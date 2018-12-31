Mike Sanford officially joins Utah State coaching staff as offensive coordinator

RichRod is officially back.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that Ole Miss was considering Rich Rodriguez for a spot on Matt Luke‘s coaching staff. Monday afternoon, those reports came to fruition as the Rebels have confirmed that Rodriguez has been hired by Luke and will serve as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Rodriguez replaces Phil Longo, who left Oxford earlier this month to take the same job on Mack Brown‘s first North Carolina coaching staff.

“Part of building a successful program means surrounding our players with the most talented coaches, and I feel like we have done that with hiring of Mike MacIntyre to lead our defense and now Rich Rodriguez to lead our offense,” Luke said in a statement. “Rich has coached at the highest levels of college football and is one of the most innovative offensive minds in our sport. I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with his experience, creativity and toughness as part of our team.”

Rodriguez was fired as the head coach at Arizona in January of this year after claims of sexual harassment couldn’t be substantiated. The coach acknowledged after his dismissal that he “had a consensual extramarital affair with a woman who is not affiliated with the University,” but “will vigorously fight the fabricated and groundless claims” contained in a $7.5 million lawsuit filed by his former assistant.

That former assistant, Melissa Wilhelmsen, accused Rodriguez of verbally and physically harassing her, including a number of instances in which she alleges he made passes at her breasts or allowed others to do so in his presence. In his own legal filing, Rodriguez labeled the lawsuit as nothing more than a thinly-veiled extortion attempt.

There have been rumors that the suit has been settled, although the accuser’s attorney told the Arizona Daily Star in early October that “it will be 60 to 90 days before the lawsuit moves ahead.” From the Daily Star‘s report:

Phoenix attorney Augie Jimenez said that he is awaiting a “right to sue” letter from the state’s attorney general’s office. In sexual discrimination/harassment cases, such a letter is necessary to file a lawsuit.

In six seasons as the head coach at Arizona, Rodriguez posted a 43-35 record. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Michigan (2008-10) and West Virginia (2001-07). The last time he held the title of offensive coordinator was at Clemson from 1999-2000.

Rodriguez was out of coaching for the 2018 football season.

“My family and I are really excited to join Coach Luke and the Ole Miss family,” Rodriguez said. “I’m appreciative of the trust and confidence of Matt and look forward to helping him continue to build this great program. There are a lot of exciting things happening with Rebel Football, and I’m fortunate to be able to join this team.”