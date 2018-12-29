Getty Images

Luck of the Irish? Bald eagle flight goes slightly wrong at Cotton Bowl, lands on Notre Dame fan

By Bryan FischerDec 29, 2018, 4:21 PM EST
3 Comments

We have our first coverage bust of the College Football Playoff. Thankfully for a few folks, it resulted in a unique touch down instead of seven points.

Prior to this afternoon’s Cotton Bowl between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame, a pre-game stunt utilizing a bald eagle prior to the national anthem went a bit haywire as the bird flew around AT&T Stadium but instead of returning to its handlers, wound up landing on an Irish fan’s arm in the stands:

We’ll find out soon whether the eagle landing on a Notre Dame fan is lucky or not for the Irish soon enough as the first of the semifinal games gets underway from North Texas.

Reports: Houston plans to fire Major Applewhite, may target West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 6:08 PM EST
3 Comments

For those who thought the latest coaching carousel had quit spinning altogether, think again.

Saturday afternoon, FootballScoop.com was the first to report that Houston, with the backing of superbooster Tilman Fertitta, was evaluating all options when it comes to the football program’s head coach, including dumping Major Applewhite after just two seasons. Shortly thereafter, Steven Godfrey of SBNation.com reported that UH plans to fire Applewhite and move on to other options.

One of those options, according to both websites, is current West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Holgorsen spent two seasons (2008-09) as the offensive coordinator at Houston. Per FootballScoop, Holgorsen maintains a home in the area as well as a friendship with Fertitta.

Just completing his eighth season in Morgantown, Holgorsen’s contract calls for a current buyout of $2.5 million, although that number dips to $1 million on January 1 of next year.  Last month, Holgorsen’s name was prominently connected to the job at Texas Tech that ultimately went to Matt Wells.

Applewhite has gone 15-10 in his two seasons with the Cougars, including an ugly 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last weekend that set the wheels in motion for a potential change. Holgorsen has won either seven or eight games in five of his eight seasons with the Mountaineers, the lone exceptions being 10 wins in 2011 and 2016 as well as a four-win season in 2013.

WVU finished off an eight-win 2018 season with a loss to Syracuse in Friday night’s Camping World Bowl.

After slow start to begin the Cotton Bowl, No. 2 Clemson takes big halftime lead over No. 3 Notre Dame

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 29, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
7 Comments

The College Football Playoff is finally here and the postseason veterans are looking primed to lock up another trip to the title game.

Following a slow start in the first semifinal game on Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Clemson hit halftime holding a 23-3 lead over No. 3 Notre Dame at the Cotton Bowl in a tense battle between the two heavyweights at AT&T Stadium.

The Tigers didn’t really get going until the second quarter but appeared to find their groove once they settled in. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked nothing like a true freshman on the big stage, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns while also proving to be quite the threat as a runner with 13 yards on the ground and a handful of key first down pick-ups. Fellow true freshman Justyn Ross was also big early on and wound up with 137 yards and two trips to the end zone.

If there was any area of concern it might be that tailback Travis Etienne only had 19 yards rushing but CU will certainly take that with the lead they have in the locker room.

As for Notre Dame, only having three points hid the fact that their offense was able to move the ball for stretches. QB Ian Book threw for 107 yards despite heavy pressure and Dexter Williams was up to 38 total yards after getting involved both rushing and catching the ball. Still, things slowed down considerably for the group after the clock flipped over to the second quarter after a decent debut.

One other storyline to keep an eye on? The Irish defense loosing a number of starters in the first half.

Cornerback Julian Love missed most of the second quarter for unspecified reasons and could be seen in the injury tent and riding the stationary bike on the sideline. That would be a huge blow because his replacement give up the Ross touchdown catch and to make matters worse, safety Alohi Gilman was shaken up for a few plays before returning and giving up a touchdown. Defensive end Julian Okwara missed time as well.

We’ll see if Brian Kelly’s team can get things into gear after the break but at least so far, we’re seen one of the elite teams in the country this season assert control of the Cotton Bowl to put Clemson 30 minutes away from return to the title game.

Urban Meyer: ‘I don’t believe I’ll coach football again’

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 4:34 PM EST
9 Comments

As Urban Meyer gets set to coach his last game at Ohio State, many still wonder if it’ll be his last game coaching, period. In fact, arguably the most noteworthy moment of the early-December press conference announcing another retirement came when Meyer was asked if he’s finished coaching.

That’s a complicated question,” Meyer said, although he later added, when asked about his future in the profession, “I believe I will not coach again.” Even that last assertion, though, came with a qualifier that certainly left the door open in the minds of many observers.

“Fairly certain.”

Ahead of his first-ever appearance in the Rose Bowl in what’s presumably his last game ever as a head coach, Meyer was again asked about his future and reiterated that he doesn’t believe he’ll be on the sidelines beyond the New Year’s Day game.

“I believe this is it,” the 54-year-old Meyer said, by way of 247Sports.com, when asked about his coaching future on ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday. “Once again, that’s between myself and my family, but I don’t believe I’ll coach football again. I feel like I am leaving on my own terms.

“I’ve been a Buckeye since I’ve been this big. I love this area. My dream was to hand it off to someone who I think is not only great but I think he’ll make us stronger.”

When he retired from coaching (twice) while at Florida, health concerns were cited as part of the reasoning behind Meyer‘s departure.  Fast-forward nearly a decade, and health issues were again cited when the Ohio State head coach announced his retirement.

For years, Meyer has dealt with an arachnoid cyst that puts pressure on the coach’s brain and sometimes causes the kind of headaches that dropped him to one knee on the sidelines during the Indiana game earlier this season.  At his retirement press conference earlier this month, Meyer pointed to the headaches as the primary impetus for his decision.

Saturday, Meyer again touched on the health aspect of his departure and how the uncertainty of the risks attached to continuing his career impacted his decision.

“I’ve dealt with some significant issues this year, really since 2014,” Meyer said. “When the word risk comes out of the doctor’s mouth, that checks your whole heart a little bit. And I asked the question, ‘what exactly is a risk?’ and (the doctor said), ‘We’re not sure, coach.’”

Over the weekend, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith confirmed that Meyer will become the university’s assistant athletic director next month. The specific details of Meyer’s duties in his new role haven’t been laid out, at least publicly.

Of course, there’s also the much-discussed class on character and leadership Meyer will be teaching as part of his post-retirement career.

Dominant second half powers No. 10 Florida past No. 7 Michigan in Peach Bowl

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 29, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
22 Comments

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was supposed to be a bit of a defensive battle between No. 10 Florida (10-3) and No. 7 Michigan (10-3), but the Gators cued up some big offensive plays in crucial situations to break the game wide open in their favor. Florida’s 41-15 victory over Michigan in Atlanta gave new head coach Dan Mullen a 10-win season in Gainesville with a bright future on the horizon in the SEC moving forward.

The reality of the outcome probably sunk in on the Michigan sideline when Jim Harbaugh opted to punt the ball back to Florida from the Michigan 43-yard line with 7:20 to play in the game with Michigan trailing 34-13. The game had already gone off the rails for Michigan. Playing without some key players hurt Michigan’s chances, but the game was there for the taking entering the second half as Florida led just 13-10 at the time.

But the second half started on the wrong foot for the Wolverines. A Shea Patterson interception deep down the field by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was returned 53 yards to the Michigan 44-yard line, and six plays later the Gators were in the end zone with a Feleipe Franks touchdown pass to Lamical Perine. Michigan went back five yards on the ensuing possession, and Florida put together a 63-yard touchdown drive keyed by a 30-yard run by Jordan Scarlett to put the Gators on the doorstep.

After Michigan responded with a field goal to cut the deficit to 27-13, Florida responded when it looked like the Michigan defense picked up a big stop. On 3rd-and-20 from the Florida 47-yard line, Perine took off running right up the middle of the Michigan defense and dashed 53 yards for a crushing touchdown.

Michigan’s defense may have been short-handed, but one of the best defenses in the nation certainly ended the year on a disappointing note. After giving up 62 points to Ohio State in the regular season finale, the Wolverine defense gave up 34 points (Florida scored a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter to add to the final score).

For Mullen, this marks his first 10-win season as a head coach since winning 10 games with Mississippi State in 2014. This is just the second 10-win season for Mullen, who improved his bowl record to a career mark of 6-2. He has now coached three straight bowl wins between his time at Mississippi State and now at Florida (Mullen left the Bulldogs prior to their bowl game last season). Harbaugh has now lost three consecutive bowl games and is 1-3 in bowl games at Michigan, 2-4 overall in bowl games. The last head coach at Michigan to lose three straight bowl games was Lloyd Carr, who lost four straight, although three of those bowl games were in the Rose Bowl.

Momentum from a bowl result may be overblown, but it should be easy to feel good about Florida moving on to 2019 based off the result of the Peach Bowl. For Michigan, there are just as many concerns and questions about taking the next step as there were after their regular season loss at Ohio State. This result may not add much more that wasn’t already there to stew on in Ann Arbor.