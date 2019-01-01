Getty Images

No. 6 Ohio State sends off Urban Meyer in style by topping No. 9 Washington in the Rose Bowl

By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2019, 8:43 PM EST
PASADENA, Calif. — Urban Meyer’s first trip to the ‘Granddaddy of them All’ resulted in an appropriate grand finale.

No. 6 Ohio State turned in a thrilling performance in the 105th Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day to send their head coach out in style, beating No. 9 Washington by a deceiving 28-23 score on a picture-perfect Southern California afternoon to ring in 2019 in style.

Leading the way was Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who could count the contest as a sendoff himself with a looming NFL draft decision awaiting. The redshirt sophomore certainly looked the part of a first-rounder, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns against one of the best pass defenses in the country coming in. In addition to making a number of ‘wow’ throws, he found nine different receivers all told from TE Rashod Berry on a short scoring toss on the goal line to Parris Campbell (71 yards, 1 TD) all over the field.

Tailback Mike Weber made the most of his final game in scarlet and gray by rushing for 96 yards as well.

“Today Mike ran the ball really efficiently and got a lot of first downs with him. Opened up the passing game for us, giving us some wide-open lanes and as far as impacting the zone coverage,” said Haskins. “We did a great job picking up some blitzes today, and we had to be efficient.”

The Huskies certainly had their chances as the sun set on the San Gabriel Mountains but never could get over the hump and truly threaten to make it a close one. Jake Browning failed to extend his record for wins by a Pac-12 signal-caller but did what he could, scrambling often to extend plays while throwing for 313 yards and giving way to fellow senior Myles Garrett in both the passing game (one TD pass off a jump throw) and the run game with 121 yards and two more scores to close out his career.

Though UW’s offense failed to find the end zone enough, their defense continued to battle from start to finish and sacked Haskins three times. It was a solid effort overall that made things closer than expected as the fourth quarter clock ticked away and was even more impressive considering safety Taylor Rapp missed the action with a reported hip injury and linebacker DJ Beavers went down with a leg injury in the first half among other issues.

Still, it wasn’t quite what the throngs of purple and gold-clad fans were hoping for this season after College Football Playoff talk gave way to a Pac-12 title but also four losses on the year. The program’s first trip to the Rose Bowl since 2001 is still not a bad consolation prize but it’s clear that Chris Petersen doesn’t quite have Washington back among the national elite just yet on Montlake.

“Tough one. Very frustrating when you start the first half like we started. I had no idea why. It’s on me. It’s not these kids,” said Petersen. “They practiced hard. They’re ready to play. But we really didn’t play with that edge and that chip that we normally play with, really, just, you know, across the whole squad.”

All eyes were on his opposite number Tuesday however, who will leave the game (for now) with a 187-32 overall record — and 83-9 at Ohio State with a national title — that will put him just behind historical greats like Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy in terms of overall winning percentage. It was the final victory though, in Meyer’s first and only appearance at the greatest of all bowl games, that will surely be cherished unlike any other.

“What an up-and-down year,” remarked a visibly relieved Meyer as he savored his final few minutes in charge. “(The players) gave us their very best. Big Ten Division champs, Big Ten champs, Rose Bowl champs, and one of the great teams in Ohio State history.

“This has always been very personal. I’m from the great state of Ohio and I’m very proud of my state. I’ve been a Buckeye fan as long as I can remember.”

It was a trying final campaign in Columbus for both coach and program but the sweet taste of victory and roses will be the final one for Meyer and the Buckeyes to savor.

Urban Meyer’s wife ‘would be ecstatic’ if he never coached again

By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 11:25 PM EST
If Urban Meyer were to ultimately return from a third retirement, he could face some increased opposition from his household.

In early December, and citing health concerns, Meyer announced that he would be stepping down as Ohio State’s head football coach following the Rose Bowl and retiring from the profession altogether.  At the press conference announcing his retirement, Meyer stated “I believe I will not coach again“; in late December, as many an observer questioned whether he would ultimately return to the sidelines, he again stated “I don’t believe I’ll coach football again“; as he left the field following OSU’s win over Washington, Meyer once again invoked the “I don’t believe I’ll coach again” mantra that he’s embraced over the past few weeks.

If the 54-year-old Meyer does the unexpected and remains retired from the sport as a head coach, you can count his wife as one who’ll be beyond pleased with that development.

“I would be ecstatic if he didn’t [coach again]. I’m done. I want him to be done. He’s too intense,” Shelley Meyer said by way of ESPN.com.

After he stepped down for the second time as Florida’s head coach in December of 2010, a statement attributed to Meyer alluded to the coach knowing “it is time to put my focus on my family and life away from the field.” “I got my daddy back,” one of Meyer’s daughters famously tweeted after he left the Gators for good eight years ago.

Whether Meyer, now a grandfather, has left the profession for good nearly a decade later remains to be seen.

Dwayne Haskins ’50/50′ on staying at Ohio State, leaving early for NFL

By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 10:29 PM EST
Dwayne Haskins has already been anointed as the likely top quarterback available for the 2019 NFL Draft, although that would require making himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.  Coming off another standout performance, Haskins isn’t yet ready to commit one way or the other.

In sending Urban Meyer into the retirement sunset (for now) with the future College Football Hall of Famer’s first Rose Bowl win, Haskins threw a trio of touchdown passes and looked every bit the part of a prospect who could end up being the No. 1-overall pick.  Those touchdown tosses gave him 50 on the season, becoming just the sixth player in college football history to hit the half-century mark.

Even as he has two seasons of eligibility at his disposal, most observers, including those close to the OSU football program, fully expect Haskins to leave the Buckeyes early and make himself available for the April NFL draft.

In the aftermath of the win, his 13th in his first full season as the starter, Haskins remained officially non-committal regarding his football future and offered no timeframe for a final decision.

Should Haskins unexpectedly return to Columbus for another season, he would immediately, along with Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, vault to the top of the way-too-early Heisman Trophy contenders list and likely set OSU up as a preseason national title favorite in its first post-Meyer season.

Haskins’ decision, regardless of what it ultimately is, will also likely have an impact on a player who will be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks available on college football’s free-agent market.

Last month, Georgia quarterback Justin Fields placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal, which allows other programs to have contact with the player as he works his way through the departure process.  On more than one occasion, Ohio State has been mentioned as a potential, or even likely, landing spot for the former five-star signee.

Texas leads Georgia in smash mouth Sugar Bowl

By Zach BarnettJan 1, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
Tuesday night’s Allstate Sugar Bowl was supposed to be a consolation game between two conference championship game losers, but it’s turned into anything but that as No. 15 Texas holds a 20-7 lead over No. 5 Georgia at the half in New Orleans.

Texas accepted the ball to open the game and rolled 75 yards in 10 plays to open the game with a touchdown. Sam Ehlinger completed all five of his passes for 61 yards — including a 3rd-and-7 to Humphrey to set up a first-and-goal, which Ehlinger converted with a 2-yard keeper.

Georgia’s first possession saw Jake Fromm convert a 3rd-and-6 with an 11-yard strike to Terry Godwin, but a following 3rd-and-9 saw pressure from Charles Omenihu and BJ Foster, forcing a throw away. Jake Camarda blasted the ensuing punt 53 yards to the Texas 6-yard line, but replay showed Camarda brought his knee to the ground as he corralled a low snap from Nick Moore, flipping the ball from the Texas 6 to the Georgia 27 — a 66-yard change in field position. Georgia’s defense forced a three-and-out, but instead of a Texas punt from its own end zone, Cameron Dicker converted a 37-yard field goal to put the Longhorns up 10-0 at the 6:05 mark of the first quarter.

Georgia actually got off a punt on its second possession, but Camarda shanked this one for just 11 yards, handing Texas the ball at midfield. UT pushed to the Georgia 32 but went backward from there and punted. However, Georgia was not done giving Texas first quarter gifts, as D’Andre Swift fumbled the ball to Texas defensive tackle Gerald Wilbon at his own 12.

When Ehlinger rushed in on a 3rd-and-7 for his second score of the game at the 14:53 mark of the second quarter, Texas had a 17-0 lead and a 110-8 total yardage advantage.

Georgia snipped at their yardage deficit on their first drive of the second quarter with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The score came on a 17-yard Fromm pass to Brian Herrien, but the key completion was a 12-yard strike to Riley Ridley on a 3rd-and-11 from the Texas 29.

Texas answered Georgia’s score, but not with a touchdown. Dicker’s second field goal, a 30-yarder, pushed the UT lead to 20-7 with 4:37 to go in the first half. The key play of the drive came on a 1st-and-10 from the Texas 37, when Ehlinger ducked a blindside sack and turned it into a 17-yard scramble.

Swift fumbled the ball inside his own territory on Georgia’s next possession, but the Bulldogs hopped on this one and eventually reached the Texas 31, but Anthony Wheeler sacked Fromm on a 3rd-and-10, giving Texas just their third third down stop on eight first-half tries.

Ehlinger was 10-of-13 for 90 yards through the air while rushing seven times for 27 yards and both of his team’s touchdowns. Tre Watson leads all runners with 49 yards on 10 carries, which equals the rushing total from all three of Georgia’s running backs (on 16 combined totes).

Fromm completed 9-of-15 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, which wouldn’t be a problem for Georgia if the running game was clicking. The running game is not clicking. Georgia’s 118 first half yards were a season low.

Whether that trend stays or flips will decide the game.

Georgia will receive to open the second half.

Purdue superfan Tyler Trent passes away

By Zach BarnettJan 1, 2019, 9:26 PM EST
Tyler Trent has passed away, the Trent family announced Tuesday night.

Battling a third round with the rare bone cancer osteosarcoma, Trent became a national inspiration during the college football season. An aspiring sportswriter, Trent became synonymous with the Purdue football program, most notably during the Boilermakers’ 49-20 upset of Ohio State in October.

He became close with Boilers head coach Jeff Brohm and the entire program, battling through the doldrums of his fight with cancer to join the team home and away, including serving as the honorary captain for their Old Oaken Bucket rivalry with Indiana and traveling to their season-ending Music City Bowl last week.

He received the Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest honor an Indiana civilian can receive. He also won the Disney Spirit Award at the college football awards show in December.

“The warm emotions of calling a Rose Bowl… and then to hear news of Tyler Trent’s passing,” ESPN’s Chris Fowler wrote on Twitter. “Thank you, Tyler and the Trent family for giving millions the gift of your bravery and relentless spirit. I will never forget you or that magical night in West Lafayette. Be at peace.”

“His passion for life, his passion for Purdue football, his passion to do whatever he could, even in the midst of this crazy, horrible journey that he was on,” said Jamie Renbarger, Trent’s doctor at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, via the Indianapolis Star. “He still wanted to help people. He was just a really genuine human being.”

Trent’s cancer was first diagnosed in 2014 but beat the disease and recorded a near perfect SAT score, which earned him a scholarship to Purdue.

When the cancer returned in 2017, surgeons removed his pelvis and put in a temporary fixture just so he could attend school this fall. He would then make the seven-and-a-half hour drive home for chemotherapy on weekends.

“What gave him a sense of love and purpose touched all of us and inspired all of us,” Brohm told the Indianapolis Star. “There was no quit in him. There was a lot of fight in him. It’s like you couldn’t get him down. While I’m sure he was in pain and suffering, he put a smile on his face.”

Tyler Trent was 20 years old.