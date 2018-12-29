Getty Images

Alabama advances to another title rematch vs. Clemson with Orange Bowl defeat of Oklahoma

By Zach BarnettDec 29, 2018, 11:48 PM EST
No. 1 Alabama began its run to a second straight national championship and its sixth of the Nick Saban era exactly where it left off from last year’s title game — with a long throw from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith, the same players who threw and caught the astonishing rainbow to beat Georgia last January. Damien Harris hammered in a 1-yard touchdown run six plays later, and the Crimson Tide was officially off to the races.

Alabama’s Heisman runner-up returned to the ultra-efficient form that made him the favorite for most of the season, while Quinnen Williams and company harassed Heisman winner Kyler Murray unlike anything he has ever seen, allowing the Crimson Tide to race to a 28-0 lead just 17 minutes into Saturday night’s Capital One Orange Bowl.

Murray and company eventually got their sea legs under them, but by then it was too little, too late. With a 45-34 victory over the No. 4 Sooners, Alabama advanced to yet another national championship game on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Tide will once again meet Clemson, a 30-3 winner over Notre Dame earlier today, for the fourth straight season, and the third time in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It will be Alabama’s seventh national championship appearance in the past 10 seasons.

Alabama scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, a string of offensive perfection that saw the Tide rack up 239 yards on 25 plays. Tagovailoa pushed Alabama up 14-0 with a 10-yard dime to Henry Ruggs III, but the emblematic score came on a 27-yard toss to Josh Jacobs on a play that was designed as a dump off but became a thundering shrine to Alabama’s physical dominance over its crimson counterpart when the Tide running back collided with Oklahoma safety Robert Barnes at the goal line, forcing him to be helped off the field.

Tagovailoa finished the game 24-of-27 (all three incompletions were officially scored as drops) for 318 yards and four touchdowns, while Jacobs totaled 158 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches.

Meanwhile, Murray saw a level of pressure on his first two drop backs that he has never seen before in his life. After a 3-yard keeper to open the game, he was sacked by Anfernee Jennings on second down, then sacked again by Christian Miller on third down.

Oklahoma’s first three possessions ended in punts; by that point, Alabama held a 21-0 lead on the score board and a 191-0 edge in total yards.

Murray and company joined the game after that. A 4-play, 75-yard touchdown drive put the Sooners on the board at the 11:48 mark of the second quarter, and Oklahoma finished the game with an Oklahoma-like 471 yards of total offense, the most gained by an Alabama opponent this season.

Murray finished the game 19-of-37 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 17 times for 109 yards and another score, showcasing a mettle that this season has not asked him to show while at the same time never really pulling Oklahoma back in the game. After beginning the game by falling in a 28-point hole, OU pulled back within 11 at three different points but could get no closer.

After a 49-yard Murray pass to Charleston Rambo at the 3:03 mark of the third quarter pulled Oklahoma within 31-20, Alabama went 75 yards in nine plays and just under five minutes to go to inch back ahead at 38-20. When Murray hit CeeDee Lamb for a 10-yard score to pull his team within 38-27 at the 8:31 mark of the fourth quarter, Alabama went 46 yards in five plays, pushing its lead to 45-27 on a 13-yard strike from Tua to Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy at the 6:08 mark of the fourth quarter.

And when Murray scampered in for an 8-yard touchdown run at the 4:23 mark, Alabama successfully ran out the remaining 263 seconds to advance to yet another national championship game.

Odds already out for Alabama-Clemson, the Title Game Threequel

By John TaylorDec 30, 2018, 12:24 AM EST
The stage is set for the third Alabama-Clemson title game, and so are the early wagering odds.

After a slow start, No. 2 Clemson bludgeoned No. 3 Notre Dame with a 20-point second quarter in cruising to a 30-3 Cotton Bowl win in the first College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night. In the second semifinal, No. 1 Alabama bludgeoned No. 4 Oklahoma with a 21-point first quarter en route to a closer-than-it-initially-looked-like-it’d-be win over the Sooners by the score of 45-34.

Both Alabama and Clemson were double-digit favorites heading into their respective semifinal games.  Heading into the first hours of the run-up to the national championship game, the Tigers will be, at least initially, a touchdown(ish) underdog against the reigning champs.

Bovada.lv has also set an initial line of Clemson at +6½, with the over/under at 61.

The schools have met twice previously in College Football Playoff championship games, with Alabama winning the first (45-40) after the 2015 regular season and Clemson claiming the second (35-31) following the 2016 regular season.  They also met in the 2017 semifinals, with the Crimson Tide rolling to a 24-6 win on its way to the fifth national championship under Nick Saban and the sixth of the future Hall of Fame head coach’s career.

By beating Clemson on Jan. 7, Saban would claim his seventh national championship and surpass Alabama legend Bear Bryant for the most titles in FBS history.

Additionally, both Alabama and Clemson will head into the championship game 14-0; the winner of that game will become the first school in FBS history to finish a season 15-0.

So, yeah, nothing but history on all fronts on the line in a week and a half — regardless of how bored most of the country may be.

Citadel ups its Twitter troll game in midst of Alabama-Oklahoma

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
When it comes to college football Twitter accounts and their troll game, Citadel may not be the best but it certainly doesn’t take long to call roll.

Last month, the FCS program traveled to Tuscaloosa to face top-ranked Alabama. In the previous two games, Alabama had pitched shutouts against both LSU (29-0) and Mississippi State (24-0); in its game against the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs scored a second-quarter touchdown, a fact that they gleefully pointed out on Twitter while also reminding the Tide’s two previous foes that “it isn’t that hard guys.”

In that same game, Citadel held mighty Alabama to seven first-quarter points. Fast-forward a month and a half, and Oklahoma allowed 21 first-quarter points in its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Alabama Saturday night in the Orange Bowl.

Of course, the Citadel football Twitter account quickly chimed in on that development as well.

In the Citadel-Alabama game, the teams were tied 10-all at the half. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Alabama game, the Tide holds a seemingly comfortable 31-10 lead.

Color us surprised, and exceedingly disappointed, that Citadel’s Twitter account has yet to trumpet that fact.

Ticket punched: No. 2 Clemson books another title game trip by thumping No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 29, 2018, 7:43 PM EST
Clemson might just have this College Football Playoff thing figured out.

The No. 2 Tigers trounced No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, turning the first meeting of undefeated teams in a semifinal into a rout and booking their third national championship game appearance in the last four seasons in the process.

After a slow start in the first quarter that gave their opponent just a glimmer of hope, Dabo Swinney’s squad seemed to flip a switch like they have so many times in 2018 to turn on the jets. Leading the charge, as difficult as it was to comprehend for some, was none other than a pair of true freshman. QB Trevor Lawrence showed why he was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this season by throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns while making big throw after big throw down the field. A lot those passes wound up in the hands of fellow freshman Justyn Rosswho was terrific in hauling in six catches for 148 yards and a game-breaking two scores.

Sophomore Tee Higgins added in an acrobatic touchdown reception just before halftime too while tailback Travis Etienne put the final nail in the coffin with a 62 touchdown up the sidelines in the third quarter and finished with 109 yards in the game.

Needless to say, it was not the performance that Irish head coach Brian Kelly envisioned nor will it be one to quiet down the critics of the program after yet another dud on the national stage. While the team showed flashes on both sides of the ball, especially in the first quarter, it just wasn’t enough to contain the dam from breaking open against an opponent that has proven to be one of college football’s truly elite squads this season.

QB Ian Book was pressured on nearly every drop back and threw for 160 yards and an interception, doing most of his work scrambling around and picking up a few first downs with his legs. While the offense had to abandon the run due to the score in the second half, they couldn’t find much success on the ground either way and Dexter Williams was lucky to get 54 yards rushing against a defense that still looked terrific even without star Dexter Lawrence. 

By any objective measure the season should still be considered a success in South Bend but the thud of an ending with everybody watching on no doubt stings quite a bit.

The campaign is not over yet for Dabo Swinney and company however. The Tigers are headed back out West to take part in the national championship game at Levi’s Stadium and have their eyes firmly on bringing another CFP title back home with them.

There are precious few programs operating at the level Clemson is at the moment and they’ll have a shot at winning it all against either No. 1 Alabama or No. 4 Oklahoma after a dominant display at the Cotton Bowl.