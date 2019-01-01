CFT Previews: Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual

WHO: No. 5 Ohio State (12-1) vs. No. 9 Washington (10-3)

WHAT: The 105th Rose Bowl Game

WHEN: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

THE SKINNY: ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ never disappoints with a near perfect setting for college football to ring in the New Year and a return to the traditional Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup in 2019 produces a delight for the ages as Urban Meyer looks to close out his career at Ohio State by securing a victory over Chris Petersen’s Huskies.

The Buckeyes’ head coach making this his final game leading his team is the storyline hovering over everything going on in Southern California so make no mistake, OSU won’t be bummed about missing out on the College Football Playoff if they can hoist another Rose Bowl trophy and send Meyer off a winner.

Leading the way is none other than quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who re-wrote the school and conference record books this season and also could make this one his last game in scarlet and grey as well. The terrific young signal-caller finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and carried his team for long stretches with his ability to make the big play down the field. While consistency in the ground game has been lacking at times in 2018, there’s little question that Ohio State still has plenty of talent no matter who they turn to in the backfield with both J.K. Dobbins and Mike Webber.

They’ll have their hands full trying to put up points against Washington however as the Huskies sport perhaps the best defense West of the Mississippi and a group that is stout up front and filled with Sunday players on the backend. Keep a particular eye on linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, who is all over the field on each snap and a tackling machine who enters the game with 165 stops already.

Offensively, this will be the swan song for quarterback Jake Browning. Though he’s the winningest signal-caller in Pac-12 history, his decision-making is questionable at times and he’s prone to making a big mistake when he doesn’t have to. He’ll need to bring his A-game in this one as tailback Myles Gaskin (over 1,100 yards for the fourth straight year) can’t carry things alone. As you should expect from a Petersen-coached team, don’t be shocked if you see a trick play or two given both the big stage and this group’s diverse skill set.

It should all add up to make for a terrific meeting between the two winningest head coaches in the game right now and a pair of conference champions. Even with OSU having their up’s and down’s this season, it’s hard to see them doing anything other than delivering Meyer one last victory amid the roses.

THE LINE: Buckeyes -7

THE PREDICTION: Ohio State 27, Washington 20