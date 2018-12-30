Getty Images

Mark Richt announces retirement at Miami

By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2018, 1:09 PM EST
Oh, how it all came crashing down for Mark Richt at Miami.

Fired at Georgia in 2015 for the sin of going 9-3 one too many times, the former Miami quarterback was quickly scooped up by his alma mater. He had planned to sit out the 2016 season and take a long-awaited breather, but The U had just fired Al Golden and it all just made too much sense to pass up. Richt was re-energized by his return to South Beach, where the climate was warmer (literally and politically) without the fire-breathing SEC boosters coming for his head. He was even going to call plays again.

Richt went 9-4 in 2016, then everything clicked in 2017. Buoyed by back-to-back destructions of No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 3 Notre Dame — both of them before a raucous Hard Rock Stadium crowd, in front of primetime ABC audiences — Miami started 10-0 and rose to No. 2 in the polls. The Hurricanes were upset 44-28 at Pittsburgh on the final Friday of the regular season, but a win over Clemson would hand them the ACC championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

Instead, the Hurricanes were out-classed, falling 38-3. Playing in front of a home crowd in the Orange Bowl, Miami lost to Big Ten runner-up Wisconsin, 34-24. A 10-0 start became a 10-3 finish, with three straight double-digit losses.

Still, 2018 began with South Florida sunshine. Miami started the year at No. 8 in the AP poll, with a showcase game against No. 25 LSU.

However, the 2018 opener quickly showed that the off-season hadn’t fixed The U’s woes, only prolonged them. LSU scored the game’s fist 27 points en route to a 33-17 win, Miami’s fourth straight loss to a Power 5 opponent by 10 or more points.

Miami recovered to win their next five games, rising to No. 16, but that was just foreshadowing for a 4-game losing streak, all to unranked teams. Miami failed to top 14 points in three of those losses.

The final straw came in Thursday’s Pinstripe Bowl, a 35-3 drubbing at the hands of the same Wisconsin team from last year’s Orange Bowl. Those Badgers also suffered through a similar season, beginning the year at No. 4 before falling out of the rankings, and even they were a class above Richt’s Hurricanes.

Miami AD Blake James released a tepid statement supporting Richt after the game, but on Sunday Richt released a statement of his own — his retirement announcement.

Dear Hurricane Family:

A few hours ago, I informed UM Director of Athletics Blake James that it is time for me to retire from coaching so I am stepping down as the Head Coach of UM Football.  The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer.  This was my decision.

The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades.  It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime.  My love for The U is simply great.  My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.

I want to express my sincere appreciation to the entire Hurricane Family for welcoming me back home and for supporting the outstanding young men in our program.  I only wish that we could have achieved greater things in return.  I also want to thank President Frenk and Blake for their incredible support, as well as the outstanding men and women in UM Athletics.  Most importantly, I want to thank the incredible coaches, staff, and their families who gave their all to The U each and every day, and our student-athletes, who wore The U jersey with pride and who worked hard towards their degree.

Katharyn and I will be cheering on the Canes in the years to come and The U will never leave our hearts. 

Sincerely,

Mark Richt

Richt exits stage left as one of the most successful coaches in college football history to be considered a disappointment. He was 145-51 with two SEC championships, a share of six SEC East crowns and seven AP top-10 finishes in 15 seasons at Georgia and 26-13 with one ACC Coastal title and two AP top-25 finishes in three seasons at Miami. Still only 58, Richt is young enough to coach again if he so desires, but the last season and a quarter of his team’s performance showed his desire is gone.

With a 171-64 career record, Richt is a profoundly good, respected man who will be in the College Football Hall of Fame someday, a coach defined more by what he didn’t do than what he did, a man with plenty of friends but few fans.

Somehow that seems terribly unfair but perfectly fitting.

Houston fires Major Applewhite after two seasons

By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
Say this about Houston: they mean what they say.

A school whose president bragged about firing Tony Levine for the sin of going 8-4 was upfront from the start they wouldn’t tolerate similar results from Major Applewhite, and now they’re backing it up. The school fired Applewhite on Sunday.

“We’d like to thank Coach Applewhite and his family for their commitment to the success of the Houston Football program over the last four seasons including the last two as our head coach,” said AD Chris Pezman. “After a thorough evaluation of our Football program, it is my assessment our future opportunities for success are better addressed by making this very difficult decision now.

“While the immediate future may be challenging, our future at UH is very bright. We’ve made many sizable improvements over the past five years, and I look forward to enhancing our future success through the hiring of our next head coach.  At this time we have already begun the search process for our next head coach and will not comment further until the search is concluded.”

In taking over for Tom Herman, Applewhite went 7-5 with a Hawaii Bowl loss in his 2017 debut. That led him to hire Kendal Briles as his offensive coordinator, and the move worked — Houston began the year 7-1 and scored at least 41 points in all eight games. The Coogs dropped their next two games but still entered their regular season finale at Memphis with the AAC West Division on the line. With quarterback D’Eriq King injured, Houston lost that game, 52-31, then was demolished 70-14 by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.

At that point, Applewhite was 15-10 in his two seasons as head coach, below the program’s stated bar.

Furthermore, Briles, who had agreed to the biggest contract for a Group of 5 coordinator in history after Texas State pursued him for its vacant head coaching position, has since left to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State. Rather than rebuild under Applewhite, Houston has opted to hit the reset button.

Reports indicate Dana Holgorsen will be the top candidate to replace Applewhite. You don’t fire an Applewhite to hire, say, Neal Brown.

And if nothing else, Applewhite’s replacement will know what the bar is. Houston will have the corpses of Levine and Applewhite’s tenures as proof what they won’t tolerate.

College Football Playoff semifinals deliver strong ratings for non-New Year’s rotations

By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
Though the games didn’t deliver, the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinals were intriguing from one prospective — TV ratings.

In Year 5 of the system, 2018 was the first year the semifinals were off of New Year’s Day or New Year’s Eve, beginning of a new rotation that will put the semifinals on Jan. 1 in Rose/Sugar years and the closest Saturday before New Year’s in the other two years. (The Peach/Fiesta semis will be on Dec. 28 in 2019 before returning to New Year’s Day in 2020.)

And now that we’re half a decade in, a pattern is clear: In Rose/Sugar years, the ratings consistently top 10.0, while in other years they hover around that number.

After a century of conditioning the public to watch major college football games on New Year’s Day, the semifinals do best on that day. Whodatunkit?

So, the 2018 CFP semifinal rotation was a good news/bad news situation for ESPN and the Playoff itself, but definitely more good than bad. The rating was definitely a step below 2014 and ’17, but was not the free fall of 2015 that caused Playoff organizers to cave on its New Year’s Eve plan. Even if the Playoff fell on a peculiar date (Dec. 29), it was still college football on the regular college football day (Saturday).

Below are the 10 CFP semifinals ranked in order of TV audience, with past figures courtesy of SportsMediaWatch.

1. 2014 Sugar Bowl (Ohio State 42, Alabama 35) — 15.2
2. 2014 Rose Bowl (Oregon 59, Florida State 20) — 14.8
3. 2017 Rose Bowl (Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48) — 13.7
4. 2017 Sugar Bowl (Alabama 24, Clemson 6) — 11.4
5. 2016 Peach Bowl (Alabama 24, Washington 7) — 10.7
6. 2018 Orange Bowl (Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34) — 10.4
7. 2018 Cotton Bowl (Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3) — 10.3
8. 2016 Fiesta Bowl (Clemson 31, Ohio State 0) — 9.8
9. 2015 Cotton Bowl (Alabama 38, Michigan State 0) — 9.6
10. 2015 Orange Bowl (Clemson 37, Oklahoma 17) — 9.1

As you can see, the 2015 disaster showed what happens when you play your semifinals on what amounts to a regular working Thursday for much of the country.

Hopefully, 2019 will show us what can happen when the Playoff semifinals on a non-traditional Saturday actually stage a pair of competitive games.

RB Alex Mattison decides to leave Boise State early for the draft

By John TaylorDec 30, 2018, 10:40 AM EST
As the bowl season quickly winds down, the player declarations are picking up.

In that vein, the latest FBS program to suffer an early albeit not wholly unexpected personnel loss is Boise State. “After getting home and sitting down with my family, I have evaluated a variety of factors and I have come to the decision to forego my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft,” Alexander Mattison wrote in a lengthy statement sent out through the football program’s official Twitter account.

Mattison was easily the Broncos’ leading rusher this season after leading the team in 2017 as well. Of the team’s 2,178 rushing yards in 2018, Mattison accounted for 1,415 of them. Additionally, he was responsible for 17 of Boise’s 24 touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Mattison’s 302 rushing attempts were second in the nation to Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor‘s 307. His 1,415 yards rushing were seventh in the country.

The true junior will finish the collegiate portion of his playing career with 2,829 yards and 33 touchdowns on 581 carries.

Marshall DC Adam Fuller takes same job at Memphis

By John TaylorDec 30, 2018, 8:28 AM EST
Marshall’s coordinating loss has turned into Memphis’ gain.

Saturday, Memphis announced that Mike Norvell has added Adam Fuller as the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator. Fuller replaces Chris Ball, who left U of M earlier this month to take the head-coaching job at FCS Northern Arizona.

“We are so very excited about the addition of Adam Fuller to the Memphis Tigers football family,” Norvell said in a statement. “Adam is one of the top defensive minds in college football and has been part of developing some of college football’s top defensive units throughout his career.

“Coach Fuller will bring an aggressive and detailed approach to our Memphis defense. It will put our student-athletes in positions to showcase all their skills and talents, while also being developed at the highest level.”

Fuller was named as the Thundering Herd’s coordinator in January of this year. He had spent the previous five seasons as one of Doc Holliday’s on-field assistants — the first four as linebackers coach, the other as safeties coach.