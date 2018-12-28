LSU DB Kary Vincent’s father, himself an ex-A&M DB, passes at age 49

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s terribly sad news involving a member of the LSU Tigers football team on which to report.

According to the Port Arthur News, Kary Vincent Sr., the father of LSU defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., passed away Wednesday at the age of 49. A cause of death was not given, although the elder Vincent had two serious battles with pneumonia this year, including one in September that left him in a coma for three weeks.

Vincent’s son used Twitter on the day of his father’s death to send a message.

I love you daddy — Kary Vincent Jr. (@__KCINCO) December 26, 2018

Vincent Sr. played cornerback at Texas A&M and was a sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 1992 NFL Draft. He’s spent the past several years as an assistant football and track coach in Texas.

His son, a true sophomore, has played in 23 games with nine starts. Six of those starts came during the 2018 season.

LSU is set to face UCF in the Fiesta Bowl New Year’s Day. It’s unclear if Vincent Jr., who’s expected to start in the game, will be available for the game because of his dad’s passing.