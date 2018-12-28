Getty Images

Per OddsShark.com, Alabama, Clemson remain double-digit favorites

OddsSharkDec 28, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
The Clemson Tigers are 12.5-point favorites against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a 56.5-point total on the Cotton Bowl odds at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Support for No. 3 Notre Dame has led to some adjustment in the betting line, and now the favored Tigers have lost defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a failed drug test. That might make life easier for Notre Dame’s offensive line and quarterback Ian Book, but No. 2 Clemson is 6-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last eight games as a double-digit favorite for reasons that go beyond one player.

With that said, Notre Dame is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against the Atlantic Coast Conference according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Clemson ranks fourth in the country in both total offense and total defense, while Notre Dame ranks 28th and 22nd in those categories. The total has gone OVER in six of Notre Dame’s last eight games in December.

Orange Bowl Odds: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Alabama (-14)
The Alabama Crimson Tide are 14-point favorites against the Oklahoma Sooners with a 77-point total on the Orange Bowl odds at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is the second CFP semifinal.

The Sooners lead the country in scoring (49.5 points per game) with Alabama second (47.9). However, the Crimson Tide, who expect to have Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy after an ankle injury four weeks ago, finished 98 places ahead of Oklahoma in the total defense rankings and are 30-0 straight up (SU) and 18-12 ATS in their last 30 games as a favorite of 13.0 or more points.

Oklahoma, led by Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray, is 2-4 both SU and ATS in its last six postseason games as the underdog.

The total has gone OVER in six of Alabama’s last eight games in December. The total has gone OVER in four of Oklahoma’s last five games, with an average combined score of 93.6 points.

Peach Bowl Odds: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines are 6-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 51-point total on the Peach Bowl odds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Michigan is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games as a favorite, but quarterback Shea Patterson has a diminishing supporting cast with leading rusher Karan Higdon, defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush sitting out to prepare for the NFL draft.

However, Florida, led offensively by quarterback Feleipe Franks, is 0-4 SU in its last four games against Michigan (with an average losing margin of 16 points) and is also 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games as the underdog. The total has gone OVER in six of Florida’s last seven games, with an average combined score of 58.86 points.

Elsewhere Saturday, the South Carolina Gamecocks are 5-point favorites against the Virginia Cavaliers with a 54-point total in the Belk Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Charlotte. South Carolina is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games against the ACC.

And the Nevada Wolf Pack are 1-point favorites against the Arkansas State Red Wolves with a 56.5-point total in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Nevada is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games in December.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Chris Klieman adds ex-NFL DC to first K-State coaching staff

By John TaylorDec 28, 2018, 11:27 AM EST
Less than a month after his hiring, Chris Klieman‘s first coaching staff at Kansas State is nearly complete.

K-State announced Friday that Klieman has added three more assistants, Ted Monachino, Brian Anderson and Van Malone, to his initial staff. Monachino will serve as Klieman’s defensive coordinator, while Anderson will handle the Wildcat running backs and Malone will coach the cornerbacks.

In addition to his coordinating duties, Monachino will also coach K-State’s linebackers.

“I am pleased to have Ted, Brian and Van join our staff as all three have significant experience at the Power Five level in addition to Ted’s world championship as a member of the Ravens’ staff,” Klieman said. “The nine total coaches that we have assembled to this point provide a great blend of familiarity with my philosophies as well as the K-State program, Power Five experience and background in recruiting territories that we feel are important to our continued success.”

Monachino spent the 2016-17 seasons as the coordinator of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts before spending the 2018 season as a defensive analyst at his alma mater Missouri. All told, Monachino spent a dozen seasons in the NFL, including 2012 as the linebackers coach for the World Champion Baltimore Ravens.

The new coordinator also spent time on collegiate staffs at Arizona State (2001-05), Boise State (2000) and TCU (1996-97).

Malone is also a former defensive coordinator, serving in that capacity at SMU from 2015-17. Last season, the former Oklahoma State defensive backs coach was a defensive quality control coach at Mississippi State.

Anderson was the wide receivers coach at Illinois State in 2018. The long-time assistant has one prior stint at a Power Five program, as the running backs coach at Minnesota from 2011-13.

With the three hirings, Klieman now has one spot available on his 10-man on-field coaching staff.  Two former Bill Snyder assistants were previously retained by Kleiman, while five assistants were brought in last weekend.

Two LSU football players involved in fatal shooting available to play in Fiesta Bowl

By John TaylorDec 28, 2018, 11:04 AM EST
Life will go on for a pair of LSU football players involved in a scary situation earlier this month.

Last weekend, two LSU football players, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and walk-on linebacker Jared Small, were taken into police custody in connection to a fatal shooting. It was subsequently learned that the two players were selling an electronic device to another man, 18-year-old Kobe Johnson, when Johnson allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded their belongings. One of the players pulled out his own handgun and fired at Johnson multiple times, killing him.

Thus far, the shooting is being treated as self-defense and no charges have been filed against either player.

Thursday night, head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed that both Edwards-Helaire and Small will be available to play in LSU’s Fiesta Bowl matchup with UCF New Year’s Day.  Orgeron added that the players, who have both received counseling as a result of the incident, have the football program’s complete support.

“It’s a legal matter that’s been taken care of,” Orgeron said according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “Clyde and Jared are two of the best young men on our football team. We believe in Clyde and Jared and we support them totally.”

The sophomore Edwards-Helaire (pictured) is currently second on the Tigers in rushing with 626 yards, and is tied for second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns.  A true freshman, Small has appeared in four games this season.

Former Florida assistant joins Geoff Collins’ Georgia Tech staff

By John TaylorDec 28, 2018, 10:50 AM EST
As Georgia Tech continues to move on from the Paul Johnson era, Johnson’s replacement has made yet another addition to his first Yellow Jackets coaching staff.

Thursday, Tech confirmed that Kerry Dixon has been hired by new head coach Geoff Collins as the Yellow Jackets’ wide receivers coach.  Dixon had spent the 2018 season as the running backs coach at Toledo before moving on to Atlanta.

Prior to that, Dixon served as the receivers coach at Florida from 2015-17.  In the latter two seasons in Gainesville, Collins was the Gators’ defensive coordinator.

“Kerry and I worked together at the University of Florida and I watched firsthand the type of wide-receiver play that he developed,” the head coach said in a statement. “He’s a relentless recruiter, a tireless worker and always has a positive attitude. He possesses a knowledge of the game from all of the positions on offense. I’m really excited about him joining the Georgia Tech football family.”

The football program also announced the hiring of Lewis Caralla as head football strength & conditioning coach.  Caralla, who spent the 2018 season at Buffalo, was the assistant strength & conditioning coach at Tech from 2010-11.

San Diego State’s Kahale Warring latest to cannonball into draft pool

By John TaylorDec 28, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
The latest college football player to leave eligibility on the table is the rare early entrant who’s the combination of a tight end who began his career as a walk-on.

As all of the cool players are doing these days, Kahale Warring used Twitter to announce that he has decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.  In a subsequent interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Warring, who didn’t play football until he was a senior in high school, described his rise from freshman walk-on to NFL prospect.

“I didn’t have an NFL dream,” Warring told the Union-Tribune. “That never crossed my mind until this season started coming to an end.

“I was always trying to take the next step from making camp as a freshman walk-on to getting on the field in games and earning a scholarship to being as much of a contributor as I could to help us win games.”

After entering the 2018 season with 20 career catches for 265 yards, the 6-6, 250-pound Warring led the Aztecs in receptions with 31; tied for the team lead with three touchdowns receptions; and was second with 372 receiving yards.