NFL coaching carousel begins, so get ready for the rumor mill to spill over to college football

Today is Bloody Monday around the NFL as the regular season has come to a close. Head coaching vacancies have been made with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and more. And with the NFL coaching carousel now in full swing, do not be surprised to hear some conversation pick up about potential candidates coming from the world of college football.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been one of the trendy names to follow in the NFL rumor mill, although the head coach of the Wolverines appears to be keeping his distance whenever asked about the possibility of pursuing a job in the NFL. Harbaugh has stated he does not really have representatives, and the Jets have turned aside the rumors suggesting the franchise was looking to make a push for Harbaugh.
For years, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been seen as a likely candidate to make the jump to the NFL at some point in time. Coming off an undefeated regular season only to be shown the exit from the College Football Playoff in dominant fashion against Clemson will certainly have some suggesting Kelly may have tapped out at Notre Dame and could be willing to look for a new challenge. Confirming his allegiance to Notre Dame is nothing new for Kelly, as he’s been doing it multiple times during his time in South Bend. We’ll see if anyone kicks up some dust on his name for a potential job opening.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has had his name thrown around by some NFL folks, and with the success of Baker Mayield in his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns, it’s not difficult to understand why. Former Texas Tech head coach and current USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has also had his name tossed around at times, more likely as a coordinator however. There are also reports that Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald could get a look from the Green Bay Packers. Former Washington and USC head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian could be out of a job as Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, so it would not be out of the question Sarkisian makes his way back to college football in some capacity either. This thing works both ways, right?
Then there are the college coaches who have some previous NFL head coaching experience. Good luck prying Nick Saban back to the NFL when he is the God of Alabama football at the height of his career, but might an NFL franchise be willing to give a guy like Herm Edwards another shot after proving some doubters wrong in his first season at Arizona State? Given how coaching hires are made, recycling a veteran coach like Edwards would hardly be a surprising move by some NFL franchise.
This time of the year, nothing should be considered completely off the table, so brace yourselves, college football fans. This coaching carousel isn’t quite done just yet (and it was already potentially in motion with some recent vacancies already opened up at Houston and Temple).
Virginia Tech scratched their way into a bowl game by scheduling an emergency 12th game at the end of the regular season, and the Hokies made sure to take advantage of their bowl eligibility right at the start of the Military Bowl in Annapolis this afternoon. Virginia Tech marched right down the field on the game’s opening possession against Cincinnati, and the Hokies and Bearcats are knotted at 14-14 at halftime in Annapolis, Maryland.
Ryan Willis completed a 21-yard pass to Eric Kumah on Virginia Tech’s opening possession for a touchdown at the end of a 10-play drive. The instant replay booth had to take a look at the catch to verify the result on the field before the Hokies could officially enjoy their early lead. The lead did not last for long, however, as Cincinnati responded with a touchdown drive of their own on their first offensive series. On 3rd & 8 from the Virginia Tech 38-yard line, Desmond Ridder dumped off a screen pass to Charles McClelland who followed some key blocks down the field as he found an open path for a long touchdown to even the score at 7-7.
Cincinnati lost Ridder at quarterback to a right leg injury late in the first quarter, with Hayden Moore stepping in to guide the offense. Ridder returned to the Cincinnati sideline later in the second quarter but was seen with a boot on his leg, thus ruling his return out of the question for the Bearcats.
Despite playing with Moore at QB and after some initial rhythm issues as he first entered the game, Cincinnati would take the lead early in the second quarter in somewhat bizarre fashion. Virginia Tech forced a fumble by Cincinnati running back Michael Warren II. The loose ball was recovered in the end zone by Kahlil Lewis of Cincinnati for a Bearcats touchdown.
Virginia Tech tied the game with a goal-line push of their own, without the aide of a fumble recovery, when Steven Peoples pushed across the goal line on a second down play. The Hokies had a chance to take a lead just before halftime, but a long field goal try by Brian Johnson slipped just wide of the goal post despite having the distance.
New Utah State head coach Gary Andersen has his offensive coordinator lined up. Utah State announced on Monday the hiring of Mike Sanford to fill the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on the Aggies staff.
Sanford was recently dismissed by Western Kentucky as its head coach following two seasons on the job. It was Sanford’s first, and as of now only, head coaching job in his college coaching career. Sanford has previous experience with UNLV, Stanford, Yale, Boise State and Notre Dame with notable player development of offensive players like former Notre Dame quarterback Deshone Kizer and former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi that Andersen hopes will benefit the Utah State roster moving forward.
The addition of Sanford had been expected for a while, as we mentioned earlier in December. Sanford will replace David Yost as Yost moves to Texas Tech with former head coach Matt Wells, who was hired for the same position by the Red Raiders.
Fresno State’s defense, which led the Mountain West Conference in points per game, took a one-two personnel punch to the gut late last week.
On their respective Twitter accounts, both linebacker Jeff Allison and defensive back Mike Bell announced that they have decided to forego their remaining collegiate eligibility and enter themselves into the 2019 NFL Draft.
Allison was a two-time first-team All-MWC performer, This past season, Allison was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Bell was named second-team all-conference as a junior in 2018.
Georgia may be down a couple of defensive starters for the Sugar Bowl against Texas on New Years Day. According to head coach Kirby Smart, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker D’Andre Walker could be game-time decisions for the Bulldogs.
Walker injured his groin in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama at the end of the season. He had missed some practices leading up to the bowl game early on after leaving the SEC Championship Game in the fourth quarter. Walker’s absence would be a tough one for Georgia as he is the team’s leader with 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. The senior may still get a chance to play, but it would not be a shock at this point to see him sit out the game whether or not it is his decision with a bright NFL future on the horizon. Davis, a freshman, has 1.5 sacks this season and 25 tackles.
Both players have reportedly been active in practices closer to the Sugar Bowl, but how much they play against a live opponent remains to be seen.
Georgia is already playing without Deandre Baker, who is skipping the Sugar Bowl to focus on the NFL.