Reports: Houston plans to fire Major Applewhite, may target West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen

For those who thought the latest coaching carousel had quit spinning altogether, think again.

Saturday afternoon, FootballScoop.com was the first to report that Houston, with the backing of superbooster Tilman Fertitta, was evaluating all options when it comes to the football program’s head coach, including dumping Major Applewhite after just two seasons. Shortly thereafter, Steven Godfrey of SBNation.com reported that UH plans to fire Applewhite and move on to other options.

One of those options, according to both websites, is current West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Holgorsen spent two seasons (2008-09) as the offensive coordinator at Houston. Per FootballScoop, Holgorsen maintains a home in the area as well as a friendship with Fertitta.

Just completing his eighth season in Morgantown, Holgorsen’s contract calls for a current buyout of $2.5 million, although that number dips to $1 million on January 1 of next year. Last month, Holgorsen’s name was prominently connected to the job at Texas Tech that ultimately went to Matt Wells.

Applewhite has gone 15-10 in his two seasons with the Cougars, including an ugly 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last weekend that set the wheels in motion for a potential change. Holgorsen has won either seven or eight games in five of his eight seasons with the Mountaineers, the lone exceptions being 10 wins in 2011 and 2016 as well as a four-win season in 2013.

WVU finished off an eight-win 2018 season with a loss to Syracuse in Friday night’s Camping World Bowl.