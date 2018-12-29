Getty Images

CB Jamel Dean confirms he’s leaving Auburn early for the NFL

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 11:22 AM EST
That certainly didn’t take long.

Friday afternoon, Auburn took Purdue to the woodshed in a historic Music City Bowl win.  Hours later, Jamel Dean took to social media to announce that he was leaving the Tigers early in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.

 

To the Auburn Family, thank you so much for the great experience! War Eagle! 🔷🔶🔷🔶

Medically disqualified by Ohio State before ultimately transferring to Auburn, Dean redshirted as a true freshman in 2015 then missed the entire 2016 season after suffering an injury during summer camp.  After that rough start to his collegiate career, Dean started 22 of the 26 games in which he played on The Plains.

Dean is the second Tiger to declare early for the draft this season, joining starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who announced his decision prior to the bowl game.

Reports: Rich Rodriguez interviews for Ole Miss OC job

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 10:47 AM EST
Could a return of the RichRod be in the offing?  Some signs seem to be pointing in that general direction.

According to 247Sports.com, Rich Rodriguez is in Oxford Saturday morning interviewing with Matt Luke for the vacant Ole Miss offensive coordinator job.  Our buddies at FootballScoop.com subsequently tweeted that they “can confirm Rich Rod was there yesterday and is there this AM.”

Rodriguez was fired as the head coach at Arizona in January of this year after claims of sexual harassment couldn’t be substantiated.  The coach acknowledged after his dismissal that he “had a consensual extramarital affair with a woman who is not affiliated with the University,” but “will vigorously fight the fabricated and groundless claims” contained in a $7.5 million lawsuit filed by his former assistant.

That former assistant, Melissa Wilhelmsen, accused Rodriguez of verbally and physically harassing her, including a number of instances in which she alleges he made passes at her breasts or allowed others to do so in his presence.  In his own legal filing, Rodriguez labeled the lawsuit as nothing more than a thinly-veiled extortion attempt.

There have been rumors that the suit has been settled, although the accuser’s attorney told the Arizona Daily Star in early October that “it will be 60 to 90 days before the lawsuit moves ahead.” From the Daily Star‘s report:

Phoenix attorney Augie Jimenez said that he is awaiting a “right to sue” letter from the state’s attorney general’s office. In sexual discrimination/harassment cases, such a letter is necessary to file a lawsuit.

In six seasons as the head coach at Arizona, Rodriguez posted a 43-35 record.  Prior to that, he was the head coach at Michigan (2008-10) and West Virginia (2001-07).  The last time he held the title of offensive coordinator was at Clemson from 1999-2000.

Rodriguez was out of coaching for the 2018 football season.

Luke is looking to replace Phil Lungo, who left Oxford earlier this month to take the same job on Mack Brown‘s first North Carolina coaching staff.

Randy Shannon says players who skip bowl games could be prone to ‘tank it’ in the NFL

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 9:50 AM EST
Right or wrong, and for better or worse, Randy Shannon has gone there.

One of the burgeoning issues in college football is players skipping out on their team’s bowl games in order to begin preparing for the next NFL draft.  In one camp, you have those decrying a bunch of quitters who should finish what they started; in another, you have those applauding players for making a business decision that, given the risk of injury in what’s essentially a meaningless exhibition game, is in their long-term best interests.

The vast majority of coaches, knowing their bread is buttered on the backs of unpaid student-athletes, very publicly support a player’s decision to sideline himself from a bowl game, even as privately they may abhor a growing practice that could, among other things, cut into their bowl bonuses.  Randy Shannon, however, is not one of those who keeps his private thoughts separate from his public stance.

Speaking to ESPN.com, the former Miami head coach and current UCF defensive coordinator essentially stated that NFL teams could shy away from players who skip bowl games in college because it could cause them to “tank it” at the next level.

My opinion, it probably will fester more and more in college. And then now the NFL is going to have to make a decision,” Shannon said. “If you draft a young man that leaves early and now you’re not a playoff team, that young man [is] going to say, ‘I’m not going to play.’ Same situation. Right, wrong or indifferent.”

He thinks “a lot of coaches will think that way.”

“If a team is 6-9, no chance of them making the playoffs, are they going to play or are they going to tank it?” Shannon said. “Especially if you’re on the last year of your contract, option year.

And a limited survey says…

  • Bradley Chubb, fifth-overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft
  • Leonard Fournette, fourth-overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft
  • Christian McCaffrey, eighth-overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft
  • Denzel Ward, fourth-overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft

That’s a very partial and incomplete list of college football players who have decided to skip their bowl games the past two seasons, yet went on to be selected high in the draft months later and have yet to be even remotely accused of tanking. The Pro Bowler Ward, just to highlight one example, returned this month from a first concussion that caused him to miss two games only to suffer a second concussion after the Cleveland Browns had been eliminated from the playoffs.

“The fact that [Shannon] thinks that [spit] matters to people at this level shows just how out of touch he really is,” a longtime NFL scout told CFT in an email that alerted us to the coordinator’s quotes, adding, “It’s embarrassing.”

By making his private thoughts public, about the only thing that the old-school Shannon has accomplished is to make his — and his football program’s — job on the recruiting trail that much harder. There’s little doubt his words will be used against him by those competing for the very same recruits who could be in a position to make that very same business decision X number of years from now — and know they won’t have Shannon’s support if he maintains his archaic stance.

In the meantime, get the hell off of his lawn.

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 29 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 8:54 AM EST
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 29 bowl menu, which today features the only two postseason games that truly matter… until the national championship game in a week and a half, that is.

WHO: No. 10 Florida (9-3) vs. No. 7 Michigan (10-2)
WHAT: The 51st Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
THE LINE: Florida, +5½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5)
WHAT: The 17th Belk Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
THE SKINNY: South Carolina has won five of its last six bowl appearances, and are 1-1 in the postseason under Will Muschamp. … Virginia, meanwhile, hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2005 Music City Bowl, going 0-3 in that stretch. … The Gamecocks didn’t win more than two games in a row this season — they did that once — but they also didn’t lose two games in a row at all in 2018.  All five of USC’s losses this season were followed by wins the following game. … The Cavaliers come in having lost two games in a row, although both of those losses were by a combined six points.  Those twin defeats also came on the road. … The two schools are actually former conference rivals as South Carolina played in the ACC from the league’s founding in 1953 before leaving following the 1971 season and, after a stint as a football independent, joining the SEC in 1992.  They have met 34 times in football, the first coming in 1912 and the most recent in 2003. The Gamecocks lead the overall series 21-12-1. …  Over the last five games of the regular season, Jake Bentley topped 300 yards passing on three different occasions, including a school-record 510 yards in USC’s loss to Clemson. He also tossed 16 of his 27 touchdown passes in that five-game span. … The Gamecocks will be down three starters, two because of injuries (defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, cornerback Keisean Nixon) and one, leading receiver Deebo Samuels, who decided to skip the game to focus on draft preparations. … With a win, the Cavaliers would post its best record since going the same 8-5 back in 2011.
THE LINE: Virginia, +5½
THE PREDICTION: South Carolina 38, Virginia 34

__________

WHO: Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5)
WHAT: The 4th NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
WHEN: 1:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
THE SKINNY: If there is ever a bowl game to get lost in the viewing wash it’s this one as it kicks off in the middle of a Big Ten-SEC postseason clash and will end after the first of two playoff semifinals has started. … To pique your interest, though, this is the only 2018-19 bowl game in which both teams have the word “Wolf” or a derivative in their nickname — the Red Wolves of Arkansas State, the Wolf Pack of Nevada. … Arkansas State will be making its school-record eighth bowl appearance in a row, with three wins and four losses in that postseason stretch. … Nevada will be playing in its first bowl game since the 2015 season. … After starting the year a pedestrian 4-4, the Red Wolves ripped off four straight wins to close out the regular season. They won all four of those games by at least 14 points. … The Wolf Pack also ended the season on a run, although a loss to in-state rival UNLV in the finale snapped what had been a four-game winning streak. … Speaking of which, the two teams had one common opponent this season: UNLV.  ASU beat UNLV 27-20 in late September, while Nevada fell 34-29 late last month. … Nevada holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series, with the last meeting coming in 1999. … The Wolf Pack, though, will be without its leading receiver as McLane Mannix announced his transfer to Texas Tech earlier this month.
THE LINE: Nevada, +1½
THE PREDICTION: Arkansas State 31, Nevada 27

__________

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0)
WHAT: The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
WHEN: 4 p.m. p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
THE LINE: Notre Dame, +10½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 1 Alabama (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1)
WHAT: The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
THE LINE: Oklahoma, +14
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

CFT Previews: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 29, 2018, 7:27 AM EST
WHO: No. 7 Michigan (10-2) vs. No. 10 Florida (9-3)
WHAT: The 51st Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
WHEN: 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
THE SKINNY: The last time we saw the Michigan Wolverines, they were getting stomped by Ohio State in the regular season finale. The Wolverines were not as bad as they appeared in that game, but will they be able to regroup and finish the season on a winning note after once again coming up just short of their goal of playing for and winning the Big Ten title with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff? More importantly, can Michigan rely on its depth to do so?

Michigan will be without four starters for the bowl game, including key defensive players like Rashan Gary and Devin Bush and leading running back Karan Higdon. Florida should be in a better position with their roster for the game. The Gators will likely hope that running back Lamical Perine can get some room to work against a Michigan defense missing some key players. The Wolverines will hope to see Shea Patterson provide some stability on offense as he has become more and more comfortable running the offense as the season progressed until that massive pothole in Columbus.

Of course, there should be plenty of Jim Harbaugh reaction shots, and Dan Mullen would love nothing more than to cause a few moments of anxiety for his coaching counterpart. Mullen still has some work to do at Florida before the Gators are a legitimate SEC contender, but ending the year with 10 wins would certainly be a nice way to cap this season and move forward in preparing for 2019. Mullen is 5-2 all-time in bowl games with Mississippi State. Harbaugh is 2-3 with losses in each of the past two seasons.

Michigan has won all four all-time meetings with Florida dating back to 2003 and including wins in each of the past two seasons.

THE LINE: Michigan -5.5
THE PREDICTION: Michigan 24, Florida 20