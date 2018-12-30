Getty Images

Marshall DC Adam Fuller takes same job at Memphis

By John TaylorDec 30, 2018, 8:28 AM EST
Marshall’s coordinating loss has turned into Memphis’ gain.

Saturday, Memphis announced that Mike Norvell has added Adam Fuller as the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator. Fuller replaces Chris Ball, who left U of M earlier this month to take the head-coaching job at FCS Northern Arizona.

“We are so very excited about the addition of Adam Fuller to the Memphis Tigers football family,” Norvell said in a statement. “Adam is one of the top defensive minds in college football and has been part of developing some of college football’s top defensive units throughout his career.

“Coach Fuller will bring an aggressive and detailed approach to our Memphis defense. It will put our student-athletes in positions to showcase all their skills and talents, while also being developed at the highest level.”

Fuller was named as the Thundering Herd’s coordinator in January of this year. He had spent the previous five seasons as one of Doc Holliday’s on-field assistants — the first four as linebackers coach, the other as safeties coach.

UTSA losing star LB Josiah Tauaefa to early draft entry

By John TaylorDec 30, 2018, 6:16 AM EST
UT-San Antonio’s defense has taken a rather significant hit as it heads deeper into the offseason.

UTSA has confirmed that Josiah Tauaefa has decided to forego his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. “I’d like to thank the University of Texas-San Antonio and everyone that has had a hand in my career here at UTSA as well as all the coaches who have given me an opportunity to compete at the Division I level,” Tauaefa said in a portion of a statement.

Tauaefa’s 113 tackles this season are the second-most in the football program’s history, behind only the 115 he put up in 2016. That latter season, the linebacker became the first Freshman All-American in school history.

In addition to leading the Roadrunners in tackles in 2018, Tauaefa also led the team in tackles for loss (11.5), sacks (4.5) and quarterback hurries (three).

“Josiah certainly developed into one of the best players in UTSA history and that was because of his hard work and dedication to be the best he could be,” head coach Frank Wilson said in his statement. “He was also an outstanding representative of the university off the field in the way he carried himself and contributed to the community. We thank Josiah for all that he did for this program and our university, and we wish him the best of luck as he pursues his professional dream. He’ll always be a Roadrunner for life.”

Odds already out for Alabama-Clemson, the Title Game Threequel

By John TaylorDec 30, 2018, 12:24 AM EST
The stage is set for the third Alabama-Clemson title game, and so are the early wagering odds.

After a slow start, No. 2 Clemson bludgeoned No. 3 Notre Dame with a 20-point second quarter in cruising to a 30-3 Cotton Bowl win in the first College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night. In the second semifinal, No. 1 Alabama bludgeoned No. 4 Oklahoma with a 21-point first quarter en route to a closer-than-it-initially-looked-like-it’d-be win over the Sooners by the score of 45-34.

Both Alabama and Clemson were double-digit favorites heading into their respective semifinal games.  Heading into the first hours of the run-up to the national championship game, the Tigers will be, at least initially, a touchdown(ish) underdog against the reigning champs.

Bovada.lv has also set an initial line of Clemson at +6½, with the over/under at 61.

The schools have met twice previously in College Football Playoff championship games, with Alabama winning the first (45-40) after the 2015 regular season and Clemson claiming the second (35-31) following the 2016 regular season.  They also met in the 2017 semifinals, with the Crimson Tide rolling to a 24-6 win on its way to the fifth national championship under Nick Saban and the sixth of the future Hall of Fame head coach’s career.

By beating Clemson on Jan. 7, Saban would claim his seventh national championship and surpass Alabama legend Bear Bryant for the most titles in FBS history.

Additionally, both Alabama and Clemson will head into the championship game 14-0; the winner of that game will become the first school in FBS history to finish a season 15-0.

So, yeah, nothing but history on all fronts on the line in a week and a half — regardless of how bored most of the country may be.

Alabama advances to another title rematch vs. Clemson with Orange Bowl defeat of Oklahoma

By Zach BarnettDec 29, 2018, 11:48 PM EST
15 Comments

No. 1 Alabama began its run to a second straight national championship and its sixth of the Nick Saban era exactly where it left off from last year’s title game — with a long throw from Tua Tagovailoa to Devonta Smith, the same players who threw and caught the astonishing rainbow to beat Georgia last January. Damien Harris hammered in a 1-yard touchdown run six plays later, and the Crimson Tide was officially off to the races.

Alabama’s Heisman runner-up returned to the ultra-efficient form that made him the favorite for most of the season, while Quinnen Williams and company harassed Heisman winner Kyler Murray unlike anything he has ever seen, allowing the Crimson Tide to race to a 28-0 lead just 17 minutes into Saturday night’s Capital One Orange Bowl.

Murray and company eventually got their sea legs under them, but by then it was too little, too late. With a 45-34 victory over the No. 4 Sooners, Alabama advanced to yet another national championship game on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Tide will once again meet Clemson, a 30-3 winner over Notre Dame earlier today, for the fourth straight season, and the third time in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It will be Alabama’s seventh national championship appearance in the past 10 seasons.

Alabama scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, a string of offensive perfection that saw the Tide rack up 239 yards on 25 plays. Tagovailoa pushed Alabama up 14-0 with a 10-yard dime to Henry Ruggs III, but the emblematic score came on a 27-yard toss to Josh Jacobs on a play that was designed as a dump off but became a thundering shrine to Alabama’s physical dominance over its crimson counterpart when the Tide running back collided with Oklahoma safety Robert Barnes at the goal line, forcing him to be helped off the field.

Tagovailoa finished the game 24-of-27 (all three incompletions were officially scored as drops) for 318 yards and four touchdowns, while Jacobs totaled 158 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches.

Meanwhile, Murray saw a level of pressure on his first two drop backs that he has never seen before in his life. After a 3-yard keeper to open the game, he was sacked by Anfernee Jennings on second down, then sacked again by Christian Miller on third down.

Oklahoma’s first three possessions ended in punts; by that point, Alabama held a 21-0 lead on the score board and a 191-0 edge in total yards.

Murray and company joined the game after that. A 4-play, 75-yard touchdown drive put the Sooners on the board at the 11:48 mark of the second quarter, and Oklahoma finished the game with an Oklahoma-like 471 yards of total offense, the most gained by an Alabama opponent this season.

Murray finished the game 19-of-37 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 17 times for 109 yards and another score, showcasing a mettle that this season has not asked him to show while at the same time never really pulling Oklahoma back in the game. After beginning the game by falling in a 28-point hole, OU pulled back within 11 at three different points but could get no closer.

After a 49-yard Murray pass to Charleston Rambo at the 3:03 mark of the third quarter pulled Oklahoma within 31-20, Alabama went 75 yards in nine plays and just under five minutes to go to inch back ahead at 38-20. When Murray hit CeeDee Lamb for a 10-yard score to pull his team within 38-27 at the 8:31 mark of the fourth quarter, Alabama went 46 yards in five plays, pushing its lead to 45-27 on a 13-yard strike from Tua to Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy at the 6:08 mark of the fourth quarter.

And when Murray scampered in for an 8-yard touchdown run at the 4:23 mark, Alabama successfully ran out the remaining 263 seconds to advance to yet another national championship game.

Citadel ups its Twitter troll game in midst of Alabama-Oklahoma

By John TaylorDec 29, 2018, 10:13 PM EST
When it comes to college football Twitter accounts and their troll game, Citadel may not be the best but it certainly doesn’t take long to call roll.

Last month, the FCS program traveled to Tuscaloosa to face top-ranked Alabama. In the previous two games, Alabama had pitched shutouts against both LSU (29-0) and Mississippi State (24-0); in its game against the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs scored a second-quarter touchdown, a fact that they gleefully pointed out on Twitter while also reminding the Tide’s two previous foes that “it isn’t that hard guys.”

In that same game, Citadel held mighty Alabama to seven first-quarter points. Fast-forward a month and a half, and Oklahoma allowed 21 first-quarter points in its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Alabama Saturday night in the Orange Bowl.

Of course, the Citadel football Twitter account quickly chimed in on that development as well.

In the Citadel-Alabama game, the teams were tied 10-all at the half. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Alabama game, the Tide holds a seemingly comfortable 31-10 lead.

Color us surprised, and exceedingly disappointed, that Citadel’s Twitter account has yet to trumpet that fact.