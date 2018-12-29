Getty Images

Ticket punched: No. 2 Clemson books another title game trip by thumping No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl

Dec 29, 2018
Clemson might just have this College Football Playoff thing figured out.

The No. 2 Tigers trounced No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, turning the first meeting of undefeated teams in a semifinal into a rout and booking their third national championship game appearance in the last four seasons in the process.

After a slow start in the first quarter that gave their opponent just a glimmer of hope, Dabo Swinney’s squad seemed to flip a switch like they have so many times in 2018 to turn on the jets. Leading the charge, as difficult as it was to comprehend for some, was none other than a pair of true freshman. QB Trevor Lawrence showed why he was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this season by throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns while making big throw after big throw down the field. A lot those passes wound up in the hands of fellow freshman Justyn Rosswho was terrific in hauling in six catches for 148 yards and a game-breaking two scores.

Sophomore Tee Higgins added in an acrobatic touchdown reception just before halftime too while tailback Travis Etienne put the final nail in the coffin with a 62 touchdown up the sidelines in the third quarter and finished with 109 yards in the game.

Needless to say, it was not the performance that Irish head coach Brian Kelly envisioned nor will it be one to quiet down the critics of the program after yet another dud on the national stage. While the team showed flashes on both sides of the ball, especially in the first quarter, it just wasn’t enough to contain the dam from breaking open against an opponent that has proven to be one of college football’s truly elite squads this season.

QB Ian Book was pressured on nearly every drop back and threw for 160 yards and an interception, doing most of his work scrambling around and picking up a few first downs with his legs. While the offense had to abandon the run due to the score in the second half, they couldn’t find much success on the ground either way and Dexter Williams was lucky to get 54 yards rushing against a defense that still looked terrific even without star Dexter Lawrence. 

By any objective measure the season should still be considered a success in South Bend but the thud of an ending with everybody watching on no doubt stings quite a bit.

The campaign is not over yet for Dabo Swinney and company however. The Tigers are headed back out West to take part in the national championship game at Levi’s Stadium and have their eyes firmly on bringing another CFP title back home with them.

There are precious few programs operating at the level Clemson is at the moment and they’ll have a shot at winning it all against either No. 1 Alabama or No. 4 Oklahoma after a dominant display at the Cotton Bowl.

McKenzie Milton to undergo fifth surgery next month; UCF not slamming door on 2019 return

Dec 29, 2018
While it remains to be seen whether McKenzie Milton can continue his football playing career, UCF isn’t even closing the door on a return as early as next season.

Earlier this month, Milton underwent a fourth surgery on his badly-injured right knee.  Saturday, Milton’s position coach, Jeff Lebby, confirmed that the quarterback will undergo a fifth surgery in late January that will focus on improving nerve activity in the area.

Additionally, the assistant stated that playing in 2019 hasn’t yet been ruled out, even as it still seems highly unlikely given the extent and nature of the injury.

“Yeah, I think so,” Lebby told ESPN.com when asked if there’s a possibility Milton plays next season. “We’ll kind of wait and see. I think it’s day-to-day with him. That’s just the reality of it, and working through it all with him and our medical staff and seeing where it goes.”

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF last month, Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Not long after, Milton’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful on a knee that was dislocated and had sustained significant nerve damage.

In the days following the injury, one of Milton’s teammates, Jordan Johnson, revealed that he had FaceTimed with Milton and that the quarterback stated he was able to take steps for the first time since the initial surgery was performed.  In another statement, the family confirmed that “blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact.”

Milton, who was released from the hospital eight days after sustaining the injury, is with the rest of his teammates in Arizona as UCF prepares for its New Year’s Day date with LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Reports: Houston plans to fire Major Applewhite, may target West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen

Dec 29, 2018
For those who thought the latest coaching carousel had quit spinning altogether, think again.

Saturday afternoon, FootballScoop.com was the first to report that Houston, with the backing of superbooster Tilman Fertitta, was evaluating all options when it comes to the football program’s head coach, including dumping Major Applewhite after just two seasons. Shortly thereafter, Steven Godfrey of SBNation.com reported that UH plans to fire Applewhite and move on to other options.

One of those options, according to both websites, is current West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Holgorsen spent two seasons (2008-09) as the offensive coordinator at Houston. Per FootballScoop, Holgorsen maintains a home in the area as well as a friendship with Fertitta.

Just completing his eighth season in Morgantown, Holgorsen’s contract calls for a current buyout of $2.5 million, although that number dips to $1 million on January 1 of next year.  Last month, Holgorsen’s name was prominently connected to the job at Texas Tech that ultimately went to Matt Wells.

Applewhite has gone 15-10 in his two seasons with the Cougars, including an ugly 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last weekend that set the wheels in motion for a potential change. Holgorsen has won either seven or eight games in five of his eight seasons with the Mountaineers, the lone exceptions being 10 wins in 2011 and 2016 as well as a four-win season in 2013.

WVU finished off an eight-win 2018 season with a loss to Syracuse in Friday night’s Camping World Bowl.

After slow start to begin the Cotton Bowl, No. 2 Clemson takes big halftime lead over No. 3 Notre Dame

Dec 29, 2018
The College Football Playoff is finally here and the postseason veterans are looking primed to lock up another trip to the title game.

Following a slow start in the first semifinal game on Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Clemson hit halftime holding a 23-3 lead over No. 3 Notre Dame at the Cotton Bowl in a tense battle between the two heavyweights at AT&T Stadium.

The Tigers didn’t really get going until the second quarter but appeared to find their groove once they settled in. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked nothing like a true freshman on the big stage, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns while also proving to be quite the threat as a runner with 13 yards on the ground and a handful of key first down pick-ups. Fellow true freshman Justyn Ross was also big early on and wound up with 137 yards and two trips to the end zone.

If there was any area of concern it might be that tailback Travis Etienne only had 19 yards rushing but CU will certainly take that with the lead they have in the locker room.

As for Notre Dame, only having three points hid the fact that their offense was able to move the ball for stretches. QB Ian Book threw for 107 yards despite heavy pressure and Dexter Williams was up to 38 total yards after getting involved both rushing and catching the ball. Still, things slowed down considerably for the group after the clock flipped over to the second quarter after a decent debut.

One other storyline to keep an eye on? The Irish defense loosing a number of starters in the first half.

Cornerback Julian Love missed most of the second quarter for unspecified reasons and could be seen in the injury tent and riding the stationary bike on the sideline. That would be a huge blow because his replacement give up the Ross touchdown catch and to make matters worse, safety Alohi Gilman was shaken up for a few plays before returning and giving up a touchdown. Defensive end Julian Okwara missed time as well.

We’ll see if Brian Kelly’s team can get things into gear after the break but at least so far, we’re seen one of the elite teams in the country this season assert control of the Cotton Bowl to put Clemson 30 minutes away from return to the title game.

Urban Meyer: ‘I don’t believe I’ll coach football again’

Dec 29, 2018
As Urban Meyer gets set to coach his last game at Ohio State, many still wonder if it’ll be his last game coaching, period. In fact, arguably the most noteworthy moment of the early-December press conference announcing another retirement came when Meyer was asked if he’s finished coaching.

That’s a complicated question,” Meyer said, although he later added, when asked about his future in the profession, “I believe I will not coach again.” Even that last assertion, though, came with a qualifier that certainly left the door open in the minds of many observers.

“Fairly certain.”

Ahead of his first-ever appearance in the Rose Bowl in what’s presumably his last game ever as a head coach, Meyer was again asked about his future and reiterated that he doesn’t believe he’ll be on the sidelines beyond the New Year’s Day game.

“I believe this is it,” the 54-year-old Meyer said, by way of 247Sports.com, when asked about his coaching future on ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday. “Once again, that’s between myself and my family, but I don’t believe I’ll coach football again. I feel like I am leaving on my own terms.

“I’ve been a Buckeye since I’ve been this big. I love this area. My dream was to hand it off to someone who I think is not only great but I think he’ll make us stronger.”

When he retired from coaching (twice) while at Florida, health concerns were cited as part of the reasoning behind Meyer‘s departure.  Fast-forward nearly a decade, and health issues were again cited when the Ohio State head coach announced his retirement.

For years, Meyer has dealt with an arachnoid cyst that puts pressure on the coach’s brain and sometimes causes the kind of headaches that dropped him to one knee on the sidelines during the Indiana game earlier this season.  At his retirement press conference earlier this month, Meyer pointed to the headaches as the primary impetus for his decision.

Saturday, Meyer again touched on the health aspect of his departure and how the uncertainty of the risks attached to continuing his career impacted his decision.

“I’ve dealt with some significant issues this year, really since 2014,” Meyer said. “When the word risk comes out of the doctor’s mouth, that checks your whole heart a little bit. And I asked the question, ‘what exactly is a risk?’ and (the doctor said), ‘We’re not sure, coach.’”

Over the weekend, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith confirmed that Meyer will become the university’s assistant athletic director next month. The specific details of Meyer’s duties in his new role haven’t been laid out, at least publicly.

Of course, there’s also the much-discussed class on character and leadership Meyer will be teaching as part of his post-retirement career.