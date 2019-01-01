Punches thrown, punches landing for UCF and LSU as entertaining Fiesta Bowl hits halftime

There’s just something special about college football to ring in the New Year and No. 8 UCF and No. 11 LSU are doing their part to stage a classic out in the desert.

While it didn’t take long for either side to get going, the Tigers were the ones who pulled away late to take a 24-21 lead into halftime of a very chippy Fiesta Bowl.

Tailback Nick Brossette led the way on the ground for Ed Orgeron’s crew with 28 yards but it was LSU’s passing offense that was surprisingly leading the way on Tuesday afternoon. QB Joe Burrow made some big throws under heavy pressure and hit the break with 221 yards and three touchdowns, most of which came after he tossed a 93 yard pick-six going the other way.

Burrow paid for the interception more than just the scoreboard though as he took a brutal — but legal — hit on the run back that left him a bit bloodied too.

To make things worse, cornerback Terrance Alexander was tossed for throwing a punch not long after and playmaking safety Grant Delpit was gone for targeting. The Tigers were already down three of their top corners and three defensive linemen so the loss of yet another starter will loom large in the second half.

Starting once again for the Knights under center, Darriel Mack found his touch late and threw for 92 yards and a touchdown despite taking four sacks. Pressure was a huge reason why those numbers weren’t higher but he did cap off a 10 play, 95 yards scoring drive just before the end of the second quarter that really kept his team in the game.

Tailback Greg McCrae added 38 yards on the ground to go with a short touchdown run in the first quarter as well.

We’ve seen undefeated UCF storm back several times to keep their FBS-best winning streak going before and it appears they’re going to have to do it again on the big stage down in Phoenix against a stout LSU defense.