CFT Previews: Your Jan. 1 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Taking a quick-hit look at the Jan. 1 bowl menu, which today features three ranked-on-ranked matchups as well as a pair of Big Ten-SEC clashes.

WHO: Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4)

WHAT: The 33rd Outback Bowl

WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN2

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

THE SKINNY: This is the first college football game of 2019, so it has that going for it. Which is nice. … Historically, Mississippi State performs well in bowls as they are 6-2 the last eight seasons in such games. That includes a current three-game winning streak, although that came under current Florida head coach Dan Mullen. … Iowa, conversely, hasn’t fared well of late as, prior to last year’s win in the Pinstripe Bowl, the Hawkeyes had lost five straight bowl games. … This also marks Iowa’s sixth appearance in the Outback Bowl, tied with fellow Big Ten member Michigan for the most in the game’s history. The Hawkeyes have claimed two Outback wins (the game following the 2003 regular season, 2008) and three losses (2005, 2013, 2016). … If you’re searching for offensive fireworks you should probably change the channel on this one as Mississippi State leads the nation in scoring defense at 12 points per game, while Iowa is 11th at 17.4 ppg. On the other side of the ball, the Hawkeyes are 47th in scoring offense and the Bulldogs 65th at 31.5 ppg and 29.1 ppg, respectively. … Iowa began the 2018 season 6-1 before dropping three in a row. The Hawkeyes rebounded to win its last two games of the regular season. … Mississippi State comes into its postseason matchup having won four of its last five, with the lone loss coming to top-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa. … This game will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Hawkeyes in football.

THE LINE: Iowa, +7

THE PREDICTION: Mississippi State 24, Iowa 10

__________

WHO: Kentucky (9-3) vs. Penn State (9-3)

WHAT: The 72nd VRBO Citrus Bowl

WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on ABC

WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

THE LINE: Kentucky, +6

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 11 LSU (9-3) vs. No. 8 UCF (12-0)

WHAT: The 48th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

THE LINE: UCF, +7½

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 9 Washington (10-3) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (12-1)

WHAT: The 104th Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual

WHEN: 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

THE LINE: Washington, +7

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: No. 15 Texas (9-4) vs. No. 5 Georgia (11-2)

WHAT: The 84th Allstate Sugar Bowl

WHEN: 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

THE LINE: Texas, +13

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.