Stanford clips Pitt in Sun Bowl despite anemic offensive output

It wasn’t pretty, but the Sun Bowl rarely is. Either way, Stanford (9-4) will take a bowl victory when they are playing without star running back Bryce Love. The Cardinal topped Pittsburgh (7-7) in the Sun Bowl, 14-13, in a defensive battle.

Pittsburgh’s offense took a loss with running back Qadree Ollison taken out due to injury. He did not return, leaving the bulk of the carries to go to Darrin Hall. Hall had a good afternoon with 123 rushing yards, a game-high, on 16 rushing attempts with a touchdown. The Panthers got an inconsistent game through the air with Kenny Pickett completing 11 of 28 pass attempts for 136 yards for the Panthers. Stanford’s offense didn’t fare much better. They actually fared much worse.

Stanford had a total of 208 yards of offense, keyed by Cameron Scarlett‘s 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Scarlett’s second touchdown came as a result of a fumble by K.J. Costello, as the ball popped out of Costello’s hands and promptly into the hands of Scarlett, who was celebrating a birthday today. Stanford was just 1-of-10 on third down in the game as well.

In the end, a win is a win no matter how you get it. Stanford will take it.

Stanford head coach David Shaw improved his all-time bowl record to 5-3 since taking over as head coach of the Cardinal following current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi continues to look for his first bowl victory, now with a bowl record of 0-3 at the close of his fourth season in charge of the Panthers. This will officially be a second straight non-winning season for Narduzzi, although it is worth recognizing one of those losses came against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

