CFT Previews: Allstate Sugar Bowl

By Zach BarnettJan 1, 2019
WHO: No. 15 Texas (9-4) vs. No. 5 Georgia (11-2)
WHAT: The 84th Allstate Sugar Bowl
WHEN: 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
THE SKINNY: Kirby Smart has made no secret that he’s modeled his program after Nick Saban, but we’ll see whether he’s been able to solve one of his mentor’s vanishingly few flaws by getting his team up to play in a consolation Sugar Bowl. Saban’s Alabama teams — of which Smart was along for the ride as defensive coordinator — face-planted in the Sugar Bowl after major disappointments in 2008 (after losing a de facto BCS semifinal to Florida) and 2013 (after losing the Kick Six game to Auburn), losing to major underdogs in Utah and Oklahoma. And now these Bulldogs arrive in New Orleans after narrowly losing a CFP National Championship revenge game and a shot at another CFP berth in their SEC championship game loss to Alabama.

Texas in an odd position as well; the Longhorns knew they were likely headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of what happened in their own conference championship game, yet must pick themselves off the mat after also watching their second half lead evaporate against their arch enemies.

Motivational questions aside, Georgia on paper should win this game. The Bulldogs are more explosive on offense (7.25 yards per play vs. 5.64) and stingier on defense (4.98 vs. 5.68). It’s not hard to close your eyes and see Jake Fromm duplicate his SEC title game performance (25-of-39 for 301 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions), D’Andre Swift totals something like 16 touches for 150 yards and two touchdowns while the Georgia defense, even without star corner Deandre Baker, shuts down the Texas offense like they haven’t seen this season.

But it’s also not hard to see Sam EhlingerCollin Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey rise to the occasion, playing well enough to win a game that looks like a shootout but really isn’t, something like 38-34.

In the end, I don’t think that happens.

THE PICK: Georgia 42, Texas 28

By John TaylorJan 1, 2019
CFT Previews: Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual

By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2019
WHO: No. 5 Ohio State (12-1) vs. No. 9 Washington (10-3)
WHAT: The 105th Rose Bowl Game
WHEN: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
THE SKINNY: ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ never disappoints with a near perfect setting for college football to ring in the New Year and a return to the traditional Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup in 2019 produces a delight for the ages as Urban Meyer looks to close out his career at Ohio State by securing a victory over Chris Petersen’s Huskies.

The Buckeyes’ head coach making this his final game leading his team is the storyline hovering over everything going on in Southern California so make no mistake, OSU won’t be bummed about missing out on the College Football Playoff if they can hoist another Rose Bowl trophy and send Meyer off a winner.

Leading the way is none other than quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who re-wrote the school and conference record books this season and also could make this one his last game in scarlet and grey as well. The terrific young signal-caller finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and carried his team for long stretches with his ability to make the big play down the field. While consistency in the ground game has been lacking at times in 2018, there’s little question that Ohio State still has plenty of talent no matter who they turn to in the backfield with both J.K. Dobbins and Mike Webber. 

They’ll have their hands full trying to put up points against Washington however as the Huskies sport perhaps the best defense West of the Mississippi and a group that is stout up front and filled with Sunday players on the backend. Keep a particular eye on linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, who is all over the field on each snap and a tackling machine who enters the game with 165 stops already.

Offensively, this will be the swan song for quarterback Jake Browning. Though he’s the winningest signal-caller in Pac-12 history, his decision-making is questionable at times and he’s prone to making a big mistake when he doesn’t have to. He’ll need to bring his A-game in this one as tailback Myles Gaskin (over 1,100 yards for the fourth straight year) can’t carry things alone. As you should expect from a Petersen-coached team, don’t be shocked if you see a trick play or two given both the big stage and this group’s diverse skill set.

It should all add up to make for a terrific meeting between the two winningest head coaches in the game right now and a pair of conference champions. Even with OSU having their up’s and down’s this season, it’s hard to see them doing anything other than delivering Meyer one last victory amid the roses.

THE LINE: Buckeyes -7
THE PREDICTION: Ohio State 27, Washington 20

CFT Previews: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2019
WHO: No. 8 UCF (12-0) vs. No. 11 LSU (9-3)
WHAT: The 48th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
THE SKINNY: Once again undefeated, UCF is looking to end the season with a win in a big bowl game against a team from the SEC. And if they do, get ready for another offseason full of conversation and debate about whether or not UCF’s claim to a second-straight national championship has any merit. Of course, to entertain that idea, UCF will have to take down LSU without star quarterback McKenzie Milton.

UCF has talented players capable of making some plays happen even without Milton. Freshman Darriel Mack Jr. continues to play in place of the injured Milton at quarterback, and he is capable of making some plays himself. But he’ll rely on the running attack of Greg McCrae and Adrian Killins to help take some of the pressure off of him against a stingy LSU defense. LSU has held their opponents to fewer than 20 points in four of their final six games. The only games allowing more than 20 points were against Alabama and Texas A&M, a crazy overtime marathon of a game to close out the regular season. Points could be difficult to come by for the Knights.

LSU’s offense should focus on wearing down a UCF defense that has had its issues this season. A shootout is not the type of game the Tigers want to get into. Instead, managing the clock with efficient drives led by Joe Burrow should be the key to a win for LSU. This should be a game dictated by LSU’s running game with Nick Brosette leading the charge. If the scoring gets out of hand, LSU may not be equipped to keep up the pace. Keeping the game from getting to that kind of tempo will be the key for LSU. Expect a relatively low-scoring Fiesta Bowl.

THE LINE: LSU -7.5
THE PREDICTION: LSU 24, UCF 16

CFT Previews: VRBO Citrus Bowl

By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2019
WHO: No. 12 Penn State (9-3) vs. No. 14 Kentucky (9-3)
WHAT: The 73rd VRBO Citrus Bowl
WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC
WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
THE SKINNY: Kentucky is going for the first 10-win season in school history in over three decades. Penn State is looking for a third-straight double-digit win season for the first time since joining the Big Ten. Something will have to give as both Kentucky and Penn State see the final games played by some influential playmaker in a college uniform.

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen has collected a good amount of hardware this past awards season as he cements his legacy as one of the top defensive players to ever wear a Kentucky uniform. Playing one final game rather than sit out to focus on the NFL Draft is a testament to how much Allen wants to help the Wildcats accomplish a rare feat of a 10-win season before he moves on to the next level. He will be tasked to making sure Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley doesn’t get opportunities to make big plays with his arm or his legs. McSorley has been banged up this season but the time off before the bowl game may have helped get him closer to being the player Penn State needs him to be. With backup quarterback Tommy Stevens not available due to offseason surgery, it will be McSorley or bust for the Nittany Lions.

The running back matchup with Kentucky’s Benny Snell and Penn State’s Miles Sanders should be fairly even and just as much of a factor in the outcome of this game. Neither defense has a way of shutting everything down against the run so Snell and Sanders could have some opportunities to do some damage. But in the end, Penn State may have the edge of their receivers and tight ends keep their hands on the football.

THE LINE: Penn State -7.0
THE PREDICTION: Penn State 34, Kentucky 26