Mike Sanford officially joins Utah State coaching staff as offensive coordinator

New Utah State head coach Gary Andersen has his offensive coordinator lined up. Utah State announced on Monday the hiring of Mike Sanford to fill the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on the Aggies staff.

Sanford was recently dismissed by Western Kentucky as its head coach following two seasons on the job. It was Sanford’s first, and as of now only, head coaching job in his college coaching career. Sanford has previous experience with UNLV, Stanford, Yale, Boise State and Notre Dame with notable player development of offensive players like former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer and former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi that Andersen hopes will benefit the Utah State roster moving forward.

The addition of Sanford had been expected for a while, as we mentioned earlier in December. Sanford will replace David Yost as Yost moves to Texas Tech with former head coach Matt Wells, who was hired for the same position by the Red Raiders.

Offenses coming alive in Liberty Bowl as Mizzou leads Oklahoma State at halftime

It took a little bit of time to warm up, but the offenses of Missouri and Oklahoma State reached halftime finally clicking. After a slow start to the game, Missouri leads Oklahoma State 16-14 at halftime in Memphis as the old Big 12 foes are reunited.

Oklahoma State opened the scoring in the first quarter with Dillon Stoner hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Cornelius. The Tigers responded with a 24-yard field goal by Tucker McCann.

Missouri took their first lead of the game midway through the second quarter when Drew Lock finished off a 16-play drive with a touchdown pass to Dominic Gicinto for five yards. The drive started at the Missouri three-yard line after Oklahoma State downed a punt deep on that end of the field after having the ball at the Missouri 38-yard line.

Oklahoma State responded, however, with a touchdown drive of their own as the offenses for both teams really felt like they were getting in a rhythm. Taylor Cornelius juked under pressure for a key 12-yard gain and followed that with a touchdown pass to Tyron Johnson, which needed to be upheld by video review. Undeterred, Lock and the Mizzou offense went right back to work to drive down the field in short order and re-take the lead. A touchdown pass to Kendall Blanton from 16 yards gave the Tigers the 16-14 lead but a missed extra point attempt by McCann kept the lead at two points.

We’ll see if that comes back to haunt Missouri in the second half.

Michigan State and Oregon locked in scoreless Redbox Bowl

Michigan State and Oregon are certainly delivering plenty of defense in the Redbox Bowl. The two teams are scoreless at the half in Santa Clara, the final game to be played in Levi’s Stadium before next week’s national championship game between Alabama and Clemson. This has been hardly the worthy appetizer for the main course to come.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio took a gamble late in the first half when he decided to run a pass play on a fourth and one from the Oregon 23-yard line. Brian Lewerke was unable to get the ball to a wide receiver though and the ball fell incomplete short of the intended receiver for a turnover on downs.

Spartans running back LJ Scott did start the game, as anticipated, but he left the game temporarily to be checked on for a possible injury. He would return to the game late in the second quarter though, giving the Spartans offense a key player to rely on. But offense has been hard to come by against a steady Oregon defense.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who announced his decision to return to the Ducks in 2019, has completed 10 of 19 passes for 72 yards. Lewerke’s production is also stumbling with 94 yards on 14/22 passing in the first half with an interception.

Ole Miss officially confirms hiring of Rich Rodriguez as OC

RichRod is officially back.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that Ole Miss was considering Rich Rodriguez for a spot on Matt Luke‘s coaching staff.  Monday afternoon, those reports came to fruition as the Rebels have confirmed that Rodriguez has been hired by Luke and will serve as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Rodriguez replaces Phil Longo, who left Oxford earlier this month to take the same job on Mack Brown‘s first North Carolina coaching staff.

“Part of building a successful program means surrounding our players with the most talented coaches, and I feel like we have done that with hiring of Mike MacIntyre to lead our defense and now Rich Rodriguez to lead our offense,” Luke said in a statement. “Rich has coached at the highest levels of college football and is one of the most innovative offensive minds in our sport. I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with his experience, creativity and toughness as part of our team.”

Rodriguez was fired as the head coach at Arizona in January of this year after claims of sexual harassment couldn’t be substantiated.  The coach acknowledged after his dismissal that he “had a consensual extramarital affair with a woman who is not affiliated with the University,” but “will vigorously fight the fabricated and groundless claims” contained in a $7.5 million lawsuit filed by his former assistant.

That former assistant, Melissa Wilhelmsen, accused Rodriguez of verbally and physically harassing her, including a number of instances in which she alleges he made passes at her breasts or allowed others to do so in his presence.  In his own legal filing, Rodriguez labeled the lawsuit as nothing more than a thinly-veiled extortion attempt.

There have been rumors that the suit has been settled, although the accuser’s attorney told the Arizona Daily Star in early October that “it will be 60 to 90 days before the lawsuit moves ahead.” From the Daily Star‘s report:

Phoenix attorney Augie Jimenez said that he is awaiting a “right to sue” letter from the state’s attorney general’s office. In sexual discrimination/harassment cases, such a letter is necessary to file a lawsuit.

In six seasons as the head coach at Arizona, Rodriguez posted a 43-35 record.  Prior to that, he was the head coach at Michigan (2008-10) and West Virginia (2001-07).  The last time he held the title of offensive coordinator was at Clemson from 1999-2000.

Rodriguez was out of coaching for the 2018 football season.

“My family and I are really excited to join Coach Luke and the Ole Miss family,” Rodriguez said. “I’m appreciative of the trust and confidence of Matt and look forward to helping him continue to build this great program. There are a lot of exciting things happening with Rebel Football, and I’m fortunate to be able to join this team.”

Cincinnati edges Virginia Tech in Military Bowl that goes down to the wire

The bowl season has not been particularly kind to the AAC, but Cincinnati (11-2) picked up a good win against Virginia Tech (6-7) in a Military Bowl that went down to the wire.  Michael Warren II scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:29 to play to give the Bearcats a four-point lead, and the defense held on for the win. An interception by James Wiggins essentially clinched the win for the Bearcats in the final minute of the game.

Cincinnati won the game despite losing starting quarterback Desmond Ridder to an injury in the fir half. Hayden Moore came in to lead the offense, and he completed 11 of 25 passes for 120 yards with an interception. That led Warren to put the team on his back with 166 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech’s defense had not been quite the normal defense you expect from a Bud Foster defense over the years, and the Bearcats continued that trend in the bowl game with some big plays and big runs in big moments. Cincinnati converted 6 of 13 third downs and was one-for-one on fourth down as well despite a sub-par passing attack.

Virginia Tech also had two turnovers, including one fumble on a busted fourth-and-one play near the Cincinnati goal line that really hurt Virginia Tech. Leading 31-28 midway through the fourth quarter and setting up the offense at the Cincinnati 12-yard line following an interception, the Hokies wasted an opportunity to create a two-score advantage. Ryan Willis was run back for a loss of 13 yards and fumbled the ball away on 4th & 1 just four plays after the defense came up with a big play. Cincinnati wound up having to punt the ball away, but being so close to a possible touchdown only to come away with nothing has to sting for Virginia Tech given the outcome.

The win was Cincinnati’s first bowl win since 2012 when the program won the Belk Bowl despite former head coach Butch Jones leaving the job before the bowl game to become the head coach at Tennessee. Cincinnati also pulled one game closer to a .500 all-time record against the Hokies, with Virginia Tech now leading the all-time series 6-5 dating back to 1985. Cincinnati has won four of the last five meetings with Virginia Tech since 2006, including a 2-2 record in bowl games.

Cincinnati’s 11-2 record is the best for the program since going 12-1 in the 2009 season, which was coached by Brian Kelly before he left before the Sugar Bowl to become the head coach at Notre Dame. Luke Fickell, unless anything changes in the ongoing coaching carousel craziness, should be staying put for now. And after coaching the Bearcats to a 4-8 record in his first season and tacking on seven more wins this season, he has done well for himself.

On the flip side, Virginia Tech suffered its first losing season since 1992, the second year Virginia Tech was a member of the Big East. Virginia Tech has now seen their win total drop each of the past two seasons since winning 10 games in the first year with Justin Fuente as head coach. no need to hit any panic buttons in Blacksburg yet, however. But don’t be surprised if Fuente takes some time to evaluate a few things with his program heading into 2019.