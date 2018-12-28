LSU DB Kary Vincent’s father, himself an ex-A&M DB, passes at age 49

There’s terribly sad news involving a member of the LSU Tigers football team on which to report.
According to the Port Arthur News, Kary Vincent Sr., the father of LSU defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., passed away Wednesday at the age of 49. A cause of death was not given, although the elder Vincent had two serious battles with pneumonia this year, including one in September that left him in a coma for three weeks.
Vincent’s son used Twitter on the day of his father’s death to send a message.
Vincent Sr. played cornerback at Texas A&M and was a sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1992 NFL Draft. He’s spent the past several years as an assistant football and track coach in Texas.
His son, a true sophomore, has played in 23 games with nine starts. Six of those starts came during the 2018 season.
LSU is set to face UCF in the Fiesta Bowl New Year’s Day. It’s unclear if Vincent Jr., who’s expected to start in the game, will be available for the game because of his dad’s passing.
As Georgia Tech continues to move on from the Paul Johnson era, Johnson’s replacement has made yet another addition to his first Yellow Jackets coaching staff.
Thursday, Tech confirmed that Kerry Dixon has been hired by new head coach Geoff Collins as the Yellow Jackets’ wide receivers coach. Dixon had spent the 2018 season as the running backs coach at Toledo before moving on to Atlanta.
Prior to that, Dixon served as the receivers coach at Florida from 2015-17. In the latter two seasons in Gainesville, Collins was the Gators’ defensive coordinator.
“Kerry and I worked together at the University of Florida and I watched firsthand the type of wide-receiver play that he developed,” the head coach said in a statement. “He’s a relentless recruiter, a tireless worker and always has a positive attitude. He possesses a knowledge of the game from all of the positions on offense. I’m really excited about him joining the Georgia Tech football family.”
The football program also announced the hiring of Lewis Caralla as head football strength & conditioning coach. Caralla, who spent the 2018 season at Buffalo, was the assistant strength & conditioning coach at Tech from 2010-11.
The latest college football player to leave eligibility on the table is the rare early entrant who’s the combination of a tight end who began his career as a walk-on.
As all of the cool players are doing these days, Kahale Warring used Twitter to announce that he has decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. In a subsequent interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Warring, who didn’t play football until he was a senior in high school, described his rise from freshman walk-on to NFL prospect.
“I didn’t have an NFL dream,” Warring told the Union-Tribune. “That never crossed my mind until this season started coming to an end.
“I was always trying to take the next step from making camp as a freshman walk-on to getting on the field in games and earning a scholarship to being as much of a contributor as I could to help us win games.”
After entering the 2018 season with 20 career catches for 265 yards, the 6-6, 250-pound Warring led the Aztecs in receptions with 31; tied for the team lead with three touchdowns receptions; and was second with 372 receiving yards.
Ahead of what he hopes will lead to some team hardware, Brian Kelly has picked up another individual honor.
Friday morning, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced that Kelly has been named as the winner of the 2018 Dodd Trophy. Kelly has guided Notre Dame to a perfect 12-0 record this season and the school’s first-ever spot in the College Football Playoff opposite Clemson Saturday night.
The football program has also posted back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 1992-93.
“It’s an honor to be selected as the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year,” said Kelly in a statement. “I accept this award on behalf of our team, university, staff and fans. Coach Dodd is a legend. He emphasized scholarship, leadership and integrity, and we do the same at Notre Dame.”
Kelly is the first Notre Dame head coach to claim the Dodd Trophy since it was first awarded in 1976.
Earlier this month, Kelly was also named as the Associated Press Coach of the Year.
You can go ahead and add another talented skill-position player to the NFL draft pool.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Diontae Johnson announced that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility at Toledo in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft. “The University of Toledo family will forever hold such a special place in my heart,” the redshirt junior wide receiver wrote. “I will forever be a proud Toledo Rocket, and continue to wear Blue and Gold with PRIDE!”
After catching 74 passes for a school-record 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2017, Johnson was named first-team All-MAC. This past season, he led the Rockets with 663 receiving yards and was tied for second with 43 catches and seven receiving touchdowns.