Getty Images

No. 19 Texas A&M closes Year 1 of Jimbo era by blasting NC State in Gator Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 31, 2018, 11:09 PM EST
Jimbo Fisher is still finding his way in the big, bad SEC, but he’s still got this ACC thing figure out. His 19th-ranked Aggies scored the final 45 points to race past NC State 52-13 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Monday night.

Texas A&M opened the game with a 2-play, 71-yard drive that was all Kellen Mond. Texas A&M’s first snap was a 9-yard pass from Mond to Kendrick Rogers, and its second a 62-yard Mond touchdown run.

NC State (9-4) responded with a 13-0 run, aided greatly by a Mond interception inside A&M territory. His tip passed landed in the arms of Wolfpack defensive lineman Eurndraus Bryant at the Aggies’ 27-yard line, setting up a 9-yard Ryan Finley pass to CJ Riley. Two Christopher Dunn field goals, from 43 and 49 yards, put NC State up front 13-7 at the 10:45 mark of the second quarter, but Texas A&M seized the lead back with a run of its own.

A 28-yard strike to tight end Jace Sternberger and a 30-yard rush by Trayveon Williams put the ball at the NC State 2, leading to Williams’ 2-yard plunge to put the Aggies back in front.

After an NC State three-and-out, Texas A&M went 72 yards in 11 plays, closing on a third-and-goal 6-yard strike to Rogers with 32 seconds left in the first half. Mond led all players in passing and rushing, connecting on 13-of-23 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown and a pick while rushing for 82 yards and another score on four carries.

Finley tried to serve up more points to the Aggies by tossing a late interception, but Seth Small‘s 52-yard field goal on the final play of the first half sailed wide right.

That theme continued in the second half, when Finley was picked by A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who took the ball 78 yards for a touchdown.

Williams put the game away for good by posting consecutive touchdown runs on A&M’s next two possessions, a 17-yarder and then a 93-yard that put the Aggies up 42-13 at the 13:56 mark of the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 19 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

After a 35-yard Small field goal, the Aggies closed the game with a rushing touchdown by 12th man Cullen Gillaspia with 22 seconds left in the game.

Texas A&M out-rushed NC State 401-134, while Finley finished his college career hitting 19 of 32 passes for just 139 yards with a touchdown and two picks.

Fisher’s 9-4 debut matches the second-best showing by Texas A&M in seven seasons of SEC membership. The Gator Bowl’s Dec. 31 kickoff was perhaps fitting for the maroon and white, as they close 2018 with a sign that 2019 will become the Year of Jimbo.

No. 22 Northwestern races past No. 17 Utah in Holiday Bowl

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettDec 31, 2018, 10:59 PM EST
The good news for No. 17 Utah: it won the first, second and third quarters 20-3.

The bad news: it lost the third 28-0.

No. 22 Northwestern used an explosive third quarter to overcome a sluggish other three to win the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Monday night, 31-20.

Trailing 20-3 at the half, Northwestern intercepted Utah quarterback Jason Shelley near midfield, then hit Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman for a 52-yard gain, taking the ball to the Utah 4. Clayton Thorson nailed Riley Lees one play later to pull the Wildcats within 10.

After a pair of punts, Utah (9-5) drove into the Wildcat red zone before Jared McGee turned the tables by picking up a fumble and racing it 82 yards for a touchdown.

Now leading by just three, Utah helped Northwestern (9-5) again when wide receiver Jaylen Dixon coughed up the Utes’ third turnover of the quarter and his own second fumble of the game, when Northwestern’s JR Pace scooped up and returned 34 yards to the Utes’ 31. Thorson put the Wildcats on top two plays later with a 20-yard scoring strike to Trey Klock.

Now leading 24-20, Northwestern put Utah away the old-fashioned way. The Wildcats’ defense forced a three-and-out, and their offense knifed 67 yards in four plays, scoring on an 8-yard Lees run at the 1:40 mark of the third quarter.

Shelley finished off a disastrous third quarter by serving up Utah’s fourth turnover of the frame, tossing an interception to Pace inside Northwestern territory. He then finished the game by coughing up Utah’s fifth turnover of the second half with a fumble at his own 24 with 2:44 to play in the game, killing the faintest hope of a comeback.

The win closes one of the best seasons in school history, with the school’s first Big Ten West championship and just the fifth bowl win in school history, though three of those have come in the past three seasons.

Oklahoma State closes 2018 with Liberty Bowl win over No. 23 Missouri

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 31, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
If you spent your New Years Eve sitting through the defensive slugfests that were the Sun Bowl and Redbox Bowl, then you deserved to reward yourself for your devotion to the sport of college football by catching the second half of the Autozone Liberty Bowl. Oklahoma State (7-6) avoided a complete meltdown in the fourth quarter to drop No. 23 Missouri (8-5) by a score of 38-33.

Oklahoma State nearly coughed up a bowl win in the fourth quarter by having one of the worst showings in the fourth quarter seen this bowl season. It started with Missouri quarterback Drew Lock uncorking an 86-yard touchdown pass to Johnathan Johnston on the first play from scrimmage after Cam Hilton picked off a pass from Cowboys quarterback Taylor Cornelius in the red zone. That cut a 16-point deficit to a nine-point game after kicking an extra point. Larry Rountree III brought Missouri to within two points with a 55-yard touchdown run on a drive that was aided by a pair of personal foul penalties called on Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State later made the odd decision to try running a fake punt that was not catching the Missouri special teams unit off guard for a turnover on downs, although the football gods refused to punish the Cowboys by having a Missouri field goal attempt to give the Tigers the lead blocked to preserve the two-point lead for Oklahoma State.

The offense was bonkers in the game, especially compared to some of the earlier bowl results in the day. The teams combined for 1,139 offensive yards, with Missouri leading Oklahoma State 637-502. Oklahoma State also lost the turnover battle (2-1) and the time of possession battle, yet they came up with the only defensive play needed in the game with a fourth-down stop of Lock to preserve the win.

Lock had passed for 373 yards with three touchdowns. Cornelius passed for 366 yards and four touchdowns but had two interceptions for Oklahoma State. In the absence of Justice Hill, who sat out of the bowl game to focus on staying healthy for the NFL draft process, Oklahoma State handed the ball off to Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 145 yards and a score. Missouri’s Rountree topped him with 204 rushing yards.

The win marked the third consecutive season ending with a bowl victory for Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are now 9-4 in bowl games under Gundy since he was named the head coach of the program. Oklahoma State also avoided a losing season for the first time since 2005, Gundy’s first season as head coach in Stillwater.

Although the season ends with a second straight bowl loss, the Tigers took another step forward this season by improving its win total from the previous year. Barry Odom‘s third year on the job continued to show some signs of progress for the program as they move into 2019 looking to getting back to a level where it can be a factor in the SEC East. The Tigers are a good way away from their back-to-back SEC East Division runs under former head coach Gary Pinkel at a time when the rest of the division has and could continue to improve as well, but the offense continues to offer a glimmer of hope in Columbia.