No. 20 Syracuse holds slim halftime lead over No. 16 West Virginia in Camping World Bowl

Almost from the moment it was announced, the Camping World matchup between No. 16 West Virginia and No. 20 Syracuse drew a ton of interest in the game because of the potential for a very high-flying shootout between a pair of schools extremely familiar with each other prior to conference realignment.
Reality turned out a bit different as the pair played things a little closer to the vest and saw the Orange take a 14-12 lead into halftime over their old Big East rival.
Cuse QB Eric Dungey was solid, yet not at his sharpest getting the offense rolling as the team converted on third down without a penalty only once in the half. The senior threw for 110 yards and a pair of interceptions. He otherwise took a back seat to Abdul Adams at the goal line as the tailback rushed six times and scored on two of those carries.
Starting in place of Will Grier, WVU signal-caller Jack Allison made a few nice throws but certainly looked like he was making his first start for the program in throwing for 77 yards on 7-of-16 passing. That was not a huge deal given how well things were working on the ground though: three players were over 20 yards rushing and seven players in total had a carry — including wildcat quarterback Kennedy McCoy, who had 30 yards and the team’s lone touchdown.
The Mountaineers defense did play a lot better than expected but starting free safety Kenny Robinson Jr., who hauled in an interception earlier, was tossed for targeting in the second quarter.
Needless to say, halftime adjustments will be key for both sides as the pace hopefully picks up going forward. It’s not Cheez-It Bowl bad down in Orlando but points were at far more of a premium than most expected coming into this one.