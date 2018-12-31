Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images

NFL coaching carousel begins, so get ready for the rumor mill to spill over to college football

By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 10:49 AM EST
Today is Bloody Monday around the NFL as the regular season has come to a close. Head coaching vacancies have been made with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and more. And with the NFL coaching carousel now in full swing, do not be surprised to hear some conversation pick up about potential candidates coming from the world of college football.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been one of the trendy names to follow in the NFL rumor mill, although the head coach of the Wolverines appears to be keeping his distance whenever asked about the possibility of pursuing a job in the NFL. Harbaugh has stated he does not really have representatives, and the Jets have turned aside the rumors suggesting the franchise was looking to make a push for Harbaugh.

For years, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been seen as a likely candidate to make the jump to the NFL at some point in time. Coming off an undefeated regular season only to be shown the exit from the College Football Playoff in dominant fashion against Clemson will certainly have some suggesting Kelly may have tapped out at Notre Dame and could be willing to look for a new challenge. Confirming his allegiance to Notre Dame is nothing new for Kelly, as he’s been doing it multiple times during his time in South Bend. We’ll see if anyone kicks up some dust on his name for a potential job opening.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has had his name thrown around by some NFL folks, and with the success of Baker Mayield in his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, it’s not difficult to understand why. Former Texas Tech head coach and current USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has also had his name tossed around at times, more likely as a coordinator however. There are also reports that Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald could get a look from the Green Bay Packers. Former Washington and USC head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian could be out of a job as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, so it would not be out of the question Sarkisian makes his way back to college football in some capacity either. This thing works both ways, right?

Then there are the college coaches who have some previous NFL head coaching experience. Good luck prying Nick Saban back to the NFL when he is the God of Alabama football at the height of his career, but might an NFL franchise be willing to give a guy like Herm Edwards another shot after proving some doubters wrong in his first season at Arizona State? Given how coaching hires are made, recycling a veteran coach like Edwards would hardly be a surprising move by some NFL franchise.

This time of the year, nothing should be considered completely off the table, so brace yourselves, college football fans. This coaching carousel isn’t quite done just yet (and it was already potentially in motion with some recent vacancies already opened up at Houston and Temple).

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 31 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 31, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 31 bowl menu, which today features a whopping six games involving 11 Power Five schools (at least one from each of those conferences) and one 10-win team from the Group of Five.

WHO: Cincinnati (10-2) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)
WHAT: The 11th Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
THE SKINNY: Thanks to Florida State’s all-time record being snapped, Virginia Tech now owns the nation’s longest bowl appearance streak at 26 straight seasons. The Hokies are 1-1 in bowl games under Justin Fuente. … Cincinnati hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2015 and hasn’t won in the postseason since 2012, the final year under Butch Jones. … Coming into the postseason, Cincinnati won four of its last five regular-season games, with the lone loss being to unbeaten UCF. … Virginia Tech rebounded from a four-game losing streak that ran from mid-October to mid-November to win its last two games and keep its bowl appearance streak alive. … The Hokies have allowed at least 31 points in six straight games, the longest such streak for the football program in more than 60 years. … In that six-game stretch, the Hokies have given up an average of 290 yards rushing per contest. For the season, they are 105th nationally in giving up 206.5 yards per game.  That doesn’t bode well as the Hokies will be facing a Bearcats rushing attack that’s 16th in the country at 238.1 yards per game. … Cincinnati is also extremely stingy on the scoreboard as they lead the AAC and are seventh in the country in giving up just 16.1 points per game. … The football programs have met 10 times previously, with the most recent meeting coming in the 2014 Military Bowl.  The Hokies won that game 33-17, and hold a 6-4 edge in the series all-time.
THE LINE: Virginia Tech, +5½
THE PREDICTION: Cincinnati 34, Virginia Tech 17

WHO: Stanford (8-4) vs. Pitt (7-6)
WHAT: The 84th Hyundai Sun Bowl
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET on CBS
WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
THE LINE: Pitt, +5½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

WHO: Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4)
WHAT: The 17th Redbox Bowl
WHEN: 3 p.m. ET on FOX
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
THE LINE: Michigan State, +2½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

WHO: Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State (6-6)
WHAT: The 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
WHEN: 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
THE LINE: Oklahoma State, +8½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

WHO: Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4)
WHAT: The 41st San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
THE LINE: Northwestern, +7
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

WHO: NC State (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)
WHAT: The 73rd TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
THE SKINNY: Because of injuries, Texas A&M will be without its leading tackler in linebacker Otaro Alaka and its second-leading tackler in defensive back Donovan Wilson.  The former also leads the Aggies in tackles for loss, the latter in interceptions. … A&M will be making its 10th straight bowl appearance, although the Aggies have lost three in a row after winning four straight from 2011-14. … NC State, meanwhile, has won two consecutive bowl games and are 3-1 in the previous five under Dave Doeren. …  The Wolfpack comes into the game having won three in a row and, if they make it four straight, will reach double digits in wins for the first time since the 2002 season.  It would also mark just the second such season in the football program’s history. … A&M also comes in on a mini-roll as the Aggies have won three straight as well, the last of which was the 74-72, seven-overtime thriller against LSU in the regular-season finale. … One player to watch, and this is no joke: punter Braden Mann.  The 2018 Ray Guy Award winner has averaged 51.1 yards per punt this season and could break the single-season record of 50.3 set by LSU’s Chad Kessler back in 1997. Mann has already set one FBS record this season as his 60.8 yards per punt against Alabama broke the single-game mark of 60.4 set by BYU’s Lee Johnson in 1983. … Based on statistics, don’t expect much from the running game for either team as A&M is second in the country in giving up 92 yards per game on the ground while NC State is 13th at 109.1. … The scoreboard operator could get some work, though, as NC State is tied for 21st in scoring offense at 35.6 points per game and A&M is 27th at 34.7 ppg. … The two teams, which will be meeting for the first time in football, have one common opponent this season in Clemson.  NC State lost to the second-ranked team in the country 41-7 in late October, while A&M fell 28-26 the second week of the season.
THE LINE: NC State, +7
THE PREDICTION: NC State 37, Texas A&M 31

NFL calls, Miami RB Travis Homer answers

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 31, 2018, 9:19 AM EST
On the same day it lost its head football coach, The U also lost its leading rusher.

On his Instagram account Sunday, Travis Homer posted a picture that showed him signing an agent representation contract. Such a move means that the running back has opted to forego his remaining eligibility and enter his name into the 2019 NFL Draft pool.

 

@canesfootball Thank You 🙌🏽

Homer has led the Hurricanes in rushing each of the past two seasons (985 in 2018, 966 in 2017). He’ll finish his collegiate career with 1,995 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Coming out of the backfield, Homer added 405 yards and a touchdown on 37 receptions.

CFT Previews: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 8:18 AM EST
WHO: No. 17 Utah (9-4) vs. No. 22 Northwestern (8-5)
WHAT: The 41st San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1
WHERE: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA
THE SKINNY: While the Rose Bowl gets the champions of the Big Ten and Pac-12 this season, it is the Holiday Bowl that gets the runners-up for a fun little matchup between Northwestern and Utah. Both schools are making their first trip to the long-standing bowl game.

The great unknown for Utah is the status of quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley was thought to be lost for the season due to a collarbone injury, but he has been available for practices and has not been ruled out for the Holiday Bowl. In fact, Kyle Whittingham has refused to name a starter, which suggests there is a chance that not only will Huntley play, but he could even get the starting nod for the Utes offense. If Huntley can be available, that would be a nice lift for a Utah offense as he is the more dependable option compared to backup Jason Shelley.

Northwestern will know they have Clayton Thorson leading their offense, but he can be streaky in good ways and bad. Against a steady Utah defense, that could be an ominous sign. Look for the Wildcats to try getting freshman running back Isaiah Bowser going, but Utah will be focused on stopping the Northwestern running game to force Thorson to try beating them through the air. That may be a risk they are willing to take.

THE LINE: Utah -7.0
THE PREDICTION: Utah 30, Northwestern 24

CFT Previews: AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 31, 2018, 7:07 AM EST
WHO: No. 23 Missouri (8-4) vs. Oklahoma State
WHAT: The 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
WHEN: 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Liberty Bowl Stadium, Memphis
THE SKINNY: It’s the 53rd all-time meeting between these former Big 8 and Big 12 bunkmates, but just the second since Mizzou departed for the SEC. It’s also the swan song for a pair of senior quarterbacks in Missouri’s Drew Lock and Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius.

Lock will bow out after four years as the Tigers’ starter and 1,515 career passes, while 441 of Cornelius’ 465 career passes were thrown in this, his fifth year in the program.

Mizzou closed the year well, turning a 4-4 mark and an 0-4 SEC start into an 8-4 year finish and a level 4-4 mark in conference play, with three of those wins coming by 21 points or more. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, lost six of its last nine games, and the last time the Cowboys held an opponent under 28 points came in a 44-21 drubbing of No. 25 Boise State all the way back on Sept. 15.

So, it would stand to reason that if Oklahoma State is to keep up in this game, the Pokes will have to do so through the efforts of Cornelius, wide receiver Tylan Wallace (79 grabs for 1,408 yards and 11 touchdowns) and running back Chuba Hubbard, who played well in the absence of Justice Hill.

But the feeling here is that Lock out-plays Cornelius and Larry Rountree III out-rushes Hubbard.

THE PICK: Missouri 42, Oklahoma State 34