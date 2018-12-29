Getty Images

CFT Previews: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 29, 2018, 7:27 AM EST
1 Comment

WHO: No. 7 Michigan (10-2) vs. No. 10 Florida (9-3)
WHAT: The 51st Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
WHEN: 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
THE SKINNY: The last time we saw the Michigan Wolverines, they were getting stomped by Ohio State in the regular season finale. The Wolverines were not as bad as they appeared in that game, but will they be able to regroup and finish the season on a winning note after once again coming up just short of their goal of playing for and winning the Big Ten title with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff? More importantly, can Michigan rely on its depth to do so?

Michigan will be without four starters for the bowl game, including key defensive players like Rashan Gary and Devin Bush and leading running back Karan Higdon. Florida should be in a better position with their roster for the game. The Gators will likely hope that running back Lamical Perine can get some room to work against a Michigan defense missing some key players. The Wolverines will hope to see Shea Patterson provide some stability on offense as he has become more and more comfortable running the offense as the season progressed until that massive pothole in Columbus.

Of course, there should be plenty of Jim Harbaugh reaction shots, and Dan Mullen would love nothing more than to cause a few moments of anxiety for his coaching counterpart. Mullen still has some work to do at Florida before the Gators are a legitimate SEC contender, but ending the year with 10 wins would certainly be a nice way to cap this season and move forward in preparing for 2019. Mullen is 5-2 all-time in bowl games with Mississippi State. Harbaugh is 2-3 with losses in each of the past two seasons.

Michigan has won all four all-time meetings with Florida dating back to 2003 and including wins in each of the past two seasons.

THE LINE: Michigan -5.5
THE PREDICTION: Michigan 24, Florida 20

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 29 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 8:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 29 bowl menu, which today features the only two postseason games that truly matter… until the national championship game in a week and a half, that is.

WHO: No. 10 Florida (9-3) vs. No. 7 Michigan (10-2)
WHAT: The 51st Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
THE LINE: Florida, +5½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: South Carolina (7-5) vs. Virginia (7-5)
WHAT: The 17th Belk Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
THE SKINNY: South Carolina has won five of its last six bowl appearances, and are 1-1 in the postseason under Will Muschamp. … Virginia, meanwhile, hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2005 Music City Bowl, going 0-3 in that stretch. … The Gamecocks didn’t win more than two games in a row this season — they did that once — but they also didn’t lose two games in a row at all in 2018.  All five of USC’s losses this season were followed by wins the following game. … The Cavaliers come in having lost two games in a row, although both of those losses were by a combined six points.  Those twin defeats also came on the road. … The two schools are actually former conference rivals as South Carolina played in the ACC from the league’s founding in 1953 before leaving following the 1971 season and, after a stint as a football independent, joining the SEC in 1992.  They have met 34 times in football, the first coming in 1912 and the most recent in 2003. The Gamecocks lead the overall series 21-12-1. …  Over the last five games of the regular season, Jake Bentley topped 300 yards passing on three different occasions, including a school-record 510 yards in USC’s loss to Clemson. He also tossed 16 of his 27 touchdown passes in that five-game span. … The Gamecocks will be down three starters, two because of injuries (defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, cornerback Keisean Nixon) and one, leading receiver Deebo Samuels, who decided to skip the game to focus on draft preparations. … With a win, the Cavaliers would post its best record since going the same 8-5 back in 2011.
THE LINE: Virginia, +5½
THE PREDICTION: South Carolina 38, Virginia 34

__________

WHO: Arkansas State (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5)
WHAT: The 4th NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
WHEN: 1:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network
WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
THE SKINNY: If there is ever a bowl game to get lost in the viewing wash it’s this one as it kicks off in the middle of a Big Ten-SEC postseason clash and will end after the first of two playoff semifinals has started. … To pique your interest, though, this is the only 2018-19 bowl game in which both teams have the word “Wolf” or a derivative in their nickname — the Red Wolves of Arkansas State, the Wolf Pack of Nevada. … Arkansas State will be making its school-record eighth bowl appearance in a row, with three wins and four losses in that postseason stretch. … Nevada will be playing in its first bowl game since the 2015 season. … After starting the year a pedestrian 4-4, the Red Wolves ripped off four straight wins to close out the regular season. They won all four of those games by at least 14 points. … The Wolf Pack also ended the season on a run, although a loss to in-state rival UNLV in the finale snapped what had been a four-game winning streak. … Speaking of which, the two teams had one common opponent this season: UNLV.  ASU beat UNLV 27-20 in late September, while Nevada fell 34-29 late last month. … Nevada holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series, with the last meeting coming in 1999. … The Wolf Pack, though, will be without its leading receiver as McLane Mannix announced his transfer to Texas Tech earlier this month.
THE LINE: Nevada, +1½
THE PREDICTION: Arkansas State 31, Nevada 27

__________

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0)
WHAT: The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
WHEN: 4 p.m. p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
THE LINE: Notre Dame, +10½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 1 Alabama (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1)
WHAT: The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
THE LINE: Oklahoma, +14
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

No. 13 Washington State secures program-record 11th win by holding off No. 24 Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 29, 2018, 12:42 AM EST
3 Comments

If you’re going to remember the Alamo, might as well remember the mustache too.

Gardner Minshew II closed out his storybook season with No. 13 Washington State, delivering a program-record 11th victory for the Cougars as they managed to hold off pesky No. 24 Iowa State 28-26 in yet another thrilling Alamo Bowl deep in the heart of Texas.

The energetic quarterback put his team on his back once again and wound up throwing for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding another score on the ground for good measure (he also led the team in rushing in the game with 16 yards). Minshew continued to leave his mark in the history books too, setting the Pac-12 single-season record for passing yards (passing some guy named Jared Goff) and set school records for yardage and total completions as well.

As has been the case quite a bit this year, Minshew spread the ball around plenty. Nine different players caught a pass and seven had at least 20 yards through the air on the night. Tailback Max Borghi was particularly elusive, catching six passes while also rushing for 13 yards and a touchdown. The Cougs defense also stepped up with a big time performance in recording three sacks and picking off a pair of passes — one of which should have been a pick-six that was negated by a taunting penalty.

Despite the all-around effort from the visitors from the Palouse, ISU did not go quietly into the night after a rough first half was marked by several starters being ejected due to targeting and saw such frustration that typically mild-mannered head coach Matt Campbell took an unsportsmanlike penalty. QB Brock Purdy also tossed a pair of interceptions early but the freshman help lead yet another late rally in throwing for 315 yards and rushing for two more scores.

Helping the cause for the Cyclones were naturally two of their best players. Running back David Montgomery was hard to tackle on every snap and rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown while hauling in four passes for 55 yards as well. Wideout Hakeem Butler was a beast as well, racking up 192 yards on nine catches and dominating the much smaller secondary of the Cougs.

It just wasn’t enough in the end though as Wazzu capped off a truly remarkable season under Mike Leach this year. Not only did they set a new record for most wins in program history, but they also won their first bowl game since 2015 and delivered the Pac-12’s first postseason victory in over a calendar year too.

There were not a lot of bright spots out West on the gridiron in 2018 but Minshew’s mustache and the play of his Cougars certainly qualify after capping things off with the ‘W’ in the Alamo Bowl.

No. 13 Washington State using defense, Gardner Minshew to hold halftime lead in the Alamo Bowl over No. 24 Iowa State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 28, 2018, 10:42 PM EST
3 Comments

The Alamo Bowl has near-annually given us some terrific games and this year’s edition looks like it will be no exception as No. 13 Washington State took a 21-10 lead into the locker room at halftime over No. 24 Iowa State in an entertaining (if low-scoring) affair down by the Riverwalk.

In what might be a slight surprise to those who haven’t watched them much this year, the Cougars were able to hold the lead thanks in large part because of their defense. They recorded two sacks in the first half and forced a pair of turnovers, including a (near) pick-six by corner Marcus Strong that was brought back 15 yards after he held the ball out before crossing the goal line to draw a taunting penalty.

Even with that mistake, the offense still punched the ball into the end zone and Strong got a huge shoutout on social media from one of the best to ever play the position too.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II was on point with 166 yards and two touchdowns passing and one rushing. The Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year also managed to set school record for passing yards and completions in the first half too as he sliced up one of the Big 12’s best defenses.

His opposite number did not quite rise to the same level as Brock Purdy looked like a true freshman in throwing a pair of interceptions early on. The young signal-caller did bounce back to throw for 144 yards and run a touchdown in but the Cyclones going to need a lot better play out of him, especially with David Montgomery being bottled up to the tune of 40 yards. Top wideout Hakeem Butler was basically the entire passing game too with 124 yards before the break.

We’ve seen some really fun finishes in the Alamo Bowl over the years and given that this one involves Mike Leach and an ISU squad that loves to mount comebacks, something says we could be in for a real doozy of a second half down in San Antonio.

Eric Dungey leads Syracuse to Camping World Bowl victory over old foe West Virginia

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 28, 2018, 8:54 PM EST
4 Comments

The Ben Schwartzwalder Trophy isn’t leaving upstate New York anytime soon.

Syracuse notched victory No. 10 for the first time since 2001 and beat their old regional rivals West Virginia 34-18 in the process, turning what was supposed to be a shootout into much more of a good old-fashioned slugfest down at the Camping World Bowl in Orlando.

Leading the way for the 20th-ranked Orange was not surprisingly quarterback Eric Dungey. Though it was far from his best performance between the lines, the senior stood in the pocket and delivered a number of big throws, ending the night with 303 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Those final numbers, though off his normal pace, were still good enough for Dungey to become the school’s all-time leading passer, moving past Ryan Nassib in the record books and also securing the program’s first postseason victory since 2013.

Syracuse didn’t have much offense outside of Dungey scrambling around making plays, though tailback Abdul Adams added a pair of short touchdown runs near the goal line and Moe Neal finished with a team-high 42 yards on the ground. Lou Groza Award winner Andre Szmyt chipped in with a pair of field goals from 39 and 34 yards out too.

Playing without their starting quarterback, best offensive lineman and several others, No. 16 West Virginia predictably struggled to move the ball consistently. Starting quarterback Jack Allison showed a few flashes of what’s to come for the Mountaineers in the future but also had his share of struggles in throwing for 277 yards and an interception. Top target David Sillsdid play in the game but had a fairly quiet outing by his standards with four catches for 90 yards and only one really big gain.

Tailback Martell Pettaway was bottled up to the tune of 61 yards and Kennedy McCoy was the only one to find the end zone, doing most of his damage early as a wildcat quarterback.

The end result and overall slide to the year (losing their final three games) no doubt puts a bit of a hamper on 2018 overall for WVU but it was still a pretty stellar campaign in the grand scheme of things as Grier put up big numbers and the team flirted with College Football Playoff and Big 12 title contention for most of the season.

They’ll still had to sit back and see their old rivals get the last laugh on Friday night though as Syracuse capped off head coach Dino Babers’ impressive turnaround upstate with a big bowl win.