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. … Gus Malzahn, who is either on the hot seat or he’s not, is looking for his second bowl win after losing four of his first five with the Tigers. Auburn has lost two of its last three entering the postseason, although those two losses came at No. 1 Alabama (by 31 points) and at No. 5 Georgia (by 17 points). … Purdue is looking for its second bowl win in as many trips under Brohm, and could win bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997-98. … Malzahn has taken back playcalling duties for an offense that’s tied for 71st in points per game (28.3), 94th in total offense (374 yards per game) and 89th in passing offense (209.5 ypg). … Three of Purdue’s six wins came against teams that were ranked at the time the game was played — No. 2 and eventual Big Ten champion Ohio State (49-20), No. 19 Iowa (38-36) and No. 23 Boston College (30-13). All three of those wins came in West Lafayette. … Boilermakers quarterback David Blough has recorded a career-high seven 300-yard passing games this season, while the Tigers are 58th nationally and seventh in the SEC in giving up 222.4 yards per game through the air. Auburn’s 35 sacks are currently third in the SEC and tied for 16th in the FBS, while Purdue has given up 27 sacks, tied for 57th in the country. … This game will mark the first-ever meeting in football between the Boilermakers and Tigers. … This will also be the first of four Big Ten vs. SEC postseason games, the others being the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Florida-Michigan, Dec. 29), the Outback Bowl (Mississippi State-Iowa, New Year’s Day) and the VRBO Citrus Bowl (Kentucky-Penn State, New Year’s Day). … The best part about this bowl will arguably be in the stands as Purdue super-fan Tyler Trent, who has served as an inspiration to millions in his brave fight with a form of bone cancer that has turned terminal, is being flown to the game on the private plane of the Indianapolis Colts and will serve as an honorary captain for the Boilermakers.
THE LINE: Purdue, +3½
THE PREDICTION: Purdue 34, Auburn 27
WHO: West Virginia (7-5) vs. Syracuse (7-5)
WHAT: The 29th Camping World Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
THE LINE: West Virginia, +1½
WHO: Iowa State (7-5) vs. Washington State (7-5)
WHAT: The 26th Valero Alamo Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
THE LINE: Iowa State, +3
THE SKINNY: Mike Leach is back in the Lone Star State.
Years after a contentious divorce from Texas Tech, the Washington State head coach is back and arguably better than ever as he and the Air Raid offense are aiming for win No. 11 against an old Big 12 foe in Iowa State. These aren’t the old Cyclones from Leach’s days in Lubbock however, as Matt Campbell has his team playing as well as just about anybody over the final few months of the season. There are only a handful of marquee matchups outside of the New Year’s Six and this game certainly qualifies as a pair of top 25 teams go at it hoping to close out the year in style.
Naturally, the quarterbacks are the star of the show. Wazzu’s Gardner Minshew II finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting and put together a stellar season as a graduate transfer from East Carolina, throwing for an FBS-leading 4,477 yards during the regular season. His play was a huge reason why the Cougars were in the thick of the Pac-12 title hunt for most of the year and why the signal-caller was an easy pick as the conference’s offensive player of the year. Though his mustache became as trending topic a few times on social media as the season wore on, the QB’s play is really a treat to watch and especially so given how well he spreads the ball around to a ton of different receivers and running backs. Keep an especially close eye on the two dynamic threats in the backfield when Minshew does drop back to pass as James Williams and Max Borghi have combined for over 1,800 total yards and have at least 350 through the air and on the ground.
On the opposite sideline, Brock Purdy has been a revelation for Iowa State ever since taking the reins under center (6-1 as a starter) and sparked the team to back-to-back eight win seasons for the first time since 1977-78. In addition to throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and accounting for 19 touchdowns, the freshman signal-caller has continued to elevate those around him and really helped open things up for star tailback David Montgomery (12 touchdowns rushing) in particular. Wideout Hakeem Butler might be a first round pick in the draft and if this is indeed his last game as a Cyclone, you can bet he’ll want to go out in style with a few more highlight reel catches just up the road from where he played his high school ball.
ISU doesn’t just pack a potent offense though as the team leads the Big 12 in scoring defense and enter the game giving up just 228 yards through the air. Corner Brian Peavy has been stellar in shutting down opposing receivers and defensive end JaQuan Bailey is hoping to move into first place on the school’s all-time sack list by getting to the quarterback at least once down in San Antonio. The Cyclones see versions of Leach’s offense weekly in Big 12 play so they know how to slow the Air Raid attack, which they have a good shot at doing despite the big play potential from Minshew and company.
THE PICK: Iowa State 30, Washington State 27
WHO: No. 16 West Virginia (8-3) vs. No. 20 Syracuse (9-3)
WHAT: The 29th Camping World Bowl
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
THE SKINNY: I was prepared to pick West Virginia to win a typical Big 12 game (42-37 to be exact) that’s also a Big East reunion — it’ll be the 61st time Syracuse and WVU have met, but the first since 2012 — until Will Grier announced he was skipping the game.
Gone are Grier’s 3,864 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, replaced by sophomore quarterback Jack Allison, who threw all of 10 passes this season. (For those scoring at home, he completed six of those 10 passes for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.)
Eric Dungey is still playing quarterback for Syracuse, which tilts the game in the Orange’s favor. Syracuse has scored at least 30 points in all but two games — 23 against Clemson, and three against Notre Dame. Needless to say, West Virginia’s defense is not Clemson’s or Notre Dame’s. In fact, last we saw them, the Mountaineers “limited” Oklahoma to 668 yards on 10.3 yards per play in a 59-56 loss.
No offense to Allison, but we’re riding with the sure thing here.
THE PICK: Syracuse 35, West Virginia 27
A year ago at this time, Matt Rhule was coming off a dismal 1-11 campaign in his first season in Waco. It was rough for his fellow coaches, the players and a fan base that had grown accustomed to winning plenty in recent seasons.
Well, what a difference a year makes.
Baylor capped off a remarkable turnaround from those dark days to grab victory No. 7 on the season in the Texas Bowl in shootout fashion 45-38 over Vanderbilt.
The Bears, as you could predictably rely on for a Big 12 squad, used their offense to rack up big plays galore and numerous long scoring drives. QB Charlie Brewer was dealing both inside and outside the pocket, throwing for 384 yards with two scores and a pick. He also accounted for 109 yards rushing and scored one of four Baylor touchdowns on the ground.
As good as Brewer was though, his top target was hard to beat coming out of the backfield as Trestan Ebner ran for 90 yards and a score while catching three passes for 109 yards with another trip to the end zone off a fantastic 75-yard scamper over the middle.
Maybe even more wild was the fact that Ebner wasn’t even the tailback with best performance in the game.
That would be belong to Vandy’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who you really should know all about after the way he broke off three 60+ yard runs to finish the year in style. The junior wound up with 243 yards on just 13 carries and probably should have seen the rock even more the way he was running.
It wasn’t totally a one-man show for the Commodores though. QB Kyle Shurmur became the school’s all-time leading passer with 286 yards (1 TD) on the night and Khari Blasingame was an all-purpose threat with 96 total yards and three touchdowns.
In the end though, bad tackling — something both sides were quite guilty of — in key situations in the second half that proved to be Vandy’s undoing in a pretty fun game to close out an otherwise boring Thursday during bowl season. While the Dores will head back home to Nashville wondering why they couldn’t get that one key stop or put up one more big play, the Bears will head up the highway to Waco and celebrate all the way after capping a wild turnaround in 2018 with a win.