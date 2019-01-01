WR Jakobi Meyers leaving NC State for the NFL draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A record-setting season will serve as the final season for Jakobi Meyers, at least at the collegiate level.

New Year’s Day afternoon, NC State announced that Meyers has decided to forego his final season of eligibility and enter his name in the 2019 NFL Draft. The wide receiver earned his degree in sports management with a minor in business administration in December.

“I came to NC State a kid chasing two dreams,” said Meyers in a statement. “I’m leaving a man with one dream fulfilled and hopefully another on the way. I would like to thank [head coach Dave] Doeren, [wide receivers coach/co-offensive coordinator George] McDonald, my teammates and all the staff here at NC State for helping me get to this position.”

Meyer’s 92 receptions not only led the Wolfpack in 2018, but they were the most in school history. They were also the 10th-most single-season total ever in the ACC.

Meyer will exit as the fifth-leading receiver in program history with 168.

“It has been a joy to coach Jakobi and watch him mature as a player and a person,” said Doeren. “We wish him the best and know that he will always be a part of the Wolfpack family.”