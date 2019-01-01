Rose Bowl hits halftime with No. 6 Ohio State comfortably leading No. 9 Washington

PASADENA, Calif. — It’s not officially a New Year in college football until the Rose Bowl kicks off between the Big Ten and Pac-12.
Hoping to send off head coach Urban Meyer into the sunset with a win, the Buckeyes were holding up their end of the bargain through the first two quarters as they took a 21-3 lead at halftime over the Huskies on a perfectly crisp Southern California afternoon for the Granddaddy of them all.
Playing in his last game with the program as well, tailback Mike Weber was the early star of the show for OSU and hit the break with 86 yards rushing. He wasn’t the focal point for long despite ripping off a few big gains though, as QB Dwayne Haskins showed plenty to goggly-eyed NFL general managers in throwing for 163 yards and a trio of touchdowns to Parris Campbell, Rashod Berry and Johnnie Dixon on 17/24 passing.
Playing without star safety Taylor Rapp (hip) and losing linebacker D.J. Beavers to a leg injury, the normally stout Washington defense had their moments but didn’t get much relief from their offense. QB Jake Browning was a decent threat scrambling and threw for 109 yards while tailback Myles Gaskin recorded 24 yards on the ground in the senior’s final game as well.
The Huskies are going to need more however even if they were able to move the chains at times. Their lone field goal drive came early on and we’ve yet to see one of Chris Petersen’s trick plays to get the team going.
Either way, who can complain for either side whether you’re in scarlet and gray or purple and gold because the second half of the Rose Bowl is all set for center stage in front of the Arroyo Seco on New Year’s Day.