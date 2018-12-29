Getty Images

No. 13 Washington State secures program-record 11th win by holding off No. 24 Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl

By Bryan Fischer
If you’re going to remember the Alamo, might as well remember the mustache too.

Gardner Minshew II closed out his storybook season with No. 13 Washington State, delivering a program-record 11th victory for the Cougars as they managed to hold off pesky No. 24 Iowa State 28-26 in yet another thrilling Alamo Bowl deep in the heart of Texas.

The energetic quarterback put his team on his back once again and wound up throwing for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding another score on the ground for good measure (he also led the team in rushing in the game with 16 yards). Minshew continued to leave his mark in the history books too, setting the Pac-12 single-season record for passing yards (passing some guy named Jared Goff) and set school records for yardage and total completions as well.

As has been the case quite a bit this year, Minshew spread the ball around plenty. Nine different players caught a pass and seven had at least 20 yards through the air on the night. Tailback Max Borghi was particularly elusive, catching six passes while also rushing for 13 yards and a touchdown. The Cougs defense also stepped up with a big time performance in recording three sacks and picking off a pair of passes — one of which should have been a pick-six that was negated by a taunting penalty.

Despite the all-around effort from the visitors from the Palouse, ISU did not go quietly into the night after a rough first half was marked by several starters being ejected due to targeting and saw such frustration that typically mild-mannered head coach Matt Campbell took an unsportsmanlike penalty. QB Brock Purdy also tossed a pair of interceptions early but the freshman help lead yet another late rally in throwing for 315 yards and rushing for two more scores.

Helping the cause for the Cyclones were naturally two of their best players. Running back David Montgomery was hard to tackle on every snap and rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown while hauling in four passes for 55 yards as well. Wideout Hakeem Butler was a beast as well, racking up 192 yards on nine catches and dominating the much smaller secondary of the Cougs.

It just wasn’t enough in the end though as Wazzu capped off a truly remarkable season under Mike Leach this year. Not only did they set a new record for most wins in program history, but they also won their first bowl game since 2015 and delivered the Pac-12’s first postseason victory in over a calendar year too.

There were not a lot of bright spots out West on the gridiron in 2018 but Minshew’s mustache and the play of his Cougars certainly qualify after capping things off with the ‘W’ in the Alamo Bowl.

No. 13 Washington State using defense, Gardner Minshew to hold halftime lead in the Alamo Bowl over No. 24 Iowa State

By Bryan Fischer
The Alamo Bowl has near-annually given us some terrific games and this year’s edition looks like it will be no exception as No. 13 Washington State took a 21-10 lead into the locker room at halftime over No. 24 Iowa State in an entertaining (if low-scoring) affair down by the Riverwalk.

In what might be a slight surprise to those who haven’t watched them much this year, the Cougars were able to hold the lead thanks in large part because of their defense. They recorded two sacks in the first half and forced a pair of turnovers, including a (near) pick-six by corner Marcus Strong that was brought back 15 yards after he held the ball out before crossing the goal line to draw a taunting penalty.

Even with that mistake, the offense still punched the ball into the end zone and Strong got a huge shoutout on social media from one of the best to ever play the position too.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II was on point with 166 yards and two touchdowns passing and one rushing. The Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year also managed to set school record for passing yards and completions in the first half too as he sliced up one of the Big 12’s best defenses.

His opposite number did not quite rise to the same level as Brock Purdy looked like a true freshman in throwing a pair of interceptions early on. The young signal-caller did bounce back to throw for 144 yards and run a touchdown in but the Cyclones going to need a lot better play out of him, especially with David Montgomery being bottled up to the tune of 40 yards. Top wideout Hakeem Butler was basically the entire passing game too with 124 yards before the break.

We’ve seen some really fun finishes in the Alamo Bowl over the years and given that this one involves Mike Leach and an ISU squad that loves to mount comebacks, something says we could be in for a real doozy of a second half down in San Antonio.

Eric Dungey leads Syracuse to Camping World Bowl victory over old foe West Virginia

By Bryan Fischer
The Ben Schwartzwalder Trophy isn’t leaving upstate New York anytime soon.

Syracuse notched victory No. 10 for the first time since 2001 and beat their old regional rivals West Virginia 34-18 in the process, turning what was supposed to be a shootout into much more of a good old-fashioned slugfest down at the Camping World Bowl in Orlando.

Leading the way for the 20th-ranked Orange was not surprisingly quarterback Eric Dungey. Though it was far from his best performance between the lines, the senior stood in the pocket and delivered a number of big throws, ending the night with 303 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Those final numbers, though off his normal pace, were still good enough for Dungey to become the school’s all-time leading passer, moving past Ryan Nassib in the record books and also securing the program’s first postseason victory since 2013.

Syracuse didn’t have much offense outside of Dungey scrambling around making plays, though tailback Abdul Adams added a pair of short touchdown runs near the goal line and Moe Neal finished with a team-high 42 yards on the ground. Lou Groza Award winner Andre Szmyt chipped in with a pair of field goals from 39 and 34 yards out too.

Playing without their starting quarterback, best offensive lineman and several others, No. 16 West Virginia predictably struggled to move the ball consistently. Starting quarterback Jack Allison showed a few flashes of what’s to come for the Mountaineers in the future but also had his share of struggles in throwing for 277 yards and an interception. Top target David Sillsdid play in the game but had a fairly quiet outing by his standards with four catches for 90 yards and only one really big gain.

Tailback Martell Pettaway was bottled up to the tune of 61 yards and Kennedy McCoy was the only one to find the end zone, doing most of his damage early as a wildcat quarterback.

The end result and overall slide to the year (losing their final three games) no doubt puts a bit of a hamper on 2018 overall for WVU but it was still a pretty stellar campaign in the grand scheme of things as Grier put up big numbers and the team flirted with College Football Playoff and Big 12 title contention for most of the season.

They’ll still had to sit back and see their old rivals get the last laugh on Friday night though as Syracuse capped off head coach Dino Babers’ impressive turnaround upstate with a big bowl win.

No. 20 Syracuse holds slim halftime lead over No. 16 West Virginia in Camping World Bowl

By Bryan Fischer
Almost from the moment it was announced, the Camping World matchup between No. 16 West Virginia and No. 20 Syracuse drew a ton of interest in the game because of the potential for a very high-flying shootout between a pair of schools extremely familiar with each other prior to conference realignment.

Reality turned out a bit different as the pair played things a little closer to the vest and saw the Orange take a 14-12 lead into halftime over their old Big East rival.

Cuse QB Eric Dungey was solid, yet not at his sharpest getting the offense rolling as the team converted on third down without a penalty only once in the half. The senior threw for 110 yards and a pair of interceptions. He otherwise took a back seat to Abdul Adams at the goal line as the tailback rushed six times and scored on two of those carries.

Starting in place of Will Grier, WVU signal-caller Jack Allison made a few nice throws but certainly looked like he was making his first start for the program in throwing for 77 yards on 7-of-16 passing. That was not a huge deal given how well things were working on the ground though: three players were over 20 yards rushing and seven players in total had a carry — including wildcat quarterback Kennedy McCoy, who had 30 yards and the team’s lone touchdown.

The Mountaineers defense did play a lot better than expected but starting free safety Kenny Robinson Jr., who hauled in an interception earlier, was tossed for targeting in the second quarter.

Needless to say, halftime adjustments will be key for both sides as the pace hopefully picks up going forward. It’s not Cheez-It Bowl bad down in Orlando but points were at far more of a premium than most expected coming into this one.

Auburn dominates first B1G-SEC bowl matchup in historic rout of Purdue

By John Taylor
The good news for the Big Ten?  They still have three more matchups with the SEC this postseason, and they couldn’t possibly go worse than this one. Right?

It was a record-setting first two quarters of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl for Auburn (8-5) as they took a 56-7 lead on overmatched and overwhelmed Purdue (6-7) into the halftime locker room.  After scoring on all seven of its first-half offensive possessions (if you take away a kneel down to end the second quarter), the Tigers scored on its first possession of the second half as well before throwing it in cruise control and easing its way to a 63-14 win over the Boilermakers.

To put a finer point on the dominance, the Tigers didn’t punt the ball until there were just over three minutes left in the third quarter.  That punt came after Gus Malzahn, in the head coach’s first game since reassuming the play-calling duties, commenced to removing a handful of starters on both sides of the ball.

With the 63 points, Auburn broke the SEC bowl scoring record previously held by rival Alabama in its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the 1953 Orange Bowl.  The Tigers had already broken the Music City Bowl record for points in a game, previously the 49 by West Virginia in the 2000 game, with its 56 first-half points that also broke the FBS postseason record for two quarters of play.

Auburn had the chance to tie the record for points in a bowl game, but opted to kneel twice inside the five-yard line with less than a minute remaining in the game.  That means West Virginia’s record of 70 put up in the 2012 Orange Bowl rout of Clemson remains the postseason points standard.

In the last game of Jarrett Stidham‘s collegiate career — he announced earlier this month that he is leaving The Plains early for the NFL — the quarterback put on quite the show in just two-and-a-half quarters worth of work, throwing for 373 yards and five touchdowns in the rout.  He’s just the third player in AU history with five touchdown passes in a single game, joining Chris Todd in 2009 and Daniel Cobb in 2001, but the first to do so in a bowl.

Not surprisingly, Stidham was named as the Music City Bowl Player of the Game.

Darius Slayton caught three of Stidham’s touchdown passes for 160 yards, all of which came in the first half.  The yardage broke the old school record of 159 by Herbert Casey in the 1990 Peach Bowl.

With two rushing and one receiving (all in the first half), JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow is the first Tiger football player to score three touchdowns in a bowl game.

In a losing effort, All-American true freshman Rondale Moore, who came into the game leading the FBS in receptions with 103, added 11 more catches for 94 yards.

The Big Ten and SEC will square off three more times over the next four days: the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Florida-Michigan, Dec. 29), the Outback Bowl (Mississippi State-Iowa, New Year’s Day) and the VRBO Citrus Bowl (Kentucky-Penn State, New Year’s Day).

With Auburn’s win, the SEC is now an even 1-1 in the 2018-19 bowl season with nine more games remaining.  The Big Ten suffered its first defeat of the postseason and is 2-1 with six games left on its bowl schedule.