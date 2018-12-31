Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Pitt loses RB Qadree Ollison to injury but leads Stanford in Sun Bowl

Dec 31, 2018
Defense and running the football tend to be the keys to success for both Pittsburgh and Stanford. So far, after one half of play in the Sun Bowl, that recipe has been slightly more kind to the Panthers. Pittsburgh leads Stanford 10-7 at halftime of the Sun Bowl, a game that has not been full of much offensive flair.

Pitt was dealt a bit of a blow on offense with the loss of leading rusher Qadree Ollison. After five carries for 23 yards, Ollison was evaluated for an injury on the sideline and was seen taking his pads off and sitting on a cart.

After a scoreless first quarter, Pitt was the first to put a dent on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 29-yard field goal by Alex Kessman. Stanford would take a 7-3 lead a few possessions later when they string together their first drive of the day. After being limited to just three yards of offense for the first 20 minutes of the game, the Cardinal orchestrated a 64-yard drive ending with a short touchdown run by Cameron Scarlett.

Pittsburgh regained the lead on the ensuing possession on the strength of quarterback Kenny Pickett utilizing his legs to provide a spark for the Panthers. Pickett had runs of 14 yards and 11 yards on the drive in addition to a few passes good for first downs. Darrin Hall would end the drive with a six-yard touchdown run.

With Bryce Love sitting out of the game to prepare for the NFL, Stanford’s leading rusher has been Scarlett, with 27 yards on seven carries. Hall has 89 yards for the Panthers.

Pitt gets the ball to start the second half.

Stanford clips Pitt in Sun Bowl despite anemic offensive output

Dec 31, 2018
It wasn’t pretty, but the Sun Bowl rarely is. Either way, Stanford (9-4) will take a bowl victory when they are playing without star running back Bryce Love. The Cardinal topped Pittsburgh (7-7) in the Sun Bowl, 14-13, in a defensive battle.

Pittsburgh’s offense took a loss with running back Qadree Ollison taken out due to injury. He did not return, leaving the bulk of the carries to go to Darrin Hall. Hall had a good afternoon with 123 rushing yards, a game-high, on 16 rushing attempts with a touchdown. The Panthers got an inconsistent game through the air with Kenny Pickett completing 11 of 28 pass attempts for 136 yards for the Panthers. Stanford’s offense didn’t fare much better. They actually fared much worse.

Stanford had a total of 208 yards of offense, keyed by Cameron Scarlett‘s 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Scarlett’s second touchdown came as a result of a fumble by K.J. Costello, as the ball popped out of Costello’s hands and promptly into the hands of Scarlett, who was celebrating a birthday today. Stanford was just 1-of-10 on third down in the game as well.

In the end, a win is a win no matter how you get it. Stanford will take it.

Stanford head coach David Shaw improved his all-time bowl record to 5-3 since taking over as head coach of the Cardinal following current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi continues to look for his first bowl victory, now with a bowl record of 0-3 at the close of his fourth season in charge of the Panthers. This will officially be a second straight non-winning season for Narduzzi, although it is worth recognizing one of those losses came against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Offenses coming alive in Liberty Bowl as Mizzou leads Oklahoma State at halftime

Dec 31, 2018
It took a little bit of time to warm up, but the offenses of Missouri and Oklahoma State reached halftime finally clicking. After a slow start to the game, Missouri leads Oklahoma State 16-14 at halftime in Memphis as the old Big 12 foes are reunited.

Oklahoma State opened the scoring in the first quarter with Dillon Stoner hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Cornelius. The Tigers responded with a 24-yard field goal by Tucker McCann.

Missouri took their first lead of the game midway through the second quarter when Drew Lock finished off a 16-play drive with a touchdown pass to Dominic Gicinto for five yards. The drive started at the Missouri three-yard line after Oklahoma State downed a punt deep on that end of the field after having the ball at the Missouri 38-yard line.

Oklahoma State responded, however, with a touchdown drive of their own as the offenses for both teams really felt like they were getting in a rhythm. Taylor Cornelius juked under pressure for a key 12-yard gain and followed that with a touchdown pass to Tyron Johnson, which needed to be upheld by video review. Undeterred, Lock and the Mizzou offense went right back to work to drive down the field in short order and re-take the lead. A touchdown pass to Kendall Blanton from 16 yards gave the Tigers the 16-14 lead but a missed extra point attempt by McCann kept the lead at two points.

We’ll see if that comes back to haunt Missouri in the second half.

Michigan State and Oregon locked in scoreless Redbox Bowl

Dec 31, 2018
Michigan State and Oregon are certainly delivering plenty of defense in the Redbox Bowl. The two teams are scoreless at the half in Santa Clara, the final game to be played in Levi’s Stadium before next week’s national championship game between Alabama and Clemson. This has been hardly the worthy appetizer for the main course to come.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio took a gamble late in the first half when he decided to run a pass play on a fourth and one from the Oregon 23-yard line. Brian Lewerke was unable to get the ball to a wide receiver though and the ball fell incomplete short of the intended receiver for a turnover on downs.

Spartans running back LJ Scott did start the game, as anticipated, but he left the game temporarily to be checked on for a possible injury. He would return to the game late in the second quarter though, giving the Spartans offense a key player to rely on. But offense has been hard to come by against a steady Oregon defense.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who announced his decision to return to the Ducks in 2019, has completed 10 of 19 passes for 72 yards. Lewerke’s production is also stumbling with 94 yards on 14/22 passing in the first half with an interception.

Ole Miss officially confirms hiring of Rich Rodriguez as OC

Dec 31, 2018
RichRod is officially back.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that Ole Miss was considering Rich Rodriguez for a spot on Matt Luke‘s coaching staff.  Monday afternoon, those reports came to fruition as the Rebels have confirmed that Rodriguez has been hired by Luke and will serve as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Rodriguez replaces Phil Longo, who left Oxford earlier this month to take the same job on Mack Brown‘s first North Carolina coaching staff.

“Part of building a successful program means surrounding our players with the most talented coaches, and I feel like we have done that with hiring of Mike MacIntyre to lead our defense and now Rich Rodriguez to lead our offense,” Luke said in a statement. “Rich has coached at the highest levels of college football and is one of the most innovative offensive minds in our sport. I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with his experience, creativity and toughness as part of our team.”

Rodriguez was fired as the head coach at Arizona in January of this year after claims of sexual harassment couldn’t be substantiated.  The coach acknowledged after his dismissal that he “had a consensual extramarital affair with a woman who is not affiliated with the University,” but “will vigorously fight the fabricated and groundless claims” contained in a $7.5 million lawsuit filed by his former assistant.

That former assistant, Melissa Wilhelmsen, accused Rodriguez of verbally and physically harassing her, including a number of instances in which she alleges he made passes at her breasts or allowed others to do so in his presence.  In his own legal filing, Rodriguez labeled the lawsuit as nothing more than a thinly-veiled extortion attempt.

There have been rumors that the suit has been settled, although the accuser’s attorney told the Arizona Daily Star in early October that “it will be 60 to 90 days before the lawsuit moves ahead.” From the Daily Star‘s report:

Phoenix attorney Augie Jimenez said that he is awaiting a “right to sue” letter from the state’s attorney general’s office. In sexual discrimination/harassment cases, such a letter is necessary to file a lawsuit.

In six seasons as the head coach at Arizona, Rodriguez posted a 43-35 record.  Prior to that, he was the head coach at Michigan (2008-10) and West Virginia (2001-07).  The last time he held the title of offensive coordinator was at Clemson from 1999-2000.

Rodriguez was out of coaching for the 2018 football season.

“My family and I are really excited to join Coach Luke and the Ole Miss family,” Rodriguez said. “I’m appreciative of the trust and confidence of Matt and look forward to helping him continue to build this great program. There are a lot of exciting things happening with Rebel Football, and I’m fortunate to be able to join this team.”