Getty Images

Urban Meyer: ‘I don’t believe I’ll coach football again’

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 4:34 PM EST
5 Comments

As Urban Meyer gets set to coach his last game at Ohio State, many still wonder if it’ll be his last game coaching, period. In fact, arguably the most noteworthy moment of the early-December press conference announcing another retirement came when Meyer was asked if he’s finished coaching.

That’s a complicated question,” Meyer said, although he later added, when asked about his future in the profession, “I believe I will not coach again.” Even that last assertion, though, came with a qualifier that certainly left the door open in the minds of many observers.

“Fairly certain.”

Ahead of his first-ever appearance in the Rose Bowl in what’s presumably his last game ever as a head coach, Meyer was again asked about his future and reiterated that he doesn’t believe he’ll be on the sidelines beyond the New Year’s Day game.

“I believe this is it,” the 54-year-old Meyer said, by way of 247Sports.com, when asked about his coaching future on ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday. “Once again, that’s between myself and my family, but I don’t believe I’ll coach football again. I feel like I am leaving on my own terms.

“I’ve been a Buckeye since I’ve been this big. I love this area. My dream was to hand it off to someone who I think is not only great but I think he’ll make us stronger.”

When he retired from coaching (twice) while at Florida, health concerns were cited as part of the reasoning behind Meyer‘s departure.  Fast-forward nearly a decade, and health issues were again cited when the Ohio State head coach announced his retirement.

For years, Meyer has dealt with an arachnoid cyst that puts pressure on the coach’s brain and sometimes causes the kind of headaches that dropped him to one knee on the sidelines during the Indiana game earlier this season.  At his retirement press conference earlier this month, Meyer pointed to the headaches as the primary impetus for his decision.

Saturday, Meyer again touched on the health aspect of his departure and how the uncertainty of the risks attached to continuing his career impacted his decision.

“I’ve dealt with some significant issues this year, really since 2014,” Meyer said. “When the word risk comes out of the doctor’s mouth, that checks your whole heart a little bit. And I asked the question, ‘what exactly is a risk?’ and (the doctor said), ‘We’re not sure, coach.’”

Over the weekend, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith confirmed that Meyer will become the university’s assistant athletic director next month. The specific details of Meyer’s duties in his new role haven’t been laid out, at least publicly.

Of course, there’s also the much-discussed class on character and leadership Meyer will be teaching as part of his post-retirement career.

Luck of the Irish? Bald eagle flight goes slightly wrong at Cotton Bowl, lands on Notre Dame fan

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 29, 2018, 4:21 PM EST
1 Comment

We have our first coverage bust of the College Football Playoff. Thankfully for a few folks, it resulted in a unique touch down instead of seven points.

Prior to this afternoon’s Cotton Bowl between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame, a pre-game stunt utilizing a bald eagle prior to the national anthem went a bit haywire as the bird flew around AT&T Stadium but instead of returning to its handlers, wound up landing on an Irish fan’s arm in the stands:

We’ll find out soon whether the eagle landing on a Notre Dame fan is lucky or not for the Irish soon enough as the first of the semifinal games gets underway from North Texas.

Dominant second half powers No. 10 Florida past No. 7 Michigan in Peach Bowl

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 29, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
20 Comments

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was supposed to be a bit of a defensive battle between No. 10 Florida (10-3) and No. 7 Michigan (10-3), but the Gators cued up some big offensive plays in crucial situations to break the game wide open in their favor. Florida’s 41-15 victory over Michigan in Atlanta gave new head coach Dan Mullen a 10-win season in Gainesville with a bright future on the horizon in the SEC moving forward.

The reality of the outcome probably sunk in on the Michigan sideline when Jim Harbaugh opted to punt the ball back to Florida from the Michigan 43-yard line with 7:20 to play in the game with Michigan trailing 34-13. The game had already gone off the rails for Michigan. Playing without some key players hurt Michigan’s chances, but the game was there for the taking entering the second half as Florida led just 13-10 at the time.

But the second half started on the wrong foot for the Wolverines. A Shea Patterson interception deep down the field by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was returned 53 yards to the Michigan 44-yard line, and six plays later the Gators were in the end zone with a Feleipe Franks touchdown pass to Lamical Perine. Michigan went back five yards on the ensuing possession, and Florida put together a 63-yard touchdown drive keyed by a 30-yard run by Jordan Scarlett to put the Gators on the doorstep.

After Michigan responded with a field goal to cut the deficit to 27-13, Florida responded when it looked like the Michigan defense picked up a big stop. On 3rd-and-20 from the Florida 47-yard line, Perine took off running right up the middle of the Michigan defense and dashed 53 yards for a crushing touchdown.

Michigan’s defense may have been short-handed, but one of the best defenses in the nation certainly ended the year on a disappointing note. After giving up 62 points to Ohio State in the regular season finale, the Wolverine defense gave up 34 points (Florida scored a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter to add to the final score).

For Mullen, this marks his first 10-win season as a head coach since winning 10 games with Mississippi State in 2014. This is just the second 10-win season for Mullen, who improved his bowl record to a career mark of 6-2. He has now coached three straight bowl wins between his time at Mississippi State and now at Florida (Mullen left the Bulldogs prior to their bowl game last season). Harbaugh has now lost three consecutive bowl games and is 1-3 in bowl games at Michigan, 2-4 overall in bowl games. The last head coach at Michigan to lose three straight bowl games was Lloyd Carr, who lost four straight, although three of those bowl games were in the Rose Bowl.

Momentum from a bowl result may be overblown, but it should be easy to feel good about Florida moving on to 2019 based off the result of the Peach Bowl. For Michigan, there are just as many concerns and questions about taking the next step as there were after their regular season loss at Ohio State. This result may not add much more that wasn’t already there to stew on in Ann Arbor.

Belk Beatdown: Virginia shuts out South Carolina to secure first bowl win since 2005

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 29, 2018, 3:27 PM EST
4 Comments

Motivation is a big talking point when it comes to mid- and lower-tier bowl games. Which team is happy to be there? Which team isn’t? Who wants it more?

Safe to say that Virginia was properly motivated to secure their first postseason victory since 2005 on Saturday afternoon, controlling the Belk Bowl from start to finish in every phase to beat South Carolina 28-0.

Leading the way for the ‘Hoos was their terrific QB-WR combo of Bryce Perkins and Olamide Zaccheaus. The former threw for 208 yards and a trio of touchdowns passes while scrambling for another 81 yards on the ground, moving the chains quite a bit on third down to help the team dominate time of possession and more on the stat sheet. Playing in his final game with the program, Zaccheaus was not surprisingly the top target for many of those Perkins passes as he recorded 12 catches for an even 100 yards and all three of the touchdowns through the air.

Jordan Ellis was also impressive running the ball, gashing an SEC defense to the tune of 106 yards and a score.

Playing without star playmaker Deebo Samuel, South Carolina simply couldn’t get any consistency going on offense and failed to keep pace with their opponent. Signal-caller Jake Bentley was rattled constantly and completed just 17 passes for 218 yards with a pair of interceptions. Shi Smith had a nice game with 76 yards receiving but the Gamecocks were forced to be one-dimensional most of the day as Rico Dowdle managed only 21 yards rushing and the team converted on third down just twice.

The end result drops Will Muschamp’s squad to 7-6 on the year and caps off a disappointing final stretch that saw South Carolina lose three of their final five games, including an 0-3 mark against Power Five opponents in that span. While you can certainly understand the offense taking a step back without Samuel, the effort had to be disappointing on defense for their head coach as the program enters a big offseason in Columbia.

The convincing victory by the Cavaliers, meanwhile, gives UVA an eighth win for the first time since 2011 and completes an impressive turnaround in Charlottesville ever since Bronco Mendenhall was brought over from BYU. The Hoos have plenty of momentum now having improved their win total in each campaign under the new staff and will be looking for a lot more after this kind of performance in the Belk Bowl.

Florida leading Michigan at halftime of defensive battle in Peach Bowl

Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 29, 2018, 1:40 PM EST
5 Comments

A Peach Bowl that was expected to be a bit of a defensive slugfest has lived up to its billing so far. Florida leads Michigan 13-10 at halftime in Atlanta. Florida took the lead late in the second quarter when Feleipe Franks took off on a draw up the middle on third down and leaped for a go-ahead score.

Michigan appeared to score a touchdown early in the game when Christian Turner seemed to take off for a long touchdown on the third play of the game, but an instant replay review brought the football back to the Florida 38-yard line, where he stepped out of bounds. The drive would stall at that yard line with a turnover on downs when Ben Mason was stuffed on a fourth-and-one run.

Florida put the first points on the board later in the first quarter with a 21-yard field goal by Evan McPherson, but the Gators clearly left some points on the board after having a first-and-goal from the three-yard line and not being able to pick up an inch. Franks missed an open wide receiver in the end zone for what should have been an easy touchdown when he ran out of bounds on first down.

McPherson kicked a second field goal in the second quarter to cut the Michigan lead to one, but Michigan’s Jake Moody picked a field goal to give the Wolverines a four-point lead later in the second quarter. Moody missed a kick wide left from 52 yards in the final seconds of the half, preventing Michigan from tying the game at halftime.