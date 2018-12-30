Getty Images

WVU LB David Long declares for NFL draft

By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2018, 2:54 PM EST
It isn’t just the offensive talent that’s leaving Morgantown.

The 2019 West Virginia team is not only losing quarterback Will Grier, top receivers David Sillsand Gary Jennings, Jr., tight end Trevon Wesco, offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and perhaps head coach Dana Holgorsen, their best defensive player is also gone as well.

Mountaineer linebacker David Long announced on Sunday he will forgo his final year to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

“…I have talked with family and prayed over it numerous times and I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the 2019 NFL Draft,” Long said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “This has been my dream since I was young and I thank everyone that has support me along the way. I will continue to represent this great state and program wherever I go.”

Long did not let his undersized status — 5-foot-11, 221 pounds — stop him from making plays. The Cincinnati native led the club with 111 tackles, 19 TFLs and seven sacks. He was a First Team All-Big 12 performer.

CFT Previews: Redbox Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 30, 2018, 8:18 PM EST
WHO: Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4)
WHAT: The 17th Redbox Bowl
WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
THE SKINNY: The moment Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert announced his decision to return for the 2019 season in Eugene, this game immediately became a bit more notable. With Herbert coming back next season, the chances he would sit out of this bowl game were practically eliminated, which means we get to see one of the top quarterbacks in the nation play in a bowl game and attempt to set the tone heading to the offseason leading up to what could be a promising 2019 campaign for the Oregon Ducks.

Herbert will lead an Oregon offense that isn’t quite like the glory days under former head coach Chip Kelly, but one that is continuing to build confidence in their own style under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal. In addition to an efficient passing game with Herbert, the Ducks know how to run the ball as well. Freshmen CJ Verdell and Travis Dye combined for 1,696 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns (Verdell getting a healthy share of the scores with 10 touchdowns).

Michigan State’s season had more than a few bumps in the road with key injuries and tough losses, but the hope for the Spartans is that having a healthy Brian Lewerke at quarterback and running back LJ Scott should give the Spartans a needed boost on offense. If healthy, Michigan State should be able to move the ball on the Ducks, but Michigan State’s offense has come up small at times this season. Michigan State combined for 26 points total in their final three games of the season. They won’t be able to afford a sputtering offense in this matchup.

THE LINE: Oregon -3.0
THE PREDICTION: Oregon 27, Michigan State 24

CFT Previews: Hyundai Sun Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 30, 2018, 7:07 PM EST
WHO: Stanford (8-4) vs. Pitt (7-6)
WHAT: The 85th Sun Bowl
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on CBS
WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
THE SKINNY: Both the Panthers and the Cardinal have made some pretty interesting memories over the years while competing in the Sun Bowl so it’s appropriate that the two programs who love to run the ball and play defense will met for the first time in recent history way out in West Texas.

For the Cardinal, their season has been full of up’s (like coming back to beat Oregon) and downs, like their struggles to keep star tailback Bryce Love going (he’ll miss this one to get healthy for the NFL Draft). Some time off and a few extra practices offer the opportunity to end the year on a high note though — as well as the chance to get a ninth win for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

With Love in and out of the lineup and the ground game generally struggling overall, Stanford’s offense has been carried by the arm of QB K.J. Costello. He’s made big strides in his second year as a starter and threw for over 3,400 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2018. He’s got a diverse group of pass catchers to find down the field, whether it’s jump ball machine J.J. Arcega-Whitesidethe reliable slot guy in Trenton Irwin or the latest in a long line of future draft picks at the tight end position in Kaden Smith. While the play-calling can be conservative at times, Stanford can really sneak up and surprise you with their version of an Air Raid attack and put up points in a hurry.

The Cardinal’s defense will also play a big role in the Sun Bowl too. The team is a perfect 8-0 on the year when forcing at least one turnover and 0-4 when they fail to record a takeaway.

Hoping to protect the ball and make a few plays of their own is a Pitt team who took some lumps along the way but still managed to emerge atop the ACC Coastal. Their offense leans heavily on their senior tandem in the backfield as both Qadree Ollison (1,190) and Darrin Hall (1,021) topped the 1,000 yard mark on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown flashes with 14 starts under his belt and has thrown just one interception in his past seven games.

It should all make for a fairly compelling bowl game between the two teams and put a premium on taking care of the football and making the most of big plays down the field. The Pac-12 needs postseason wins in the worst way and the Cardinal’s only losses are to teams in the top 20 so something says they do just enough to leave El Paso with a comfortable win.

THE PICK: Stanford 31, Pitt 17

Tate Martell to Justin Fields: Bring it on

By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2018, 5:17 PM EST
Justin Fields intends to transfer from Georgia, and it was immediately reported Ohio State is the most likely destination for his services. Turns out, the train is already far enough down the tracks that Dwayne Haskins told The Athletic that Fields has reached out to inquire about what it’s like to be a Buckeye.

This would obviously be a good thing for Ohio State. Fields was the No. 2 player in the Class of 2018, and is petitioning to be granted immediate eligibility in 2019. Every single program in the country would rather have Fields than not.

But that doesn’t mean it would be an easy thing for Ohio State. With Haskins expected to declare for the NFL draft after Tuesday’s Rose Bowl, Fields would still be leaving one quarterback room crowded with highly-recruited players for another — and one of those players is not ready to hand the baton to Fields without a fight. In an interview with The Athletic, Ohio State backup quarterback Tate Martell said this:

“Why would I leave for someone who hasn’t put a single second into this program?” Martell asked. “I have put two years of literally working my ass into something that I’ve been waiting for and a dream I’ve had my whole life. To just run away from somebody who hasn’t put in a single second in at winter workouts and doesn’t know what the program is all about? There’s not a chance.”

A 4-star recruit out of Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman High School, Martell redshirted in 2017 and has carved out a role as Haskins’ backup this fall. Playing in a specially-designed short yardage and goal line package in addition to mop up duty, Martell has completed 23-of-28 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown while rushing 22 times for 128 yards and two scores.

But it’s more than just that. Martell thinks his incumbency advantage is real due to the complicated nature of Ryan Day‘s offense. “I was talking to Dwayne and he’s like, ‘Well, it took me over a year before I even felt comfortable on the field,’ and I felt the same way,” Martell told the site. “Now, almost two years into it, I know what I am doing and I’m on point with everything I do. I’m ready to start.”

To beat out Martell, Fields would have to master an offense in eight months what Martell would have lived in for three years by the time of Ohio State’s 2019 opener. Martell thinks he would win that fight.

Houston fires Major Applewhite after two seasons

By Zach BarnettDec 30, 2018, 1:58 PM EST
Say this about Houston: they mean what they say.

A school whose president bragged about firing Tony Levine for the sin of going 8-4 was upfront from the start they wouldn’t tolerate similar results from Major Applewhite, and now they’re backing it up. The school fired Applewhite on Sunday.

“We’d like to thank Coach Applewhite and his family for their commitment to the success of the Houston Football program over the last four seasons including the last two as our head coach,” said AD Chris Pezman. “After a thorough evaluation of our Football program, it is my assessment our future opportunities for success are better addressed by making this very difficult decision now.

“While the immediate future may be challenging, our future at UH is very bright. We’ve made many sizable improvements over the past five years, and I look forward to enhancing our future success through the hiring of our next head coach.  At this time we have already begun the search process for our next head coach and will not comment further until the search is concluded.”

In taking over for Tom Herman, Applewhite went 7-5 with a Hawaii Bowl loss in his 2017 debut. That led him to hire Kendal Briles as his offensive coordinator, and the move worked — Houston began the year 7-1 and scored at least 41 points in all eight games. The Coogs dropped their next two games but still entered their regular season finale at Memphis with the AAC West Division on the line. With quarterback D’Eriq King injured, Houston lost that game, 52-31, then was demolished 70-14 by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.

At that point, Applewhite was 15-10 in his two seasons as head coach, below the program’s stated bar.

Furthermore, Briles, who had agreed to the biggest contract for a Group of 5 coordinator in history after Texas State pursued him for its vacant head coaching position, has since left to become the offensive coordinator at Florida State. Rather than rebuild under Applewhite, Houston has opted to hit the reset button.

Reports indicate Dana Holgorsen will be the top candidate to replace Applewhite. You don’t fire an Applewhite to hire, say, Neal Brown.

And if nothing else, Applewhite’s replacement will know what the bar is. Houston will have the corpses of Levine and Applewhite’s tenures as proof what they won’t tolerate.