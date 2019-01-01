Getty Images

Report: new USC OC Kliff Kingsbury expected to interview for two NFL head coach openings

By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
Despite having landed a job after his firing at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury continues to find his name as a part of the coaching carousel rumor mill.

In early December, USC made official the hiring of Kingsbury as the Trojans’ new offensive coordinator.  Since then, Kingsbury has reportedly interviewed for the vacant Houston head-coaching job that will ultimately go to West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen.  It had previously been speculated that Kingsbury could also be a head-coaching target for NFL teams; with Black Monday in the books and eight openings at that level, the interest in Kingsbury is reportedly heating up.

From Yahoo SportsCharles Robinson:

Team sources familiar with the head coaching searches of the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets told Yahoo Sports both franchises are expected to conduct formal interviews with Kingsbury for their openings.

The number of teams in play for Kingsbury could potentially increase as Robinson writes that “two other teams with vacancies told Yahoo Sports the former Texas Tech coach is on their candidate lists but not currently targeted for an interview.”

The 39-year-old Kingsbury was the Red Raiders’ head coach for seven years from 2012 through this season.  Prior to that, he was the coordinator at a pair of different FBS programs for a total of three seasons — Texas A&M (2012) and Houston (2010-11).

Kingsbury is viewed as one of the brightest offensive minds at any level of the sport, although that didn’t translate to much on-field success in Lubbock as he went 35-40 overall and 19-35 in Big 12 play.

LOOK: Bevo wants no part of pre-Sugar Bowl photo op with Uga

By Zach BarnettJan 1, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
No. 5 Georgia and No. 15 Texas are set to meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 45 minutes, as of this writing. Both tradition-rich schools brought their animal mascots with them to New Orleans for the game, a living example of everything that’s right with the bowl system when everything lines up correctly.

The powers that be from both schools tried to get Georgia’s bulldog Uga and Texas’ steer Bevo together for a pre-game photo op, but the thing about animals is that they have minds of their own.

This video from the Austin American-Statesman‘s Danny Davis shows Bevo trying to give Uga the business end of his own long horns.

Here’s another angle shot by ESPN cameras, courtesy SB Nation’s Wescott Eberts.

Thankfully, no humans or canines were injured in the scuffle.

Texas enters the game as a decided underdog, so perhaps their mascot’s fury will serve as a metaphor for the Longhorns’ performance tonight. On the flip side, maybe Georgia’s Bulldogs will mount up to defend their namesake’s honor. Or perhaps maybe it’s just a meeting of animals that went wrong, because cows and dogs weren’t meant to mingle on the artificial turf of a domed stadium surrounded by the flashing lights of cameras and the altercation will have no impact on the game.

Rose Bowl hits halftime with No. 6 Ohio State comfortably leading No. 9 Washington

By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
2 Comments

PASADENA, Calif. — It’s not officially a New Year in college football until the Rose Bowl kicks off between the Big Ten and Pac-12.

Hoping to send off head coach Urban Meyer into the sunset with a win, the Buckeyes were holding up their end of the bargain through the first two quarters as they took a 21-3 lead at halftime over the Huskies on a perfectly crisp Southern California afternoon for the Granddaddy of them all.

Playing in his last game with the program as well, tailback Mike Weber was the early star of the show for OSU and hit the break with 86 yards rushing. He wasn’t the focal point for long despite ripping off a few big gains though, as QB Dwayne Haskins showed plenty to goggly-eyed NFL general managers in throwing for 163 yards and a trio of touchdowns to Parris Campbell, Rashod Berry and Johnnie Dixon on 17/24 passing.

Playing without star safety Taylor Rapp (hip) and losing linebacker D.J. Beavers to a leg injury, the normally stout Washington defense had their moments but didn’t get much relief from their offense. QB Jake Browning was a decent threat scrambling and threw for 109 yards while tailback Myles Gaskin recorded 24 yards on the ground in the senior’s final game as well.

The Huskies are going to need more however even if they were able to move the chains at times. Their lone field goal drive came early on and we’ve yet to see one of Chris Petersen’s trick plays to get the team going.

Either way, who can complain for either side whether you’re in scarlet and gray or purple and gold because the second half of the Rose Bowl is all set for center stage in front of the Arroyo Seco on New Year’s Day.

 

Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley agree to contract extension

By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 5:29 PM EST
5 Comments

It appears you can put the NFL rumors to rest when it comes to Lincoln Riley — for now.

Three days after Oklahoma was knocked out of the College Football Playoff by defending champion Alabama, OU announced that the university and Riley have reached an agreement in principle on a contract extension.  The reworked deal will come with an unspecified salary increase.

The press release states that “[t]he contract terms are being finalized and will be subject to approval by the OU Board of Regents, which will meet later this month.”

Riley’s 2018 salary of $4.8 million was 16th nationally and fourth among Big 12 coaches, behind Texas’ Tom Herman ($5.5 million), Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy ($5 million) and TCU’s Gary Patterson ($4.84 million).  It’s believed Riley’s new deal will be worth well north of $6 million annually.

The move comes amidst speculation regarding several openings in the NFL, particularly the Cleveland Browns.  Riley has steadfastly maintained that he doesn’t see himself leaving the Sooners for the NFL, although he’s never completely shut the door.

The 35-year-old Riley just completed his second season at OU.  In those two seasons, the Sooners have gone 24-4 and won a pair of Big 12 championships.  The Sooners have also appeared in the playoffs both of those seasons and OU quarterbacks have claimed back-to-back Heisman Trophy wins — Kyler Murray this season (HERE), Baker Mayfield last (HERE).

Below are the quotes attributed to the pertinent parties distributed by the school:

HEAD COACH LINCOLN RILEY
“My family and I are very appreciative of the support the University of Oklahoma has shown. We’re thankful for the relationships we have with President Gallogly, Joe Castiglione, the OU Board of Regents and the entire Norman community. This has been a great home for us. We’ve had a great start and we’re excited for many more great years in the future.”

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JOE CASTIGLIONE
“We’re obviously appreciative of what’s already been accomplished in such a short time, but strengthening our relationship with Lincoln is also important as we collectively focus on the larger goals of our program. He has proven to be one of the most innovative minds in the game today as well as a very successful leader for his student-athletes. His remarkable ascent as one of the most outstanding football coaches in America is grounded in creating the right environment for developing the best growth opportunities for all of his players. The incredible level of achievement and energy around our program all point to a very bright future under his leadership.

“Moreover, Lincoln and Caitlin are tremendous assets to our campus and state. Their representation of OU and contributions to several causes reflect a personal quality that all of us appreciate.”

PRESIDENT JAMES GALLOGLY
“We felt it important to extend and amend Lincoln’s contract at this time as we want him at the University of Oklahoma for a long time.  He is a great coach and role model for our student-athletes. His record of success speaks for itself.

“Lincoln is also the right representative for our university in such a high-profile position. I am proud to work with him and anxious to support him as he takes our program into the future.”

Joe Burrow helps No. 11 LSU take down No. 8 UCF in the Fiesta Bowl to snap nation’s longest win streak

By Bryan FischerJan 1, 2019, 4:52 PM EST
18 Comments

No. 11 LSU made good and sure there would be only one national title claimed in the 2018 season by ending the nation’s longest winning streak on the very first day of the new year.

The Tigers rang in 2019 by knocking off No. 8 UCF 40-32 in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday afternoon, thumping the Knights to end their 25-game win streak dating back to the beginning of last season.

Leading the way was LSU’s suddenly prolific passing game. With tailback Nick Brossette fighting for every bit of his 117 yards rushing, quarterback Joe Burrow turned in a career day on the big stage. Not only did he bounce-back from an early pick-six that saw him get nailed on the return, the Ohio State transfer wound up throwing for 394 yards and four touchdowns. All told, it was the best performance under center for the Tigers in at least five years and the first time a signal-caller had four touchdown passes against a ranked team in the past decade.

Fellow transfer Cole Tracy also capped off his season in style, kicking four field goals in the game to set a handful of single-season records at LSU.

Though the final score indicated a somewhat comfortable win for Ed Orgeron’s squad, the self-proclaimed defending champions had their chances to make things interesting but never could make that big play at the right moment to put momentum firmly in their corner.

Quarterback Darriel Mack filled in for the injured McKenzie Milton once again and had a rough go with pressure on quite literally every single dropback he had. Though he did throw a lovely touchdown pass just before halftime, the signal-caller was sacked five times, threw an interception and managed just 97 yards through the air as UCF’s normally prolific offense was held to just 4.3 yards a play (and 250 overall).

The end result was something quite foreign to the program: a loss. It was the Knights’ first in 745 days and snapped the nation’s longest win streak in its tracks at 25 in a row — good enough for the fourth longest since 2000. The performance will also only serve as fuel to those that doubted the AAC champions should have made it in this year’s College Football Playoff.