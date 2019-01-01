Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Big plays ignite Iowa to halftime lead on Mississippi State in Outback Bowl

By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2019, 1:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mississippi State seemed to start the game off well on defense, but big plays by Iowa’s offense and defense have stunned the Bulldogs in the first half of the Outback Bowl in Tampa. Iowa turned a 6-0 deficit after one quarter of play into a 17-6 advantage at halftime with big plays on both sides of the football.

Mississippi State cornerback Maurice Smitherman was ejected from the game early in the second quarter for targeting on Iowa’s Brandon Smith. Smith kept on his feet after the contact was made and scrambled to pick up two yards on the play by sweeping to the other side of the field, but the 15-yard penalty moved the Hawkeyes to the Mississippi State 33-yard line. The drive ended with Iowa scoring their first points of the game by way of a Miguel Recinos field goal from 43 yards.

Iowa took the lead with just one play on their next offensive series when Nate Stanley found a wide open Nick Easley down the field, and Easley took off and managed to reach the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown before a defender could close in on him with the angle.

Things got even worse for Mississippi State on the ensuing possession. Nick Fitzgerald was strip-sacked by Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, giving the Hawkeyes the football at the Mississippi State 13-yard line. Stanley then connected with Ihmir Smith-Marsette two plays later to give Iowa a 17-6 lead.

Mississippi State looked like they had a chance to cut into the lead just before halftime, but a holding penalty at the line of scrimmage wiped out a big pass play to inside the 10-yard line.

Miami losing WR Lawrence Cager to transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 1:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Not surprisingly, the upheaval at The U continues.

Not long after losing its head coach to retirement and its leading rusher to the NFL, Miami has now lost a wide receiver to transfer, with WatchStadium‘s Brett McMurphy reporting that Lawrence Cager has decided to leave the Hurricanes.  As the receiver is departing as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 at another FBS program.

This coming season will be Cager’s final year of eligibility.

The 6-5, 215-pound Cager started 12 of 13 games this season and led the Hurricanes in receiving touchdowns with six.  He also posted career highs in receptions (21) and receiving yards (374).

As a true freshman in 2015, Cager caught eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.  After missing the entire 2016 season because of a torn ACL, he rebounded to total 237 yards and three touchdowns on his 16 catches in 2017.

WR Jakobi Meyers leaving NC State for the NFL draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 12:52 PM EST
1 Comment

A record-setting season will serve as the final season for Jakobi Meyers, at least at the collegiate level.

New Year’s Day afternoon, NC State announced that Meyers has decided to forego his final season of eligibility and enter his name in the 2019 NFL Draft.  The wide receiver earned his degree in sports management with a minor in business administration in December.

“I came to NC State a kid chasing two dreams,” said Meyers in a statement. “I’m leaving a man with one dream fulfilled and hopefully another on the way. I would like to thank [head coach Dave] Doeren, [wide receivers coach/co-offensive coordinator George] McDonald, my teammates and all the staff here at NC State for helping me get to this position.”

Meyer’s 92 receptions not only led the Wolfpack in 2018, but they were the most in school history.  They were also the 10th-most single-season total ever in the ACC.

Meyer will exit as the fifth-leading receiver in program history with 168.

“It has been a joy to coach Jakobi and watch him mature as a player and a person,” said Doeren. “We wish him the best and know that he will always be a part of the Wolfpack family.”

Dana Holgorsen finalizing deal to leave West Virginia, take Houston job

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
6 Comments

As the calendar flipped from 2018 to 2019, the coaching carousel continued to spin with the expectation of a highly unusual move.

Even before Major Applewhite‘s dismissal at Houston was made official, reports surfaced that UH would make a run at West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen.  While there’s nothing official at this point, multiple media outlets have reported that UH and Holgorsen are finalizing a deal to make him the Cougars’ next head football coach.

The reported contract, a five-year, $20 million deal, would make Holgorsen, who spent two seasons (2008-09) as the offensive coordinator at UH, the highest-paid head coach of a Group of Five program.

Just completing his eighth season in Morgantown, Holgorsen’s contract had called for a buyout of $2.5 million, although that number dipped to $1 million today.  Last month, Holgorsen’s name was prominently connected to the job at Texas Tech that ultimately went to Matt Wells.

Per ESPN.com, the man Wells replaced at Tech, new USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, was considered for the Houston job, as was Cal defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

Holgorsen has won either seven or eight games in five of his eight seasons with the Mountaineers, the lone exceptions being 10 wins in 2011 and 2016 as well as a four-win season in 2013.  WVU finished off an eight-win 2018 season with a loss to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl last month.

As for potential replacements in Morgantown, a trio of current FBS head coaches, North Texas’ Seth Littrell, Troy’s Neal Brown and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, are already among the rumored replacements for the job.

CFT Previews: Your Jan. 1 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
Leave a comment

Taking a quick-hit look at the Jan. 1 bowl menu, which today features three ranked-on-ranked matchups as well as a pair of Big Ten-SEC clashes.

WHO: Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4)
WHAT: The 33rd Outback Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN2
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
THE SKINNY: This is the first college football game of 2019, so it has that going for it.  Which is nice. … Historically, Mississippi State performs well in bowls as they are 6-2 the last eight seasons in such games.  That includes a current three-game winning streak, although that came under current Florida head coach Dan Mullen. … Iowa, conversely, hasn’t fared well of late as, prior to last year’s win in the Pinstripe Bowl, the Hawkeyes had lost five straight bowl games. …  This also marks Iowa’s sixth appearance in the Outback Bowl, tied with fellow Big Ten member Michigan for the most in the game’s history.  The Hawkeyes have claimed two Outback wins (the game following the 2003 regular season, 2008) and three losses (2005, 2013, 2016). … If you’re searching for offensive fireworks you should probably change the channel on this one as Mississippi State leads the nation in scoring defense at 12 points per game, while Iowa is 11th at 17.4 ppg. On the other side of the ball, the Hawkeyes are 47th in scoring offense and the Bulldogs 65th at 31.5 ppg and 29.1 ppg, respectively. … Iowa began the 2018 season 6-1 before dropping three in a row.  The Hawkeyes rebounded to win its last two games of the regular season. … Mississippi State comes into its postseason matchup having won four of its last five, with the lone loss coming to top-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa. … This game will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Hawkeyes in football.
THE LINE: Iowa, +7
THE PREDICTION: Mississippi State 24, Iowa 10

__________

WHO: Kentucky (9-3) vs. Penn State (9-3)
WHAT: The 72nd VRBO Citrus Bowl
WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on ABC
WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
THE LINE: Kentucky, +6
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 11 LSU (9-3) vs. No. 8 UCF (12-0)
WHAT: The 48th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
THE LINE: UCF, +7½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 9 Washington (10-3) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (12-1)
WHAT: The 104th Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual
WHEN: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
THE LINE: Washington, +7
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 15 Texas (9-4) vs. No. 5 Georgia (11-2)
WHAT: The 84th Allstate Sugar Bowl
WHEN: 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
THE LINE: Texas, +13
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.