Tim Lester fires two assistants from Western Michigan coaching staff

Tim Lester may have signed a contract extension earlier this month, but a couple of his assistants won’t be along for wherever that extended ride takes the football program.
A week after being blown out in its bowl game, WMU announced Friday that Ashton Aikens and Nick Sanchez have been relieved of their duties by Lester and will not have their contracts renewed. Aikens just completed his second season as wide receivers coach, Sanchez his first as cornerbacks coach.
“I’d like to thank both Ashton Aikens and Nick Sanchez for their time with our program,” Lester said in a statement. “To continue to move Western Michigan forward these were areas we identified where we needed change. I wish both Ashton and Nick the best in their future endeavors.”
Taking over a WMU program that won 13 games in P.J. Fleck‘s final season in Kalamazoo, Lester has won a combined 13 games in his two seasons with the Broncos — 7-6 in 2018, 6-6 in 2017. WMU’s recruiting classes have been the highest-ranked of any football program in the MAC the past two cycles (2018, 2019).
The Broncos also had the top-ranked class in the year prior to Fleck’s departure for Minnesota.
WHO: No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-0)
WHAT: The 85th Capital One Orange Bowl (and the second College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl)
WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.
THE SKINNY: Tempting as it may be to center the game around Tua Tagovailoa‘s right knee, that is not the most important lower body injury heading into this game. That would belong to Oklahoma wideout Marquise Brown, who injured his foot/ankle in the Sooners’ Big 12 Championship win and did not return. While OU would still boast a good-to-great offense without its All-American wide receiver (75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns) at full strength, Brown’s speed provides a third dimension that pushes the Sooners’ attack from great to world class.
And make no mistake, Oklahoma’s offense will need to be at world class level to beat Alabama.
Remember, Oklahoma racked up 289 passing yards, 242 rushing yards and 41 points (seven came from the defense) in last year’s Rose Bowl, and it still wasn’t enough to hold off Georgia. Even if Tagovailoa doesn’t play (and it appears that he will) or isn’t at full strength (to be determined), Alabama will still likely move the ball on OU’s defense. While the Sooners have proven an ability to make the plays when they need them — recall the two touchdowns to beat West Virginia and the same-changing safety against Texas — they won’t match up well with Alabama’s offense even if Jalen Hurts is taking the snaps.
So the question becomes what do Lincoln Riley and Kyler Murray have up their sleeves for Nick Saban and his defense? The Heisman Trophy winner will be a challenge unlike the Tide have ever faced — a Johnny Manziel-like running ability, but quicker, and with a stronger, more accurate arm. Murray averaged 311 passing yards and 68 more on the ground. Those numbers may need to be closer to 350 and 100 — and it still may not be enough.
THE PICK: Alabama 45, Oklahoma 35
WHO: No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) vs. No. 2 Clemson (13-0)
WHAT: The 83rd Cotton Bowl Classic (and the game’s second College Football Playoff Semifinal)
WHEN: 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
THE SKINNY: The Echoes. The Guts. The Playoff.
Clemson finds themselves right back in another semifinal to nobody’s surprise after dominating from just about start to finish this season. The Tigers check off just about every box you’re looking for, ranking in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense in 2018 and winning all but two of their games by 20 or more points. You can pick your poison on offense as tailback Travis Etienne averages over eight yards a carry while wideouts like Tee Higgins can stretch the field with big play after big play. Old reliable Hunter Renfrow is also a frequent target for freshman QB Trevor Lawrence, who has been stellar since taking over for Kelly Bryant four games into the season and has more than lived up to his billing as the top player in the class of 2018.
Dabo Swinney’s squad is pretty impressive on defense too. While most of the conversation leading up to the game has surrounded the suspension of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence due to a failed drug test, Clemson is still loaded up front with potential first rounders like Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins. The Tigers only give up 13.7 points per game and sport quite the rotation at every level of their defense, from sideline-to-sideline guys like linebacker Tre Lamar to a lockdown defender in corner Trayvon Mullen.
Going up against all that is yet another undefeated Notre Dame squad who has passed every test this year with flying colors. While some might have visions of the 2012 group getting blasted by Alabama in the BCS title game, head coach Brian Kelly will be the first to tell you that this year’s edition of the Irish is a lot better on both sides of the ball and more than capable of going toe-to-toe with anybody. One reason why has been the play of quarterback Ian Book, himself a signal-caller who took over mid-year and somebody who can beat you over the top with his arm or on the ground scrambling if needed. Playing behind an excellent offensive line, he forms a pretty good tandem in the backfield with either running back Dexter Williams or Jafar Armstrong, both of whom can turn a little space into a huge gain.
ND’s defense is no slouch either, ranking No. 4 in S&P+ and rolling out veterans like DT Jerry Tillery in the middle and Thorpe Award finalist Julian Love on the back end. The entire group doesn’t give up many big plays and have a good enough two-deep to throw a lot of different looks, players and coverages out there to stymie just about any attack.
Bottle it all up and you have the ingredients for a potentially epic semifinal matchup between two programs who are all too familiar with each other. The biggest key to the ball game will be which offense can more consistently move the chains and convert scoring opportunities, which has typically been the Tigers this season. The Irish will certainly be able to make things interesting and keep it close but eventually the ACC champs pull away and book their ticket to yet another title game.
THE PICK: Clemson 27, Notre Dame 17
That certainly didn’t take long.
Friday afternoon, Auburn took Purdue to the woodshed in a historic Music City Bowl win. Hours later, Jamel Dean took to social media to announce that he was leaving the Tigers early in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Medically disqualified by Ohio State before ultimately transferring to Auburn, Dean redshirted as a true freshman in 2015 then missed the entire 2016 season after suffering an injury during summer camp. After that rough start to his collegiate career, Dean started 22 of the 26 games in which he played on The Plains.
Dean is the second Tiger to declare early for the draft this season, joining starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who announced his decision prior to the bowl game.
Could a return of the RichRod be in the offing? Some signs seem to be pointing in that general direction.
According to 247Sports.com, Rich Rodriguez is in Oxford Saturday morning interviewing with Matt Luke for the vacant Ole Miss offensive coordinator job. Our buddies at FootballScoop.com subsequently tweeted that they “can confirm Rich Rod was there yesterday and is there this AM.”
Rodriguez was fired as the head coach at Arizona in January of this year after claims of sexual harassment couldn’t be substantiated. The coach acknowledged after his dismissal that he “had a consensual extramarital affair with a woman who is not affiliated with the University,” but “will vigorously fight the fabricated and groundless claims” contained in a $7.5 million lawsuit filed by his former assistant.
That former assistant, Melissa Wilhelmsen, accused Rodriguez of verbally and physically harassing her, including a number of instances in which she alleges he made passes at her breasts or allowed others to do so in his presence. In his own legal filing, Rodriguez labeled the lawsuit as nothing more than a thinly-veiled extortion attempt.
There have been rumors that the suit has been settled, although the accuser’s attorney told the Arizona Daily Star in early October that “it will be 60 to 90 days before the lawsuit moves ahead.” From the Daily Star‘s report:
Phoenix attorney Augie Jimenez said that he is awaiting a “right to sue” letter from the state’s attorney general’s office. In sexual discrimination/harassment cases, such a letter is necessary to file a lawsuit.
In six seasons as the head coach at Arizona, Rodriguez posted a 43-35 record. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Michigan (2008-10) and West Virginia (2001-07). The last time he held the title of offensive coordinator was at Clemson from 1999-2000.
Rodriguez was out of coaching for the 2018 football season.
Luke is looking to replace Phil Lungo, who left Oxford earlier this month to take the same job on Mack Brown‘s first North Carolina coaching staff.