Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year

Ahead of what he hopes will lead to some team hardware, Brian Kelly has picked up another individual honor.

Friday morning, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced that Kelly has been named as the winner of the 2018 Dodd Trophy. Kelly has guided Notre Dame to a perfect 12-0 record this season and the school’s first-ever spot in the College Football Playoff opposite Clemson Saturday night.

The football program has also posted back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 1992-93.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year,” said Kelly in a statement. “I accept this award on behalf of our team, university, staff and fans. Coach Dodd is a legend. He emphasized scholarship, leadership and integrity, and we do the same at Notre Dame.”

Kelly is the first Notre Dame head coach to claim the Dodd Trophy since it was first awarded in 1976.

Earlier this month, Kelly was also named as the Associated Press Coach of the Year.