Florida DL Jachai Polite declares for the NFL

Florida defensive lineman Jachai Polite has played his last game in a Gators uniform. The junior lineman announced, via Twitter, he is leaving Gainesville for a shot at the NFL.
Polite recorded 45 tackles this season with 17.5 tackles for a loss and 11.0 sacks, both leading Florida this past season. On top of that, Polite was known to force fumbles, as he entered the Peach Bowl leading the nation in forced fumbles. He forced his nation-leading sixth fumble against the Wolverines in Florida’s dominant victory on Saturday.
Polite, a First-Team All-SEC selection this season, will join a pretty healthy stable of draft-eligible defensive linemen for NFL teams to be scouting and considering in the spring.
NFL franchises in need of a quarterback now have one more name to consider. Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is leaving the Blue Devils for a shot at the NFL. Duke announced the news with a statement from Jones on Monday afternoon.
“Growing up in Charlotte, I watched Coach Cutcliffe transform the Duke Football program into a true force within the ACC with annual bowl eligibility and championship expectations,” Jones said in his statement. “It became my dream to play for him and the Duke program, and these last four years have surpassed my every expectation. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to graduate from one of the most respected academic institutions in the world while growing and maturing through a football experience that taught me far more than the game itself.”
“Without a doubt, we are excited for Daniel and his decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft and could not be happier for him and his family,” Duke head coach David Cutcliffe said in a released statement. “Daniel has been a cornerstone of our program and leaves with our full support. It has been a privilege to coach him, but the best part about Daniel is he’s an even better young man than he is a football player. The bottom line is he’s a special person and we’ll miss him greatly.”
Jones is leaving Duke a winner after leading the Blue Devils past Temple in the Independence Bowl last week. He also leaves Duke as the career record holder for touchdown-to-interception ratio, pass completion-to-interception ratio and is among the all-time school leaders for pass completion percentage, pass completions, and games with multiple touchdown passes among other passing categories.
Jones had been mentioned by some NFL Draft scouts as one of the top quarterbacks potentially to be on the big board for the upcoming draft. With Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert opting to return for another year with the Ducks despite being perceived as the top passer available, Jones may be stepping into a favorable spot as a quarterback in the draft process. It could be a relatively light year for quarterback options to begin with so this could be a quarterback’s market for the draft.
Virginia Tech scratched their way into a bowl game by scheduling an emergency 12th game at the end of the regular season, and the Hokies made sure to take advantage of their bowl eligibility right at the start of the Military Bowl in Annapolis this afternoon. Virginia Tech marched right down the field on the game’s opening possession against Cincinnati, and the Hokies and Bearcats are knotted at 14-14 at halftime in Annapolis, Maryland.
Ryan Willis completed a 21-yard pass to Eric Kumah on Virginia Tech’s opening possession for a touchdown at the end of a 10-play drive. The instant replay booth had to take a look at the catch to verify the result on the field before the Hokies could officially enjoy their early lead. The lead did not last for long, however, as Cincinnati responded with a touchdown drive of their own on their first offensive series. On 3rd & 8 from the Virginia Tech 38-yard line, Desmond Ridder dumped off a screen pass to Charles McClelland who followed some key blocks down the field as he found an open path for a long touchdown to even the score at 7-7.
Cincinnati lost Ridder at quarterback to a right leg injury late in the first quarter, with Hayden Moore stepping in to guide the offense. Ridder returned to the Cincinnati sideline later in the second quarter but was seen with a boot on his leg, thus ruling his return out of the question for the Bearcats.
Despite playing with Moore at QB and after some initial rhythm issues as he first entered the game, Cincinnati would take the lead early in the second quarter in somewhat bizarre fashion. Virginia Tech forced a fumble by Cincinnati running back Michael Warren II. The loose ball was recovered in the end zone by Kahlil Lewis of Cincinnati for a Bearcats touchdown.
Virginia Tech tied the game with a goal-line push of their own, without the aide of a fumble recovery, when Steven Peoples pushed across the goal line on a second down play. The Hokies had a chance to take a lead just before halftime, but a long field goal try by Brian Johnson slipped just wide of the goal post despite having the distance.
New Utah State head coach Gary Andersen has his offensive coordinator lined up. Utah State announced on Monday the hiring of Mike Sanford to fill the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on the Aggies staff.
Sanford was recently dismissed by Western Kentucky as its head coach following two seasons on the job. It was Sanford’s first, and as of now only, head coaching job in his college coaching career. Sanford has previous experience with UNLV, Stanford, Yale, Boise State and Notre Dame with notable player development of offensive players like former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer and former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi that Andersen hopes will benefit the Utah State roster moving forward.
The addition of Sanford had been expected for a while, as we mentioned earlier in December. Sanford will replace David Yost as Yost moves to Texas Tech with former head coach Matt Wells, who was hired for the same position by the Red Raiders.
Fresno State’s defense, which led the Mountain West Conference in points per game, took a one-two personnel punch to the gut late last week.
On their respective Twitter accounts, both linebacker Jeff Allison and defensive back Mike Bell announced that they have decided to forego their remaining collegiate eligibility and enter themselves into the 2019 NFL Draft.
Allison was a two-time first-team All-MWC performer, This past season, Allison was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Bell was named second-team all-conference as a junior in 2018.