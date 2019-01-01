Getty Images

No. 6 Ohio State sends off Urban Meyer in style by topping No. 9 Washington in the Rose Bowl

By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2019, 8:43 PM EST
7 Comments

PASADENA, Calif. — Urban Meyer’s first trip to the ‘Granddaddy of them All’ resulted in an appropriate grand finale.

No. 6 Ohio State turned in a thrilling performance in the 105th Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day to send their head coach out in style, beating No. 9 Washington by a deceiving 28-23 score on a picture-perfect Southern California afternoon to ring in 2019 in style.

Leading the way was Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who could count the contest as a sendoff himself with a looming NFL draft decision awaiting. The redshirt sophomore certainly looked the part of a first-rounder, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns against one of the best pass defenses in the country coming in. In addition to making a number of ‘wow’ throws, he found nine different receivers all told from TE Rashod Berry on a short scoring toss on the goal line to Parris Campbell (71 yards, 1 TD) all over the field.

Tailback Mike Weber made the most of his final game in scarlet and gray by rushing for 96 yards as well.

“Today Mike ran the ball really efficiently and got a lot of first downs with him. Opened up the passing game for us, giving us some wide-open lanes and as far as impacting the zone coverage,” said Haskins. “We did a great job picking up some blitzes today, and we had to be efficient.”

The Huskies certainly had their chances as the sun set on the San Gabriel Mountains but never could get over the hump and truly threaten to make it a close one. Jake Browning failed to extend his record for wins by a Pac-12 signal-caller but did what he could, scrambling often to extend plays while throwing for 313 yards and giving way to fellow senior Myles Garrett in both the passing game (one TD pass off a jump throw) and the run game with 121 yards and two more scores to close out his career.

Though UW’s offense failed to find the end zone enough, their defense continued to battle from start to finish and sacked Haskins three times. It was a solid effort overall that made things closer than expected as the fourth quarter clock ticked away and was even more impressive considering safety Taylor Rapp missed the action with a reported hip injury and linebacker DJ Beavers went down with a leg injury in the first half among other issues.

Still, it wasn’t quite what the throngs of purple and gold-clad fans were hoping for this season after College Football Playoff talk gave way to a Pac-12 title but also four losses on the year. The program’s first trip to the Rose Bowl since 2001 is still not a bad consolation prize but it’s clear that Chris Petersen doesn’t quite have Washington back among the national elite just yet on Montlake.

“Tough one. Very frustrating when you start the first half like we started. I had no idea why. It’s on me. It’s not these kids,” said Petersen. “They practiced hard. They’re ready to play. But we really didn’t play with that edge and that chip that we normally play with, really, just, you know, across the whole squad.”

All eyes were on his opposite number Tuesday however, who will leave the game (for now) with a 187-32 overall record — and 83-9 at Ohio State with a national title — that will put him just behind historical greats like Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy in terms of overall winning percentage. It was the final victory though, in Meyer’s first and only appearance at the greatest of all bowl games, that will surely be cherished unlike any other.

“What an up-and-down year,” remarked a visibly relieved Meyer as he savored his final few minutes in charge. “(The players) gave us their very best. Big Ten Division champs, Big Ten champs, Rose Bowl champs, and one of the great teams in Ohio State history.

“This has always been very personal. I’m from the great state of Ohio and I’m very proud of my state. I’ve been a Buckeye fan as long as I can remember.”

It was a trying final campaign in Columbus for both coach and program but the sweet taste of victory and roses will be the final one for Meyer and the Buckeyes to savor.

Purdue superfan Tyler Trent passes away

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 1, 2019, 9:26 PM EST
4 Comments

Tyler Trent has passed away, the Trent family announced Tuesday night.

Battling a third round with the rare bone cancer osteosarcoma, Trent became a national inspiration during the college football season. An aspiring sportswriter, Trent became synonymous with the Purdue football program, most notably during the Boilermakers’ 49-20 upset of Ohio State in October.

He became close with Boilers head coach Jeff Brohm and the entire program, battling through the doldrums of his fight with cancer to join the team home and away, including serving as the honorary captain for their Old Oaken Bucket rivalry with Indiana and traveling to their season-ending Music City Bowl last week.

He received the Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest honor an Indiana civilian can receive. He also won the Disney Spirit Award at the college football awards show in December.

“The warm emotions of calling a Rose Bowl… and then to hear news of Tyler Trent’s passing,” ESPN’s Chris Fowler wrote on Twitter. “Thank you, Tyler and the Trent family for giving millions the gift of your bravery and relentless spirit. I will never forget you or that magical night in West Lafayette. Be at peace.”

“His passion for life, his passion for Purdue football, his passion to do whatever he could, even in the midst of this crazy, horrible journey that he was on,” said Jamie Renbarger, Trent’s doctor at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, via the Indianapolis Star. “He still wanted to help people. He was just a really genuine human being.”

Trent’s cancer was first diagnosed in 2014 but beat the disease and recorded a near perfect SAT score, which earned him a scholarship to Purdue.

When the cancer returned in 2017, surgeons removed his pelvis and put in a temporary fixture just so he could attend school this fall. He would then make the seven-and-a-half hour drive home for chemotherapy on weekends.

“What gave him a sense of love and purpose touched all of us and inspired all of us,” Brohm told the Indianapolis Star. “There was no quit in him. There was a lot of fight in him. It’s like you couldn’t get him down. While I’m sure he was in pain and suffering, he put a smile on his face.”

Tyler Trent was 20 years old.

LOOK: Bevo wants no part of pre-Sugar Bowl photo op with Uga

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 1, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
3 Comments

No. 5 Georgia and No. 15 Texas are set to meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 45 minutes, as of this writing. Both tradition-rich schools brought their animal mascots with them to New Orleans for the game, a living example of everything that’s right with the bowl system when everything lines up correctly.

The powers that be from both schools tried to get Georgia’s bulldog Uga and Texas’ steer Bevo together for a pre-game photo op, but the thing about animals is that they have minds of their own.

This video from the Austin American-Statesman‘s Danny Davis shows Bevo trying to give Uga the business end of his own long horns.

Here’s another angle shot by ESPN cameras, courtesy SB Nation’s Wescott Eberts.

Here’s a skycam view from SB Nation’s Richard Johnson.

You can turn the sound on in this clip to hear ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit provide play-by-play and analysis from their Rose Bowl broadcast.

Finally, a view from the rafters, complete with commentary from an off-screen Texas fan.

Thankfully, no humans, bovines or canines were injured in the scuffle.

Texas enters the game as a decided underdog, so perhaps their mascot’s fury will serve as a metaphor for the Longhorns’ performance tonight. On the flip side, maybe Georgia’s Bulldogs will mount up to defend their namesake’s honor. Or perhaps maybe it’s just a meeting of animals that went wrong, because cows and dogs weren’t meant to mingle on the artificial turf of a domed stadium surrounded by the flashing lights of cameras and the altercation will have no impact on the game.

Report: new USC OC Kliff Kingsbury expected to interview for two NFL head coach openings

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
4 Comments

Despite having landed a job after his firing at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury continues to find his name as a part of the coaching carousel rumor mill.

In early December, USC made official the hiring of Kingsbury as the Trojans’ new offensive coordinator.  Since then, Kingsbury has reportedly interviewed for the vacant Houston head-coaching job that will ultimately go to West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen.  It had previously been speculated that Kingsbury could also be a head-coaching target for NFL teams; with Black Monday in the books and eight openings at that level, the interest in Kingsbury is reportedly heating up.

From Yahoo SportsCharles Robinson:

Team sources familiar with the head coaching searches of the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets told Yahoo Sports both franchises are expected to conduct formal interviews with Kingsbury for their openings.

The number of teams in play for Kingsbury could potentially increase as Robinson writes that “two other teams with vacancies told Yahoo Sports the former Texas Tech coach is on their candidate lists but not currently targeted for an interview.”

The 39-year-old Kingsbury was the Red Raiders’ head coach for seven years from 2012 through this season.  Prior to that, he was the coordinator at a pair of different FBS programs for a total of three seasons — Texas A&M (2012) and Houston (2010-11).

Kingsbury is viewed as one of the brightest offensive minds at any level of the sport, although that didn’t translate to much on-field success in Lubbock as he went 35-40 overall and 19-35 in Big 12 play.

Rose Bowl hits halftime with No. 6 Ohio State comfortably leading No. 9 Washington

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
3 Comments

PASADENA, Calif. — It’s not officially a New Year in college football until the Rose Bowl kicks off between the Big Ten and Pac-12.

Hoping to send off head coach Urban Meyer into the sunset with a win, the Buckeyes were holding up their end of the bargain through the first two quarters as they took a 21-3 lead at halftime over the Huskies on a perfectly crisp Southern California afternoon for the Granddaddy of them all.

Playing in his last game with the program as well, tailback Mike Weber was the early star of the show for OSU and hit the break with 86 yards rushing. He wasn’t the focal point for long despite ripping off a few big gains though, as QB Dwayne Haskins showed plenty to goggly-eyed NFL general managers in throwing for 163 yards and a trio of touchdowns to Parris Campbell, Rashod Berry and Johnnie Dixon on 17/24 passing.

Playing without star safety Taylor Rapp (hip) and losing linebacker D.J. Beavers to a leg injury, the normally stout Washington defense had their moments but didn’t get much relief from their offense. QB Jake Browning was a decent threat scrambling and threw for 109 yards while tailback Myles Gaskin recorded 24 yards on the ground in the senior’s final game as well.

The Huskies are going to need more however even if they were able to move the chains at times. Their lone field goal drive came early on and we’ve yet to see one of Chris Petersen’s trick plays to get the team going.

Either way, who can complain for either side whether you’re in scarlet and gray or purple and gold because the second half of the Rose Bowl is all set for center stage in front of the Arroyo Seco on New Year’s Day.

 