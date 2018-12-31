NFL calls, Miami RB Travis Homer answers

On the same day it lost its head football coach, The U also lost its leading rusher.
On his Instagram account Sunday, Travis Homer posted a picture that showed him signing an agent representation contract. Such a move means that the running back has opted to forego his remaining eligibility and enter his name into the 2019 NFL Draft pool.
Homer has led the Hurricanes in rushing each of the past two seasons (985 in 2018, 966 in 2017). He’ll finish his collegiate career with 1,995 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.
Coming out of the backfield, Homer added 405 yards and a touchdown on 37 receptions.
Fresno State’s defense, which led the Mountain West Conference in points per game, took a one-two personnel punch to the gut late last week.
On their respective Twitter accounts, both linebacker Jeff Allison and defensive back Mike Bell announced that they have decided to forego their remaining collegiate eligibility and enter themselves into the 2019 NFL Draft.
Allison was a two-time first-team All-MWC performer, This past season, Allison was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Bell was named second-team all-conference as a junior in 2018.
Georgia may be down a couple of defensive starters for the Sugar Bowl against Texas on New Years Day. According to head coach Kirby Smart, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker D’Andre Walker could be game-time decisions for the Bulldogs.
Walker injured his groin in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama at the end of the season. He had missed some practices leading up to the bowl game early on after leaving the SEC Championship Game in the fourth quarter. Walker’s absence would be a tough one for Georgia as he is the team’s leader with 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. The senior may still get a chance to play, but it would not be a shock at this point to see him sit out the game whether or not it is his decision with a bright NFL future on the horizon. Davis, a freshman, has 1.5 sacks this season and 25 tackles.
Both players have reportedly been active in practices closer to the Sugar Bowl, but how much they play against a live opponent remains to be seen.
Georgia is already playing without Deandre Baker, who is skipping the Sugar Bowl to focus on the NFL.
It’s been a rough few weeks for Temple football as they have suffered the misfortune of losing not just one, but two head coaches to power conference programs. But at least the Owls are going to be paid well for their misfortune.
As reported by Brett McMurphy of Stadium, via Twitter, Temple will be receiving $6.5 million in buyout money from Georgia Tech and Miami. Georgia Tech owes Temple $2.5 million to buy out the contract of former Temple head coach Geoff Collins. And yesterday’s decision by recently hired Temple head coach Manny Diaz to stay with the Miami Hurricanes means Miami will have to pay Temple $4 million to buy out the contract of Diaz, which was just having the ink dry on the paper.
While coaching instability is never easy for a non-power conference program like Temple, at least the financial windfall helps soften the blow and potentially helps the program and university moving forward. Surely Temple would prefer not to have to accept the buyout money from either university, let alone two universities, but Temple will now move forward searching for a new head coach once again and know they have $6.5 million in additional revenue coming their way to put toward the football program in some way.
Today is Bloody Monday around the NFL as the regular season has come to a close. Head coaching vacancies have been made with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and more. And with the NFL coaching carousel now in full swing, do not be surprised to hear some conversation pick up about potential candidates coming from the world of college football.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been one of the trendy names to follow in the NFL rumor mill, although the head coach of the Wolverines appears to be keeping his distance whenever asked about the possibility of pursuing a job in the NFL. Harbaugh has stated he does not really have representatives, and the Jets have turned aside the rumors suggesting the franchise was looking to make a push for Harbaugh.
For years, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been seen as a likely candidate to make the jump to the NFL at some point in time. Coming off an undefeated regular season only to be shown the exit from the College Football Playoff in dominant fashion against Clemson will certainly have some suggesting Kelly may have tapped out at Notre Dame and could be willing to look for a new challenge. Confirming his allegiance to Notre Dame is nothing new for Kelly, as he’s been doing it multiple times during his time in South Bend. We’ll see if anyone kicks up some dust on his name for a potential job opening.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has had his name thrown around by some NFL folks, and with the success of Baker Mayield in his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, it’s not difficult to understand why. Former Texas Tech head coach and current USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has also had his name tossed around at times, more likely as a coordinator however. There are also reports that Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald could get a look from the Green Bay Packers. Former Washington and USC head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian could be out of a job as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, so it would not be out of the question Sarkisian makes his way back to college football in some capacity either. This thing works both ways, right?
Then there are the college coaches who have some previous NFL head coaching experience. Good luck prying Nick Saban back to the NFL when he is the God of Alabama football at the height of his career, but might an NFL franchise be willing to give a guy like Herm Edwards another shot after proving some doubters wrong in his first season at Arizona State? Given how coaching hires are made, recycling a veteran coach like Edwards would hardly be a surprising move by some NFL franchise.
This time of the year, nothing should be considered completely off the table, so brace yourselves, college football fans. This coaching carousel isn’t quite done just yet (and it was already potentially in motion with some recent vacancies already opened up at Houston and Temple).