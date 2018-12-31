Pitt loses RB Qadree Ollison to injury but leads Stanford in Sun Bowl

Defense and running the football tend to be the keys to success for both Pittsburgh and Stanford. So far, after one half of play in the Sun Bowl, that recipe has been slightly more kind to the Panthers. Pittsburgh leads Stanford 10-7 at halftime of the Sun Bowl, a game that has not been full of much offensive flair.

Pitt was dealt a bit of a blow on offense with the loss of leading rusher Qadree Ollison. After five carries for 23 yards, Ollison was evaluated for an injury on the sideline and was seen taking his pads off and sitting on a cart.

After a scoreless first quarter, Pitt was the first to put a dent on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 29-yard field goal by Alex Kessman. Stanford would take a 7-3 lead a few possessions later when they string together their first drive of the day. After being limited to just three yards of offense for the first 20 minutes of the game, the Cardinal orchestrated a 64-yard drive ending with a short touchdown run by Cameron Scarlett.

Pittsburgh regained the lead on the ensuing possession on the strength of quarterback Kenny Pickett utilizing his legs to provide a spark for the Panthers. Pickett had runs of 14 yards and 11 yards on the drive in addition to a few passes good for first downs. Darrin Hall would end the drive with a six-yard touchdown run.

With Bryce Love sitting out of the game to prepare for the NFL, Stanford’s leading rusher has been Scarlett, with 27 yards on seven carries. Hall has 89 yards for the Panthers.

Pitt gets the ball to start the second half.

