San Diego State’s Kahale Warring latest to cannonball into draft pool

The latest college football player to leave eligibility on the table is the rare early entrant who’s the combination of a tight end who began his career as a walk-on.

As all of the cool players are doing these days, Kahale Warring used Twitter to announce that he has decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. In a subsequent interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Warring, who didn’t play football until he was a senior in high school, described his rise from freshman walk-on to NFL prospect.

“I didn’t have an NFL dream,” Warring told the Union-Tribune. “That never crossed my mind until this season started coming to an end.

“I was always trying to take the next step from making camp as a freshman walk-on to getting on the field in games and earning a scholarship to being as much of a contributor as I could to help us win games.”

After entering the 2018 season with 20 career catches for 265 yards, the 6-6, 250-pound Warring led the Aztecs in receptions with 31; tied for the team lead with three touchdowns receptions; and was second with 372 receiving yards.