Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

CFT Previews: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 8:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

WHO: No. 17 Utah (9-4) vs. No. 22 Northwestern (8-5)
WHAT: The 41st San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1
WHERE: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA
THE SKINNY: While the Rose Bowl gets the champions of the Big Ten and Pac-12 this season, it is the Holiday Bowl that gets the runners-up for a fun little matchup between Northwestern and Utah. Both schools are making their first trip to the long-standing bowl game.

The great unknown for Utah is the status of quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley was thought to be lost for the season due to a collarbone injury, but he has been available for practices and has not been ruled out for the Holiday Bowl. In fact, Kyle Whittingham has refused to name a starter, which suggests there is a chance that not only will Huntley play, but he could even get the starting nod for the Utes offense. If Huntley can be available, that would be a nice lift for a Utah offense as he is the more dependable option compared to backup Jason Shelley.

Northwestern will know they have Clayton Thorson leading their offense, but he can be streaky in good ways and bad. Against a steady Utah defense, that could be an ominous sign. Look for the Wildcats to try getting freshman running back Isaiah Bowser going, but Utah will be focused on stopping the Northwestern running game to force Thorson to try beating them through the air. That may be a risk they are willing to take.

THE LINE: Utah -7.0
THE PREDICTION: Utah 30, Northwestern 24

NFL calls, Miami RB Travis Homer answers

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 31, 2018, 9:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

On the same day it lost its head football coach, The U also lost its leading rusher.

On his Instagram account Sunday, Travis Homer posted a picture that showed him signing an agent representation contract. Such a move means that the running back has opted to forego his remaining eligibility and enter his name into the 2019 NFL Draft pool.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@canesfootball Thank You 🙌🏽

A post shared by Travis Homer (@travis.homer) on

Homer has led the Hurricanes in rushing each of the past two seasons (985 in 2018, 966 in 2017). He’ll finish his collegiate career with 1,995 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Coming out of the backfield, Homer added 405 yards and a touchdown on 37 receptions.

CFT Previews: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 31, 2018, 7:07 AM EST
Leave a comment

WHO: No. 23 Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State
WHAT: The 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
WHEN: 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Liberty Bowl Stadium, Memphis
THE SKINNY: It’s the 53rd all-time meeting between these former Big 8 and Big 12 bunkmates, but just the second since Mizzou departed for the SEC. It’s also the swan song for a pair of senior quarterbacks in Missouri’s Drew Lock and Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius.

Lock will bow out after four years as the Tigers’ starter and 1,515 career passes, while 441 of Cornelius’ 465 career passes were thrown in this, his fifth year in the program.

Mizzou closed the year well, turning a 4-4 mark and an 0-4 SEC start into an 8-4 year finish and a level 4-4 mark in conference play, with three of those wins coming by 21 points or more. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, lost six of its last nine games, and the last time the Cowboys held an opponent under 28 points came in a 44-21 drubbing of No. 25 Boise State all the way back on Sept. 15.

So, it would stand to reason that if Oklahoma State is to keep up in this game, the Pokes will have to do so through the efforts of Cornelius, wide receiver Tylan Wallace (79 grabs for 1,408 yards and 11 touchdowns) and running back Chuba Hubbard, who played well in the absence of Justice Hill.

But the feeling here is that Lock out-plays Cornelius and Larry Rountree III out-rushes Hubbard.

THE PICK: Missouri 42, Oklahoma State 34

New HC Manny Diaz abandons Temple, replaces Mark Richt at Miami

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 30, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
18 Comments

The next time fans/media decry an unpaid college football player skipping out on a bowl game, keep this in mind.

On Dec. 13, Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was confirmed as the new head coach at Temple. In the midst of the Early National Signing Period days later, the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote, Diaz, as the new Owls’ head coach, “contacted every recruit who made a commitment to the Owls, hoping to have as many stay the course as possible.”

Exactly 17 days after Diaz was hired by Temple, Mark Richt announced that he had decided to retire as the Hurricanes head coach.  Showing yet again that adult coaches aren’t held to the same standard as teenage recruits, Diaz officially abandoned those very same prospects he persuaded to stay the course as it was announced late Sunday night that Diaz will replace Richt as Miami’s next head football coach.

Below are the relevant quotes from individuals who truly don’t care about student-athletes unless they serve their own purpose:

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR BLAKE JAMES
Manny is one of the nation’s elite coaches and the Canes’ Family has already embraced him and his incredible work ethic over the past three years. He is absolutely the passionate and innovative leader that our program needs, and we will work together to build an incredible staff to move our program back into championship contention.

TEMPLE-TURNED-MIAMI HEAD COACH MANNY DIAZ
Miami is home. The University of Miami is home. The U has truly been ‘the job’ for me since I first got into coaching. Having worked here over the past three years, I came to understand what it means to be part of ‘The U’ and came to appreciate the passion and commitment to excellence of all who proudly call themselves Canes. We will restore the football program to its place among the nation’s elite and we will do it with hard work, dedicated coaches, and outstanding student-athletes. I’m excited about working with Blake and his team to make that happen.

In addition to the above quotes, Diaz attempted to explain away his abandoning of a football program he just a handful of days ago signed on to lead.

“I hate the way this unfolded with respect to Temple,” Diaz said in a statement. “I was given a tremendous opportunity to lead the Temple program and I was actively engaged in doing just that when I woke up this morning. I never saw this coming, no one did. I do hope that the Temple players, administration and fans appreciate the uniqueness of this situation and the overwhelming pull to stay home. Pat Kraft is a phenomenal leader and I know he will hire a great coach to move them forward.”

CFT Previews: Redbox Bowl

Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 30, 2018, 8:18 PM EST
1 Comment

WHO: Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4)
WHAT: The 17th Redbox Bowl
WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
THE SKINNY: The moment Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert announced his decision to return for the 2019 season in Eugene, this game immediately became a bit more notable. With Herbert coming back next season, the chances he would sit out of this bowl game were practically eliminated, which means we get to see one of the top quarterbacks in the nation play in a bowl game and attempt to set the tone heading to the offseason leading up to what could be a promising 2019 campaign for the Oregon Ducks.

Herbert will lead an Oregon offense that isn’t quite like the glory days under former head coach Chip Kelly, but one that is continuing to build confidence in their own style under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal. In addition to an efficient passing game with Herbert, the Ducks know how to run the ball as well. Freshmen CJ Verdell and Travis Dye combined for 1,696 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns (Verdell getting a healthy share of the scores with 10 touchdowns).

Michigan State’s season had more than a few bumps in the road with key injuries and tough losses, but the hope for the Spartans is that having a healthy Brian Lewerke at quarterback and running back LJ Scott should give the Spartans a needed boost on offense. If healthy, Michigan State should be able to move the ball on the Ducks, but Michigan State’s offense has come up small at times this season. Michigan State combined for 26 points total in their final three games of the season. They won’t be able to afford a sputtering offense in this matchup.

THE LINE: Oregon -3.0
THE PREDICTION: Oregon 27, Michigan State 24