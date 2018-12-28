Chris Klieman adds ex-NFL DC to first K-State coaching staff

Less than a month after his hiring, Chris Klieman‘s first coaching staff at Kansas State is nearly complete.
K-State announced Friday that Klieman has added three more assistants, Ted Monachino, Brian Anderson and Van Malone, to his initial staff. Monachino will serve as Klieman’s defensive coordinator, while Anderson will handle the Wildcat running backs and Malone will coach the cornerbacks.
In addition to his coordinating duties, Monachino will also coach K-State’s linebackers.
“I am pleased to have Ted, Brian and Van join our staff as all three have significant experience at the Power Five level in addition to Ted’s world championship as a member of the Ravens’ staff,” Klieman said. “The nine total coaches that we have assembled to this point provide a great blend of familiarity with my philosophies as well as the K-State program, Power Five experience and background in recruiting territories that we feel are important to our continued success.”
Monachino spent the 2016-17 seasons as the coordinator of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts before spending the 2018 season as a defensive analyst at his alma mater Missouri. All told, Monachino spent a dozen seasons in the NFL, including 2012 as the linebackers coach for the World Champion Baltimore Ravens.
The new coordinator also spent time on collegiate staffs at Arizona State (2001-05), Boise State (2000) and TCU (1996-97).
Malone is also a former defensive coordinator, serving in that capacity at SMU from 2015-17. Last season, the former Oklahoma State defensive backs coach was a defensive quality control coach at Mississippi State.
Anderson was the wide receivers coach at Illinois State in 2018. The long-time assistant has one prior stint at a Power Five program, as the running backs coach at Minnesota from 2011-13.
With the three hirings, Klieman now has one spot available on his 10-man on-field coaching staff. Two former Bill Snyder assistants were previously retained by Kleiman, while five assistants were brought in last weekend.