CFT Previews: Your Dec. 31 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

By John TaylorDec 31, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 31 bowl menu, which today features a whopping six games involving 11 Power Five schools (at least one from each of those conferences) and one 10-win team from the Group of Five.

WHO: Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)
WHAT: The 11th Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
THE SKINNY: Thanks to Florida State’s all-time record being snapped, Virginia Tech now owns the nation’s longest bowl appearance streak at 26 straight seasons. The Hokies are 1-1 in bowl games under Justin Fuente. … Cincinnati hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2015 and hasn’t won in the postseason since 2012, the final year under Butch Jones. … Coming into the postseason, Cincinnati won four of its last five regular-season games, with the lone loss being to unbeaten UCF. … Virginia Tech rebounded from a four-game losing streak that ran from mid-October to mid-November to win its last two games and keep its bowl appearance streak alive. … The Hokies have allowed at least 31 points in six straight games, the longest such streak for the football program in more than 60 years. … In that six-game stretch, the Hokies have given up an average of 290 yards rushing per contest. For the season, they are 105th nationally in giving up 206.5 yards per game.  That doesn’t bode well as the Hokies will be facing a Bearcats rushing attack that’s 16th in the country at 238.1 yards per game. … Cincinnati is also extremely stingy on the scoreboard as they lead the AAC and are seventh in the country in giving up just 16.1 points per game. … The football programs have met 10 times previously, with the most recent meeting coming in the 2014 Military Bowl.  The Hokies won that game 33-17, and hold a 6-4 edge in the series all-time.
THE LINE: Virginia Tech, +5½
THE PREDICTION: Cincinnati 34, Virginia Tech 17

__________

WHO: Stanford (8-4) vs. Pitt (7-6)
WHAT: The 84th Hyundai Sun Bowl
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on CBS
WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
THE LINE: Pitt, +5½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4)
WHAT: The 17th Redbox Bowl
WHEN: 3 p.m. ET on FOX
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
THE LINE: Michigan State, +2½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6)
WHAT: The 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
WHEN: 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
THE LINE: Oklahoma State, +8½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4)
WHAT: The 41st San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
THE LINE: Northwestern, +7
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: NC State (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)
WHAT: The 73rd TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
THE SKINNY: Because of injuries, Texas A&M will be without its leading tackler in linebacker Otaro Alaka and its second-leading tackler in defensive back Donovan Wilson.  The former also leads the Aggies in tackles for loss, the latter in interceptions. … A&M will be making its 10th straight bowl appearance, although the Aggies have lost three in a row after winning four straight from 2011-14. … NC State, meanwhile, has won two consecutive bowl games and are 3-1 in the previous five under Dave Doeren. …  The Wolfpack comes into the game having won three in a row and, if they make it four straight, will reach double digits in wins for the first time since the 2002 season.  It would also mark just the second such season in the football program’s history. … A&M also comes in on a mini-roll as the Aggies have won three straight as well, the last of which was the 74-72, seven-overtime thriller against LSU in the regular-season finale. … One player to watch, and this is no joke: punter Braden Mann.  The 2018 Ray Guy Award winner has averaged 51.1 yards per punt this season and could break the single-season record of 50.3 set by LSU’s Chad Kessler back in 1997. Mann has already set one FBS record this season as his 60.8 yards per punt against Alabama broke the single-game mark of 60.4 set by BYU’s Lee Johnson in 1983. … Based on statistics, don’t expect much from the running game for either team as A&M is second in the country in giving up 92 yards per game on the ground while NC State is 13th at 109.1. … The scoreboard operator could get some work, though, as NC State is tied for 21st in scoring offense at 35.6 points per game and A&M is 27th at 34.7 ppg. … The two teams, which will be meeting for the first time in football, have one common opponent this season in Clemson.  NC State lost to the second-ranked team in the country 41-7 in late October, while A&M fell 28-26 the second week of the season.
THE LINE: NC State, +7
THE PREDICTION: NC State 37, Texas A&M 31

Fresno State loses two to draft, including MWC Defensive Player of the Year

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 31, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
Fresno State’s defense, which led the Mountain West Conference in points per game, took a one-two personnel punch to the gut late last week.

On their respective Twitter accounts, both linebacker Jeff Allison and defensive back Mike Bell announced that they have decided to forego their remaining collegiate eligibility and enter themselves into the 2019 NFL Draft.

Allison was a two-time first-team All-MWC performer, This past season, Allison was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Bell was named second-team all-conference as a junior in 2018.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis and LB D’Andre Walker to be game-time decisions in Sugar Bowl

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 11:53 AM EST
Georgia may be down a couple of defensive starters for the Sugar Bowl against Texas on New Years Day. According to head coach Kirby Smart, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker D’Andre Walker could be game-time decisions for the Bulldogs.

Walker injured his groin in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama at the end of the season. He had missed some practices leading up to the bowl game early on after leaving the SEC Championship Game in the fourth quarter. Walker’s absence would be a tough one for Georgia as he is the team’s leader with 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. The senior may still get a chance to play, but it would not be a shock at this point to see him sit out the game whether or not it is his decision with a bright NFL future on the horizon. Davis, a freshman, has 1.5 sacks this season and 25 tackles.

Both players have reportedly been active in practices closer to the Sugar Bowl, but how much they play against a live opponent remains to be seen.

Georgia is already playing without Deandre Baker, who is skipping the Sugar Bowl to focus on the NFL.

Temple getting $6.5 million in head coaching buyouts of Geoff Collins and Manny Diaz

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
3 Comments

It’s been a rough few weeks for Temple football as they have suffered the misfortune of losing not just one, but two head coaches to power conference programs. But at least the Owls are going to be paid well for their misfortune.

As reported by Brett McMurphy of Stadium, via Twitter, Temple will be receiving $6.5 million in buyout money from Georgia Tech and Miami. Georgia Tech owes Temple $2.5 million to buy out the contract of former Temple head coach Geoff Collins. And yesterday’s decision by recently hired Temple head coach Manny Diaz to stay with the Miami Hurricanes means Miami will have to pay Temple $4 million to buy out the contract of Diaz, which was just having the ink dry on the paper.

While coaching instability is never easy for a non-power conference program like Temple, at least the financial windfall helps soften the blow and potentially helps the program and university moving forward. Surely Temple would prefer not to have to accept the buyout money from either university, let alone two universities, but Temple will now move forward searching for a new head coach once again and know they have $6.5 million in additional revenue coming their way to put toward the football program in some way.

NFL coaching carousel begins, so get ready for the rumor mill to spill over to college football

Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 10:49 AM EST
1 Comment

Today is Bloody Monday around the NFL as the regular season has come to a close. Head coaching vacancies have been made with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and more. And with the NFL coaching carousel now in full swing, do not be surprised to hear some conversation pick up about potential candidates coming from the world of college football.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been one of the trendy names to follow in the NFL rumor mill, although the head coach of the Wolverines appears to be keeping his distance whenever asked about the possibility of pursuing a job in the NFL. Harbaugh has stated he does not really have representatives, and the Jets have turned aside the rumors suggesting the franchise was looking to make a push for Harbaugh.

For years, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been seen as a likely candidate to make the jump to the NFL at some point in time. Coming off an undefeated regular season only to be shown the exit from the College Football Playoff in dominant fashion against Clemson will certainly have some suggesting Kelly may have tapped out at Notre Dame and could be willing to look for a new challenge. Confirming his allegiance to Notre Dame is nothing new for Kelly, as he’s been doing it multiple times during his time in South Bend. We’ll see if anyone kicks up some dust on his name for a potential job opening.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has had his name thrown around by some NFL folks, and with the success of Baker Mayield in his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, it’s not difficult to understand why. Former Texas Tech head coach and current USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has also had his name tossed around at times, more likely as a coordinator however. There are also reports that Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald could get a look from the Green Bay Packers. Former Washington and USC head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian could be out of a job as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, so it would not be out of the question Sarkisian makes his way back to college football in some capacity either. This thing works both ways, right?

Then there are the college coaches who have some previous NFL head coaching experience. Good luck prying Nick Saban back to the NFL when he is the God of Alabama football at the height of his career, but might an NFL franchise be willing to give a guy like Herm Edwards another shot after proving some doubters wrong in his first season at Arizona State? Given how coaching hires are made, recycling a veteran coach like Edwards would hardly be a surprising move by some NFL franchise.

This time of the year, nothing should be considered completely off the table, so brace yourselves, college football fans. This coaching carousel isn’t quite done just yet (and it was already potentially in motion with some recent vacancies already opened up at Houston and Temple).