Alabama rolling over Oklahoma in Orange Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 29, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
Alabama’s offense has played to its potential, as expected. But it was the Crimson Tide defense, angry after a month of hype for their counterparts, that dominated the first half of Saturday night’s Orange Bowl, allowing No. 1 Alabama to jump out to a 28-0 edge en route to a commanding 31-10 halftime lead over No. 4 Oklahoma.

Oklahoma won the toss and chose to put its defense on the field first, and Alabama immediately punished them for it when Tua Tagovailoa hit Devonta Smith — the same connection that won last season’s national championship — for a 50-yard gain. Damien Harris converted a 3rd-and-5 with a 15-yard reception, putting the ball at the OU 5-yard line. He then appeared to fumble the ball away at the 1, but the play was overturned upon review and he barreled in for a touchdown on the next snap. It marked the 41st time in 48 tries an Oklahoma opponent found pay dirt on a red zone penetration, the worst ratio in the country.

Trailing 7-0, Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma offense took the field for the first time — and went three-and-out. After a 3-yard keeper on first down, Murray was sacked by Anfernee Jennings on second down and engulfed by Christian Miller on third.

After Austin Seibert‘s punt — a short one, just 35 yards — Alabama knifed 45 yards in seven plays, with Tua completions of nine, 13 and 11 yards, setting up a 10-yard scoring lob to Henry Ruggs III on third-and-goal and putting Oklahoma in the danger zone at 14-0 less than 10 minutes into the game.

Oklahoma managed to achieve a first down on its second possession, but a 5-yard loss by Trey Sermon and two incompletions to Marquise Brown forced another Seibert punt. Tua hit Jerry Jeudy for a 40-yard bomb two plays later and all of a sudden the Tide were in the OU red zone again. After two Jalen Hurts touches put the ball at the 1, Harris powered in for his second score, putting Alabama up 21-0 at the 1:33 mark of the first quarter.

To that point, Alabama wasn’t just shutting Oklahoma out on the scoreboard. The Crimson Tide led in total yardage 191-0.

Oklahoma pushed into positive yardage on its third possession but, sensing any shot at a comeback hung in the balance — with 10 seconds to play in the first quarter, mind you — Lincoln Riley decided to go for a 4th-and-4 from his own 48. Murray’s pass was incomplete.

Taking over in Sooners territory, Alabama needed only five plays to push its lead to 28-0. On a 3rd-and-6 from the OU 27, Tagovailoa hit a wide-open Josh Jacobs on a swing route, who ran untouched until he demolished Sooners safety Robert Barnes at the goal line, who had to be helped off the field.

Down four touchdowns, Oklahoma’s offense finally got off the mat. Keyed by a 39-yard catch-and-run completion to fullback Carson Meier, Murray pushed the ball to the Alabama 2 with a 32-yard strike to CeeDee Lamb, allowing Sermon to put the Sooners on the board at the 11:48 mark of the second quarter.

Sparked by that score, Oklahoma’s defense forced its first stop — a three-and-out, no less — allowing the Sooners to take over at midfield, but Murray threw incomplete for Grant Calcaterra in the end zone on a 3rd-and-5 from the 8, forcing a 26-yard Seibert field goal and pulling OU within 28-10 at the exact midpoint of the second quarter.

Alabama leaned on Oklahoma’s forgiving run defense on the ensuing drive, consuming 7:01 of the remaining 7:30, but a false start prevented Nick Saban from going for a 4th-and-1 from the OU 15, forcing a 38-yard Joseph Bulovas field goal.

In a pair of stats that tell the story, Murray was 6-of-13 for 122 yards, while his Heisman runner-up counterpart was 15-of-17 for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Murray led all runners with 46 yards on nine carries, barely edging out Jacobs’ nine carries for 45 yards, though Jacobs also caught three passes for 47 yards and a thundering touchdown.

Oklahoma will receive to open the second half.

Citadel ups its Twitter troll game in midst of Alabama-Oklahoma

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
When it comes to college football Twitter accounts and their troll game, Citadel may not be the best but it certainly doesn’t take long to call roll.

Last month, the FCS program traveled to Tuscaloosa to face top-ranked Alabama. In the previous two games, Alabama had pitched shutouts against both LSU (29-0) and Mississippi State (24-0); in its game against the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs scored a second-quarter touchdown, a fact that they gleefully pointed out on Twitter while also reminding the Tide’s two previous foes that “it isn’t that hard guys.”

In that same game, Citadel held mighty Alabama to seven first-quarter points. Fast-forward a month and a half, and Oklahoma allowed 21 first-quarter points in its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Alabama Saturday night in the Orange Bowl.

Of course, the Citadel football Twitter account quickly chimed in on that development as well.

In the Citadel-Alabama game, the teams were tied 10-all at the half. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Alabama game, the Tide holds a seemingly comfortable 31-10 lead.

Color us surprised, and exceedingly disappointed, that Citadel’s Twitter account has yet to trumpet that fact.

Ticket punched: No. 2 Clemson books another title game trip by thumping No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 29, 2018, 7:43 PM EST
Clemson might just have this College Football Playoff thing figured out.

The No. 2 Tigers trounced No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, turning the first meeting of undefeated teams in a semifinal into a rout and booking their third national championship game appearance in the last four seasons in the process.

After a slow start in the first quarter that gave their opponent just a glimmer of hope, Dabo Swinney’s squad seemed to flip a switch like they have so many times in 2018 to turn on the jets. Leading the charge, as difficult as it was to comprehend for some, was none other than a pair of true freshman. QB Trevor Lawrence showed why he was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this season by throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns while making big throw after big throw down the field. A lot those passes wound up in the hands of fellow freshman Justyn Rosswho was terrific in hauling in six catches for 148 yards and a game-breaking two scores.

Sophomore Tee Higgins added in an acrobatic touchdown reception just before halftime too while tailback Travis Etienne put the final nail in the coffin with a 62 touchdown up the sidelines in the third quarter and finished with 109 yards in the game.

Needless to say, it was not the performance that Irish head coach Brian Kelly envisioned nor will it be one to quiet down the critics of the program after yet another dud on the national stage. While the team showed flashes on both sides of the ball, especially in the first quarter, it just wasn’t enough to contain the dam from breaking open against an opponent that has proven to be one of college football’s truly elite squads this season.

QB Ian Book was pressured on nearly every drop back and threw for 160 yards and an interception, doing most of his work scrambling around and picking up a few first downs with his legs. While the offense had to abandon the run due to the score in the second half, they couldn’t find much success on the ground either way and Dexter Williams was lucky to get 54 yards rushing against a defense that still looked terrific even without star Dexter Lawrence. 

By any objective measure the season should still be considered a success in South Bend but the thud of an ending with everybody watching on no doubt stings quite a bit.

The campaign is not over yet for Dabo Swinney and company however. The Tigers are headed back out West to take part in the national championship game at Levi’s Stadium and have their eyes firmly on bringing another CFP title back home with them.

There are precious few programs operating at the level Clemson is at the moment and they’ll have a shot at winning it all against either No. 1 Alabama or No. 4 Oklahoma after a dominant display at the Cotton Bowl.

McKenzie Milton to undergo fifth surgery next month; UCF not slamming door on 2019 return

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 7:09 PM EST
While it remains to be seen whether McKenzie Milton can continue his football playing career, UCF isn’t even closing the door on a return as early as next season.

Earlier this month, Milton underwent a fourth surgery on his badly-injured right knee.  Saturday, Milton’s position coach, Jeff Lebby, confirmed that the quarterback will undergo a fifth surgery in late January that will focus on improving nerve activity in the area.

Additionally, the assistant stated that playing in 2019 hasn’t yet been ruled out, even as it still seems highly unlikely given the extent and nature of the injury.

“Yeah, I think so,” Lebby told ESPN.com when asked if there’s a possibility Milton plays next season. “We’ll kind of wait and see. I think it’s day-to-day with him. That’s just the reality of it, and working through it all with him and our medical staff and seeing where it goes.”

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF last month, Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Not long after, Milton’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful on a knee that was dislocated and had sustained significant nerve damage.

In the days following the injury, one of Milton’s teammates, Jordan Johnson, revealed that he had FaceTimed with Milton and that the quarterback stated he was able to take steps for the first time since the initial surgery was performed.  In another statement, the family confirmed that “blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact.”

Milton, who was released from the hospital eight days after sustaining the injury, is with the rest of his teammates in Arizona as UCF prepares for its New Year’s Day date with LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Reports: Houston plans to fire Major Applewhite, may target West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 6:08 PM EST
For those who thought the latest coaching carousel had quit spinning altogether, think again.

Saturday afternoon, FootballScoop.com was the first to report that Houston, with the backing of superbooster Tilman Fertitta, was evaluating all options when it comes to the football program’s head coach, including dumping Major Applewhite after just two seasons. Shortly thereafter, Steven Godfrey of SBNation.com reported that UH plans to fire Applewhite and move on to other options.

One of those options, according to both websites, is current West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Holgorsen spent two seasons (2008-09) as the offensive coordinator at Houston. Per FootballScoop, Holgorsen maintains a home in the area as well as a friendship with Fertitta.

Just completing his eighth season in Morgantown, Holgorsen’s contract calls for a current buyout of $2.5 million, although that number dips to $1 million on January 1 of next year.  Last month, Holgorsen’s name was prominently connected to the job at Texas Tech that ultimately went to Matt Wells.

Applewhite has gone 15-10 in his two seasons with the Cougars, including an ugly 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last weekend that set the wheels in motion for a potential change. Holgorsen has won either seven or eight games in five of his eight seasons with the Mountaineers, the lone exceptions being 10 wins in 2011 and 2016 as well as a four-win season in 2013.

WVU finished off an eight-win 2018 season with a loss to Syracuse in Friday night’s Camping World Bowl.