No. 22 Northwestern races past No. 17 Utah in Holiday Bowl

The good news for No. 17 Utah: it won the first, second and third quarters 20-3.

The bad news: it lost the third 28-0.

No. 22 Northwestern used an explosive third quarter to overcome a sluggish other three to win the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Monday night, 31-20.

Trailing 20-3 at the half, Northwestern intercepted Utah quarterback Jason Shelley near midfield, then hit Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman for a 52-yard gain, taking the ball to the Utah 4. Clayton Thorson nailed Riley Lees one play later to pull the Wildcats within 10.

After a pair of punts, Utah (9-5) drove into the Wildcat red zone before Jared McGee turned the tables by picking up a fumble and racing it 82 yards for a touchdown.

Now leading by just three, Utah helped Northwestern (9-5) again when wide receiver Jaylen Dixon coughed up the Utes’ third turnover of the quarter and his own second fumble of the game, when Northwestern’s JR Pace scooped up and returned 34 yards to the Utes’ 31. Thorson put the Wildcats on top two plays later with a 20-yard scoring strike to Trey Klock.

Now leading 24-20, Northwestern put Utah away the old-fashioned way. The Wildcats’ defense forced a three-and-out, and their offense knifed 67 yards in four plays, scoring on an 8-yard Lees run at the 1:40 mark of the third quarter.

Shelley finished off a disastrous third quarter by serving up Utah’s fourth turnover of the frame, tossing an interception to Pace inside Northwestern territory. He then finished the game by coughing up Utah’s fifth turnover of the second half with a fumble at his own 24 with 2:44 to play in the game, killing the faintest hope of a comeback.

The win closes one of the best seasons in school history, with the school’s first Big Ten West championship and just the fifth bowl win in school history, though three of those have come in the past three seasons.