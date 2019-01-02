Former Idaho HC Robb Akey reportedly set to join Jim McElwain’s new CMU staff

New Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain has extensive ties out West from growing up to his many years as an assistant and head coach in the Rockies and beyond.

Well to nobody’s surprise, it appears the Chippewas new head coach is tapping into those networks to fill out his new staff and is set to hire former Idaho head coach Robb Akey in a defensive coaching capacity, according to FootballScoop.com.

Akey went 20-50 overall during his six seasons in charge of the Vandals and had put together a pretty good run at Washington State before that as a defensive line coach and coordinator with the Cougars. After getting let go by Idaho, he spent several years in the NFL and had a short stint at the end of McElwain’s tenure at Florida as well.

CMU needs all the help they can get after coming off a 1-11 season under former head coach John Bonamego.