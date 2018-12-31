Fresno State loses two to draft, including MWC Defensive Player of the Year

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 31 bowl menu, which today features a whopping six games involving 11 Power Five schools (at least one from each of those conferences) and one 10-win team from the Group of Five.

WHO: Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)

WHAT: The 11th Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN

WHERE: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

THE SKINNY: Thanks to Florida State’s all-time record being snapped, Virginia Tech now owns the nation’s longest bowl appearance streak at 26 straight seasons. The Hokies are 1-1 in bowl games under Justin Fuente. … Cincinnati hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2015 and hasn’t won in the postseason since 2012, the final year under Butch Jones. … Coming into the postseason, Cincinnati won four of its last five regular-season games, with the lone loss being to unbeaten UCF. … Virginia Tech rebounded from a four-game losing streak that ran from mid-October to mid-November to win its last two games and keep its bowl appearance streak alive. … The Hokies have allowed at least 31 points in six straight games, the longest such streak for the football program in more than 60 years. … In that six-game stretch, the Hokies have given up an average of 290 yards rushing per contest. For the season, they are 105th nationally in giving up 206.5 yards per game. That doesn’t bode well as the Hokies will be facing a Bearcats rushing attack that’s 16th in the country at 238.1 yards per game. … Cincinnati is also extremely stingy on the scoreboard as they lead the AAC and are seventh in the country in giving up just 16.1 points per game. … The football programs have met 10 times previously, with the most recent meeting coming in the 2014 Military Bowl. The Hokies won that game 33-17, and hold a 6-4 edge in the series all-time.

THE LINE: Virginia Tech, +5½

THE PREDICTION: Cincinnati 34, Virginia Tech 17

__________

WHO: Stanford (8-4) vs. Pitt (7-6)

WHAT: The 84th Hyundai Sun Bowl

WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on CBS

WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

THE LINE: Pitt, +5½

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4)

WHAT: The 17th Redbox Bowl

WHEN: 3 p.m. ET on FOX

WHERE: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

THE LINE: Michigan State, +2½

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6)

WHAT: The 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl

WHEN: 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

THE LINE: Oklahoma State, +8½

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4)

WHAT: The 41st San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

WHEN: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

THE LINE: Northwestern, +7

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: NC State (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)

WHAT: The 73rd TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

THE SKINNY: Because of injuries, Texas A&M will be without its leading tackler in linebacker Otaro Alaka and its second-leading tackler in defensive back Donovan Wilson. The former also leads the Aggies in tackles for loss, the latter in interceptions. … A&M will be making its 10th straight bowl appearance, although the Aggies have lost three in a row after winning four straight from 2011-14. … NC State, meanwhile, has won two consecutive bowl games and are 3-1 in the previous five under Dave Doeren. … The Wolfpack comes into the game having won three in a row and, if they make it four straight, will reach double digits in wins for the first time since the 2002 season. It would also mark just the second such season in the football program’s history. … A&M also comes in on a mini-roll as the Aggies have won three straight as well, the last of which was the 74-72, seven-overtime thriller against LSU in the regular-season finale. … One player to watch, and this is no joke: punter Braden Mann. The 2018 Ray Guy Award winner has averaged 51.1 yards per punt this season and could break the single-season record of 50.3 set by LSU’s Chad Kessler back in 1997. Mann has already set one FBS record this season as his 60.8 yards per punt against Alabama broke the single-game mark of 60.4 set by BYU’s Lee Johnson in 1983. … Based on statistics, don’t expect much from the running game for either team as A&M is second in the country in giving up 92 yards per game on the ground while NC State is 13th at 109.1. … The scoreboard operator could get some work, though, as NC State is tied for 21st in scoring offense at 35.6 points per game and A&M is 27th at 34.7 ppg. … The two teams, which will be meeting for the first time in football, have one common opponent this season in Clemson. NC State lost to the second-ranked team in the country 41-7 in late October, while A&M fell 28-26 the second week of the season.

THE LINE: NC State, +7

THE PREDICTION: NC State 37, Texas A&M 31