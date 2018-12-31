Associated Press

Late surge puts No. 19 Texas A&M ahead of NC State in Gator Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 31, 2018, 9:18 PM EST
1 Comment

Kellen Mond bookended the first half with touchdowns to give Texas A&M a 21-13 halftime lead over NC State at the Gator Bowl.

The Aggies opened the game with a 2-play, 71-yard drive that was all Mond. Texas A&M’s first snap was a 9-yard pass from Mond to Kendrick Rogers, and its second a 62-yard Mond touchdown run.

NC State responded with a 13-0 run, aided greatly by a Mond interception inside A&M territory. His tip passed landed in the arms of Wolfpack defensive lineman Eurndraus Bryant at the Aggies’ 27-yard line, setting up a 9-yard Ryan Finley pass to CJ Riley. Two Christopher Dunn field goals, from 43 and 49 yards, put NC State up front 13-7 at the 10:45 mark of the second quarter, but Texas A&M seized the lead back with a run of its own.

A 28-yard strike to tight end Jace Sternberger and a 30-yard rush by Trayveon Williams put the ball at the NC State 2, leading to Williams’ 2-yard plunge to put the Aggies back in front.

After an NC State three-and-out, Texas A&M went 72 yards in 11 plays, closing on a third-and-goal 6-yard strike to Rogers with 32 seconds left in the first half. Mond led all players in passing and rushing, connecting on 13-of-23 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown and a pick while rushing for 82 yards and another score on four carries.

Finley tried to serve up more points to the Aggies by tossing a late interception, but Seth Small‘s 52-yard field goal on the final play of the first half sailed wide right.

NC State will take the ball to open the second half.

Utah handling Northwestern in Holiday Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 31, 2018, 8:42 PM EST
3 Comments

A matchup of title game losers is going the way of the Pac-12 so far in the Holiday Bowl. Pac-12 runner-up Utah holds a 20-3 lead over Big Ten runner-up Northwestern at the break in San Diego.

The Utes jumped out to a 14-0 lead through one quarter on a pair of Jason Shelley touchdown passes, the first a 27-yarder to Jaylen Dixon and the second a 4-yarder to Jake Jackson. Shelley led both teams in passing and rushing in the half, hitting 13-of-20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 52 yards.

Dixon seemingly allowed Northwestern back in the game when he fumbled away a 6-yard completion at his own 42-yard line, but the Wildcats wound up punting from midfield.

Northwestern got on the board on its next possession with a 21-yard Charlie Kuhbander field goal, but Utah matched that with a 32-yard Matt Gay boot.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson then returned Dixon’s favor by tossing an interception at his own 35. After trying and failing on six chances — thanks to a third down pass interference by Northwestern — from the 10-yard line and in, Utah settled for a 20-yard Gay field goal to close the half.

The Utes will receive to open the second half.

Oklahoma State closes 2018 with Liberty Bowl win over No. 23 Missouri

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
5 Comments

If you spent your New Years Eve sitting through the defensive slugfests that were the Sun Bowl and Redbox Bowl, then you deserved to reward yourself for your devotion to the sport of college football by catching the second half of the Autozone Liberty Bowl. Oklahoma State (7-6) avoided a complete meltdown in the fourth quarter to drop No. 23 Missouri (8-5) by a score of 38-33.

Oklahoma State nearly coughed up a bowl win in the fourth quarter by having one of the worst showings in the fourth quarter seen this bowl season. It started with Missouri quarterback Drew Lock uncorking an 86-yard touchdown pass to Johnathan Johnston on the first play from scrimmage after Cam Hilton picked off a pass from Cowboys quarterback Taylor Cornelius in the red zone. That cut a 16-point deficit to a nine-point game after kicking an extra point. Larry Rountree III brought Missouri to within two points with a 55-yard touchdown run on a drive that was aided by a pair of personal foul penalties called on Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State later made the odd decision to try running a fake punt that was not catching the Missouri special teams unit off guard for a turnover on downs, although the football gods refused to punish the Cowboys by having a Missouri field goal attempt to give the Tigers the lead blocked to preserve the two-point lead for Oklahoma State.

The offense was bonkers in the game, especially compared to some of the earlier bowl results in the day. The teams combined for 1,139 offensive yards, with Missouri leading Oklahoma State 637-502. Oklahoma State also lost the turnover battle (2-1) and the time of possession battle, yet they came up with the only defensive play needed in the game with a fourth-down stop of Lock to preserve the win.

Lock had passed for 373 yards with three touchdowns. Cornelius passed for 366 yards and four touchdowns but had two interceptions for Oklahoma State. In the absence of Justice Hill, who sat out of the bowl game to focus on staying healthy for the NFL draft process, Oklahoma State handed the ball off to Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 145 yards and a score. Missouri’s Rountree topped him with 204 rushing yards.

The win marked the third consecutive season ending with a bowl victory for Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are now 9-4 in bowl games under Gundy since he was named the head coach of the program. Oklahoma State also avoided a losing season for the first time since 2005, Gundy’s first season as head coach in Stillwater.

Although the season ends with a second straight bowl loss, the Tigers took another step forward this season by improving its win total from the previous year. Barry Odom‘s third year on the job continued to show some signs of progress for the program as they move into 2019 looking to getting back to a level where it can be a factor in the SEC East. The Tigers are a good way away from their back-to-back SEC East Division runs under former head coach Gary Pinkel at a time when the rest of the division has and could continue to improve as well, but the offense continues to offer a glimmer of hope in Columbia.

Oregon adds another ugly win to the Pac-12 win column with Redbox Bowl victory over Michigan State

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
6 Comments

On a day that saw Stanford win an absolutely ugly game to get the Pac-12 a second bowl victory, Oregon added one more. The Ducks (9-4) held on to win a scrappy and ugly Redbox Bowl against Michigan State (7-6) by scoring just one touchdown in a 7-6 win.

Oregon did not score until early in the fourth quarter with a Justin Herbert 28-yard pass to Dillon Mitchell. Michigan State had a 6-0 lead on the strength of a pair of field goals, both of which came in the third quarter following a scoreless first half.

Oregon nearly cost themselves a win in the fourth quarter with a bizarre fake punt, in which the punter never even got off a pass on the fourth down call aimed to catch Michigan State off guard. It failed miserably.

Although Oregon’s gamble did not pay off, it ended up not hurting them either. Michigan State put themselves in position for a potential go-ahead field goal on the ensuing possession, but a botched handle of the snap forced Lewerke to try picking the ball up and getting the ball to any open receiver on a whim, and Oregon stayed in good coverage to prevent any miracle play from developing.

Oregon’s offense could not slam the door shut on the game, however, which led to one last offensive opportunity for the Spartans. But the defense for the Ducks held strong one final time as Brian Lewerke had a fourth-down pass fall incomplete for a turnover on downs.

Lewerke completed 21 of 39 passes for 174 yards and an interception. Herbert completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and the game’s only touchdown. Oregon never got going on the ground but was able to keep the Spartans from posing much of a threat. LJ Scott rushed for a game-high 84 yards on 24 rushing attempts for the Spartans, who combined for 157 rushing yards. Michiagn State out-gained Oregon 331-203 but was unable to win the game where it counts the most.

This is the first bowl victory for Cristobal since the 2010 season as head coach of FIU, when his Panthers won the Little Caesars Bowl. With a record of 9-4, this is now Cristobal’s most successful season in terms of win total, topping the eight wins he previously had at FIU in 2011. His counterpart, Mark Dantonio, suffered his first defeat in a non-College Football Playoff bowl game since the 2010 season. Michigan State had won five straight bowl games in years they played a non-playoff bowl game. The Spartans lost in the Cotton Bowl to Alabama in the College Football Playoff in 2015 and the Spartans did not meet bowl eligibility requirement in 2016.

Next year should be pretty interesting for Oregon. The Ducks, with Herbert coming back and a large number of starters projected to return on top of a solid recruiting class just signed, will likely be one of the top contenders in the Pac-12 next fall. A race between Oregon and Washington could be fun, but the Ducks will start the 2019 season in Arlington, Texas against Auburn, the team Washington’s 2018 started out against. Will Oregon be able to get a win against an SEC team on a neutral field to start the year, unlike Washington? Expect some good preseason hype for Oregon to build in the offseason and a win over Auburn could really raise the bar for the Ducks early on next season.

Stanford clips Pitt in Sun Bowl despite anemic offensive output

Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 5:38 PM EST
2 Comments

It wasn’t pretty, but the Sun Bowl rarely is. Either way, Stanford (9-4) will take a bowl victory when they are playing without star running back Bryce Love. The Cardinal topped Pittsburgh (7-7) in the Sun Bowl, 14-13, in a defensive battle.

Pittsburgh’s offense took a loss with running back Qadree Ollison taken out due to injury. He did not return, leaving the bulk of the carries to go to Darrin Hall. Hall had a good afternoon with 123 rushing yards, a game-high, on 16 rushing attempts with a touchdown. The Panthers got an inconsistent game through the air with Kenny Pickett completing 11 of 28 pass attempts for 136 yards for the Panthers. Stanford’s offense didn’t fare much better. They actually fared much worse.

Stanford had a total of 208 yards of offense, keyed by Cameron Scarlett‘s 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Scarlett’s second touchdown came as a result of a fumble by K.J. Costello, as the ball popped out of Costello’s hands and promptly into the hands of Scarlett, who was celebrating a birthday today. Stanford was just 1-of-10 on third down in the game as well.

In the end, a win is a win no matter how you get it. Stanford will take it.

Stanford head coach David Shaw improved his all-time bowl record to 5-3 since taking over as head coach of the Cardinal following current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi continues to look for his first bowl victory, now with a bowl record of 0-3 at the close of his fourth season in charge of the Panthers. This will officially be a second straight non-winning season for Narduzzi, although it is worth recognizing one of those losses came against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.