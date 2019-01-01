Getty Images

Joe Burrow helps No. 11 LSU take down No. 8 UCF in the Fiesta Bowl to snap nation’s longest win streak

By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2019, 4:52 PM EST
3 Comments

No. 11 LSU made good and sure there would be only one national title claimed in the 2018 season by ending the nation’s longest winning streak on the very first day of the new year.

The Tigers rang in 2019 by knocking off No. 8 UCF 40-32 in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday afternoon, thumping the Knights to end their 25-game win streak dating back to the beginning of last season.

Leading the way was LSU’s suddenly prolific passing game. With tailback Nick Brossette fighting for every bit of his 117 yards rushing, quarterback Joe Burrow turned in a career day on the big stage. Not only did he bounce-back from an early pick-six that saw him get nailed on the return, the Ohio State transfer wound up throwing for 394 yards and four touchdowns. All told, it was the best performance under center for the Tigers in at least five years and the first time a signal-caller had four touchdown passes against a ranked team in the past decade.

Fellow transfer Cole Tracy also capped off his season in style, kicking four field goals in the game to set a handful of single-season records at LSU.

Though the final score indicated a somewhat comfortable win for Ed Orgeron’s squad, the self-proclaimed defending champions had their chances to make things interesting but never could make that big play at the right moment to put momentum firmly in their corner.

Quarterback Darriel Mack filled in for the injured McKenzie Milton once again and had a rough go with pressure on quite literally every single dropback he had. Though he did throw a lovely touchdown pass just before halftime, the signal-caller was sacked five times, threw an interception and managed just 97 yards through the air as UCF’s normally prolific offense was held to just 4.3 yards a play (and 250 overall).

The end result was something quite foreign to the program: a loss. It was the Knights’ first in 745 days and snapped the nation’s longest win streak in its tracks at 25 in a row — good enough for the fourth longest since 2000. The performance will also only serve as fuel to those that doubted the AAC champions should have made it in this year’s College Football Playoff.

No. 14 Kentucky holds off rally by No. 12 Penn State for Citrus Bowl victory

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2019, 4:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Despite a furious effort by Trace McSorley on a broken foot, No. 12 Penn State (9-4) was unable to dig out of a big hole in the second half as No. 14 Kentucky (10-3) celebrated a rare 10-win season with a 27-24 victory in the VRBO Citrus Bowl. A record-setting day by running back Benny Snell and a dominating performance by linebacker Josh Allen were key in the victory for the Wildcats.

Snell rushed for a game-high 140 yards and two touchdowns to lead the charge. Kentucky’s offense was not a threat at all until the second half when Snell provided a much-needed charge after a tough first half. Kentucky bewildered Penn State to build a 27-7 lead late in the third quarter.

In that third quarter, Trace McSorley was reportedly being taken out of the game with a broken foot. But just moments after that information was relayed by Penn State beat reporters following an update from a Penn State spokesperson, McSorley appeared to talk his way right back onto the field with Penn State down 20-7. That drive did not last long and it did not end well for McSorley as he tossed up an interception to Lonnie Johnson, who returned the football to the Kentucky 34-yard line. After a quick 54-yard pass from Terry Wilson to Lynn Bowden Jr., Snell rushed up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown run to push Kentucky’s lead to 27-7.

The touchdown run by Snell also set the new Kentucky career rushing record. Snell passed the previous school record held by Sonny Collins, who held the record of 3,835 career rushing yards for 44 years in Lexington.

But after going down 27-7, McSorley and Penn State somehow came to life. Penn State scored on a short McSorley run early in the fourth quarter and McSorley completed a touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth with nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter to cut the Kentucky lead to 27-20. Nearly five minutes later, Penn State settled for a field goal by Jake Pinegar to trim the lead to three points for Kentucky rather than take a chance on a fourth down play. Kentucky would drain the clock on the ensuing possession with Snell handling things on the ground and forcing Penn State to use their three timeouts. The Wildcats did have to give the ball back to the Nittany Lions, with one second left on the clock after a punt.

This was Kentucky’s first time winning 10 games in a single season since 1977. The goal of hitting the 10-win mark was not one taken lightly by Kentucky either, as the Wildcats were extremely motivated to do something rarely done in this program’s history. It was part of the reason why a player like linebacker Josh Allen, with all the hardware to show off and nothing more to prove, decided to play in the bowl game when the trend is for potential first-round draft prospects to sit out of what many consider to be a meaningless bowl game. But this wasn’t a meaningless bowl for the Wildcats. This was a bar the team wanted to clear, and now they have.

What does it mean moving forward? For Mark Stoops, the bar has been set and now he must continue to work recruiting and player development to ensure there isn’t a dropoff in 2019. Doing so may prove to be difficult, but the Kentucky football program has been taking small steps forward every season under Stoops and it reached new heights this season. In a division that is already pretty challenging and could potentially get tougher, Kentucky does not look like it might be ready to start taking backseats in the division mix just yet.

Penn State falls shy of winning 10 or more games in three straight seasons for the first time since 1980-1982.

Nate Stanley tosses 3 TDs as Iowa tops No. 18 Mississippi State in Outback Bowl

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 1, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
4 Comments

The last couple of trips to the Outback Bowl have not been kind to Iowa, but the first college football game to played in 2019 had a much more enjoyable outcome for the Hawkeyes. Iowa (9-4) used a big second quarter and a strong defensive showing in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 27-22 victory over No. 18 Mississippi State (8-5).

Mississippi State had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter with a first-and-goal from the Iowa one-yard line, but three straight runs by Nick Fitzgerald were stuffed by the Hawkeyes and the Bulldogs settled for a short field goal by Jace Christmann to cut the Iowa lead to 24-22. Fitzgerald got one final chance to deliver a win for Mississippi State with the Bulldogs down 27-22 in the final minutes of the game, but an incomplete pass on fourth down allowed Iowa to run out the remaining seconds of the clock to wrap up the win.

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 214 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The running game had a rough afternoon against the Mississippi State defense, however, as the Hawkeyes combined for a loss of 14 yards running the ball, including sacks of Stanley. Mississippi State had a much more productive day on the ground with 190 yards as a team, fueled by 103 yards by Fitzgerald, who also passed for 152 yards on 14-of-32.

Nick Easley caught two of the touchdown passes thrown by Stanley. And although it took until the second half of the game to get him in the box score, T.J. Hockenson had three catches for 43 yards that came in important moments.

The win by Iowa was the first for the Big Ten this bowl season against the SEC after dropping the previous two matchups on the bowl calendar. The Iowa win also put the Big Ten above .500 this bowl season, pending the results of other bowl games being played on Jan. 1. The loss by Mississippi State at least temporarily dropped the SEC to .500 with other games still being played.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is now 8-8 all-time in bowl games and has won two consecutive bowl games after snapping a five-game losing streak in bowl games a year ago in the Pinstripe Bowl. This was the first bowl game for Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead as a head coach, so his search for a bowl victory will continue in the 2019 season.

This, of course, means Outback Steakhouse will be giving away free coconut shrimp to customers as the Big Ten won the Outback Bowl. A win by the SEC would have awarded customers free bloomin’ onion.

Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger to forego senior season, enter draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 3:17 PM EST
2 Comments

One of the top tight ends in the nation has decided to take his leave of College Station and ply his football wares at the next level.

On Twitter early Tuesday afternoon, Jace Sternberger announced that he is “foregoing my senior year and declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.” “Aggieland is a special place, and I will always be proud to be an Aggie,” Sternberger wrote to end his social media missive.

Sternberger’s announcement comes a day after A&M woodshedded NC State in the Gator Bowl.

Sternberger, who began his collegiate playing career at Kansas before transferring, leads all tight ends nationally in touchdown catches this season with 10 and is second at 17.3 yards per catch (among tight ends with at least 20 receptions).  His 48 catches are sixth at the position, while his 832 receiving yards were second to UCLA’s Caleb Wilson’s 965.

He was named a consensus first-team All-American at the conclusion of the regular season and was also a finalist for the 2018 Mackey Award won by Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson.

Punches thrown, punches landing for UCF and LSU as entertaining Fiesta Bowl hits halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2019, 2:51 PM EST
3 Comments

There’s just something special about college football to ring in the New Year and No. 8 UCF and No. 11 LSU are doing their part to stage a classic out in the desert.

While it didn’t take long for either side to get going, the Tigers were the ones who pulled away late to take a 24-21 lead into halftime of a very chippy Fiesta Bowl.

Tailback Nick Brossette led the way on the ground for Ed Orgeron’s crew with 28 yards but it was LSU’s passing offense that was surprisingly leading the way on Tuesday afternoon. QB Joe Burrow made some big throws under heavy pressure and hit the break with 221 yards and three touchdowns, most of which came after he tossed a 93 yard pick-six going the other way.

Burrow paid for the interception more than just the scoreboard though as he took a brutal — but legal — hit on the run back that left him a bit bloodied too.

To make things worse, cornerback Terrance Alexander was tossed for throwing a punch not long after and playmaking safety Grant Delpit was gone for targeting. The Tigers were already down three of their top corners and three defensive linemen so the loss of yet another starter will loom large in the second half.

Starting once again for the Knights under center, Darriel Mack found his touch late and threw for 92 yards and a touchdown despite taking four sacks. Pressure was a huge reason why those numbers weren’t higher but he did cap off a 10 play, 95 yards scoring drive just before the end of the second quarter that really kept his team in the game.

Tailback Greg McCrae added 38 yards on the ground to go with a short touchdown run in the first quarter as well.

We’ve seen undefeated UCF storm back several times to keep their FBS-best winning streak going before and it appears they’re going to have to do it again on the big stage down in Phoenix against a stout LSU defense.