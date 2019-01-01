Punches thrown, punches landing for UCF and LSU as entertaining Fiesta Bowl hits halftime

There’s just something special about college football to ring in the New Year and No. 8 UCF and No. 11 LSU are doing their part to stage a classic out in the desert.
While it didn’t take long for either side to get going, the Tigers were the ones who pulled away late to take a 24-21 lead into halftime of a very chippy Fiesta Bowl.
Tailback Nick Brossette led the way on the ground for Ed Orgeron’s crew with 28 yards but it was LSU’s passing offense that was surprisingly leading the way on Tuesday afternoon. QB Joe Burrow made some big throws under heavy pressure and hit the break with 221 yards and three touchdowns, most of which came after he tossed a 93 yard pick-six going the other way.
Burrow paid for the interception more than just the scoreboard though as he took a brutal — but legal — hit on the run back that left him a bit bloodied too.
To make things worse, cornerback Terrance Alexander was tossed for throwing a punch not long after and playmaking safety Grant Delpit was gone for targeting. The Tigers were already down three of their top corners and three defensive linemen so the loss of yet another starter will loom large in the second half.
Starting once again for the Knights under center, Darriel Mack found his touch late and threw for 92 yards and a touchdown despite taking four sacks. Pressure was a huge reason why those numbers weren’t higher but he did cap off a 10 play, 95 yards scoring drive just before the end of the second quarter that really kept his team in the game.
Tailback Greg McCrae added 38 yards on the ground to go with a short touchdown run in the first quarter as well.
We’ve seen undefeated UCF storm back several times to keep their FBS-best winning streak going before and it appears they’re going to have to do it again on the big stage down in Phoenix against a stout LSU defense.
The last couple of trips to the Outback Bowl have not been kind to Iowa, but the first college football game to played in 2019 had a much more enjoyable outcome for the Hawkeyes. Iowa (9-4) used a big second quarter and a strong defensive showing in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 27-22 victory over No. 18 Mississippi State (8-5).
Mississippi State had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter with a first-and-goal from the Iowa one-yard line, but three straight runs by Nick Fitzgerald were stuffed by the Hawkeyes and the Bulldogs settled for a short field goal by Jace Christmann to cut the Iowa lead to 24-22. Fitzgerald got one final chance to deliver a win for Mississippi State with the Bulldogs down 27-22 in the final minutes of the game, but an incomplete pass on fourth down allowed Iowa to run out the remaining seconds of the clock to wrap up the win.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 214 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The running game had a rough afternoon against the Mississippi State defense, however, as the Hawkeyes combined for a loss of 14 yards running the ball, including sacks of Stanley. Mississippi State had a much more productive day on the ground with 190 yards as a team, fueled by 103 yards by Fitzgerald, who also passed for 152 yards on 14-of-32.
Nick Easley caught two of the touchdown passes thrown by Stanley. And although it took until the second half of the game to get him in the box score, T.J. Hockenson had three catches for 43 yards that came in important moments.
The win by Iowa was the first for the Big Ten this bowl season against the SEC after dropping the previous two matchups on the bowl calendar. The Iowa win also put the Big Ten above .500 this bowl season, pending the results of other bowl games being played on Jan. 1. The loss by Mississippi State at least temporarily dropped the SEC to .500 with other games still being played.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is now 8-8 all-time in bowl games and has won two consecutive bowl games after snapping a five-game losing streak in bowl games a year ago in the Pinstripe Bowl. This was the first bowl game for Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead as a head coach, so his search for a bowl victory will continue in the 2019 season.
This, of course, means Outback Steakhouse will be giving away free coconut shrimp to customers as the Big Ten won the Outback Bowl. A win by the SEC would have awarded customers free bloomin’ onion.
One of the top tight ends in the nation has decided to take his leave of College Station and ply his football wares at the next level.
On Twitter early Tuesday afternoon, Jace Sternberger announced that he is “foregoing my senior year and declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.” “Aggieland is a special place, and I will always be proud to be an Aggie,” Sternberger wrote to end his social media missive.
Sternberger’s announcement comes a day after A&M woodshedded NC State in the Gator Bowl.
Sternberger, who began his collegiate playing career at Kansas before transferring, leads all tight ends nationally in touchdown catches this season with 10 and is second at 17.3 yards per catch (among tight ends with at least 20 receptions). His 48 catches are sixth at the position, while his 832 receiving yards were second to UCLA’s Caleb Wilson’s 965.
He was named a consensus first-team All-American at the conclusion of the regular season and was also a finalist for the 2018 Mackey Award won by Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson.
The VRBO Citrus Bowl between No. 12 Penn State and No. 14 Kentucky has been dictated by the defenses by both teams and a handful of special teams miscues by the Nittany Lions. At the half, Kentucky leads Penn State 10-7 in Orlando, with Kentucky prepping to get the ball to start the second half.
It was a first half of special teams blunders for Penn State, but none were more costly than Lynn Bowden Jr. returned a punt out of the Penn State end zone 58 yards to the house for a touchdown late in the first quarter. Paired with a field goal on Kentucky’s first offensive series of the game, Kentucky had a 10-0 lead in the first quarter despite not getting much on offense against a stingy Penn State defense.
Penn State started the game with two straight three-and-outs and then capped their third possession of the game with a missed field goal try in the first quarter. Penn State picked up some momentum at the beginning of the second quarter with a screen pass to speedy KJ Hamler, which setup Trace McSorley for a short touchdown pass to tight end Nick Bowers to bring the score to 10-7 in favor of Kentucky.
Penn State has had a few special teams miscues in addition to giving up the punt return touchdown. The Nittany Lions were stuffed on a fake punt run on the opening possession of the game, missed two field goals, and cost themselves some field position by not calling for a fair catch in their own end. It hasn’t been all bad, however, as Blake Gillikin did get off a 71-yard punt that pinned Kentucky deep on their side of the field.
If Kentucky was able to get anything going on offense, Penn State would be in serious danger. But because the Nittany Lions defense is keeping things within reach, this is still anybody’s game in the second half.
Neither team has a third-down conversion at halftime, with Penn State 0-for-8 and Kentucky 0-for-7.
Not surprisingly, the upheaval at The U continues.
Not long after losing its head coach to retirement and its leading rusher to the NFL, Miami has now lost a wide receiver to transfer, with WatchStadium‘s Brett McMurphy reporting that Lawrence Cager has decided to leave the Hurricanes. As the receiver is departing as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 at another FBS program.
This coming season will be Cager’s final year of eligibility.
The 6-5, 215-pound Cager started 12 of 13 games this season and led the Hurricanes in receiving touchdowns with six. He also posted career highs in receptions (21) and receiving yards (374).
As a true freshman in 2015, Cager caught eight passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. After missing the entire 2016 season because of a torn ACL, he rebounded to total 237 yards and three touchdowns on his 16 catches in 2017.