CFT Previews: Allstate Sugar Bowl

WHO: No. 15 Texas (9-4) vs. No. 5 Georgia (11-2)

WHAT: The 84th Allstate Sugar Bowl

WHEN: 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

THE SKINNY: Kirby Smart has made no secret that he’s modeled his program after Nick Saban, but we’ll see whether he’s been able to solve one of his mentor’s vanishingly few flaws by getting his team up to play in a consolation Sugar Bowl. Saban’s Alabama teams — of which Smart was along for the ride as defensive coordinator — face-planted in the Sugar Bowl after major disappointments in 2008 (after losing a de facto BCS semifinal to Florida) and 2013 (after losing the Kick Six game to Auburn), losing to major underdogs in Utah and Oklahoma. And now these Bulldogs arrive in New Orleans after narrowly losing a CFP National Championship revenge game and a shot at another CFP berth in their SEC championship game loss to Alabama.

Texas in an odd position as well; the Longhorns knew they were likely headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of what happened in their own conference championship game, yet must pick themselves off the mat after also watching their second half lead evaporate against their arch enemies.

Motivational questions aside, Georgia on paper should win this game. The Bulldogs are more explosive on offense (7.25 yards per play vs. 5.64) and stingier on defense (4.98 vs. 5.68). It’s not hard to close your eyes and see Jake Fromm duplicate his SEC title game performance (25-of-39 for 301 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions), D’Andre Swift totals something like 16 touches for 150 yards and two touchdowns while the Georgia defense, even without star corner Deandre Baker, shuts down the Texas offense like they haven’t seen this season.

But it’s also not hard to see Sam Ehlinger, Collin Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey rise to the occasion, playing well enough to win a game that looks like a shootout but really isn’t, something like 38-34.

In the end, I don’t think that happens.

THE PICK: Georgia 42, Texas 28